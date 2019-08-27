Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Taylor M. Woodward, 22, John Day, pleaded guilty Aug. 22 to misdemeanor second-degree theft committed on May 31, 2015. He was sentenced to $600 in fines and fees. A misdemeanor charge of second-degree failure to appear allegedly committed Sept. 3, 2015, was dismissed Aug. 22.
Ian E.G. Humbird, 23, Canyon City, pleaded guilty Aug. 22 to two misdemeanor counts of harassment constituting domestic violence committed on June 12 and June 15. He was sentenced to 20 days jail, 18 months probation and $300 in fines and fees. Counts of fourth-degree assault and interference with making a report were dismissed.
Devan J. Haynes, 26, John Day, pleaded guilty June 27 to a felony charge of delivery of methamphetamine committed on March 29, 2018. He was sentenced to 30 days jail, 36 months probation, 80 hours community service and a $500 fine. Counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon were dismissed.
Kassidy L. Williams, 18, Canyon City, pleaded guilty Aug. 22 to first-degree criminal trespass committed on May 19. She was sentenced to five days jail, 18 months probation, 45 hours community service and $200 in fines and fees.
Felony charges against Tanner J. Prock, 22, John Day, of fraudulent use of a credit card and first-degree theft allegedly committed Sept. 13 were dismissed Aug. 26 after a civil compromise was reached in which the victim agreed to be paid $2,500 for financial damages.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Aug. 21:
Concealed handgun licenses: 15
Average inmates: 20
Bookings: 14
Releases: 14
Arrests: 3
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 12
Warrants processed: 4
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Mary Ann M. Gill, 54, Kelowna, British Columbia, Aug. 7, 84/55 zone, fined $265; Anton Abben, 73, Ashland, June 17, 76/55 zone, fined $265; Benjamin L. Gates, 66, Endricks, Minnesota, Aug. 3, 77/55 zone, fined $165; David Kendall, 63, Cornelius, Aug. 10, 84/65 zone, fined $160; Thea L. Ensign, 29, John Day, Aug. 15, 68/55 zone, fined $125; William R. Brignon, 42, Corbett, Aug. 17, fined $165; Dan’l R. Koch, 50, Redmond, Aug. 8, 70/55 zone, fined $165; Dorothy M. Abougoush, 59, Kelowna, British Columbia, Aug. 7, 84/55 zone, fined $265.
• Exceeding speed limit: Robert G. Bender, 71, Albany, Aug. 4, 78/65 zone, fined $265; Jesus Lepez Castillo, 77, Kimberly, Aug. 15, 56/45 zone, fined $165; Kyle M. McGregor, 33, Klamath Falls, Aug. 4, 82/65 zone, fined $225; Kevin M. Campanella, 41, Naples, Florida, Aug. 4, 84/65 zone, fined $265; Cristian M. Elias, 25, Houston, Texas, Aug. 2, 76/65 zone, fined $165; David J. McKay, 74, Bend, Aug. 3, 65/35 zone, fined $165.
• Violation speed limit: Donald J. Baxter Jr., 63, Redmond, July 26, 65/45 zone, fined $165.
• Driving uninsured: Steven M. Warrington, 29, John Day, July 18, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Steven M. Warrington, 29, John Day, July 18, fined $440.
• Failure to obey traffic control device: Pamela Robin Sass, 61, Mt. Vernon, fined $265.
• No Oregon operator’s license: Bradley P. Hill, 34, Portland, June 24, fined $265.
• Open container of alcohol: Jason R. Love, 35, Jefferson, Georgia, July 28, fined $265.
• Monty G. Smith, 44, Mt. Vernon, pleaded guilty Aug. 21 to harassment. He was sentenced to 120 hours jail, 18 months probation, 30 hours community service and $200 in fines and fees.
Oregon State Police
Aug. 15: Responded to a single-vehicle noninjury crash on Highway 395 near Beech Creek summit. A northbound Toyota 4Runner with one occupant hit a deer at 60 mph. The airbags deployed so the driver couldn’t see and the vehicle left the shoulder.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 137 calls during the week of Aug. 19-25, including:
• John Day Police Department
Aug. 19: Responded to a person under the Bridge Street bridge in John Day.
Aug. 19: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a dispute report.
Aug. 19: Responded to a dog bite report from Hillcrest Road in John Day.
Aug. 19: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a dispute report.
Aug. 21: Following a traffic stop at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day, Tanner Prock, 22, John Day, was cited for driving with a suspended license and uninsured.
Aug. 22: Advised of a felon in possession of a weapon in John Day.
Aug. 23: Responded to Brent Drive in John Day for a theft report.
Aug. 24: Advised of trespassing at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Aug. 25: Responded to a bar on Main Street in John Day for a fight.
• Oregon State Police
Aug. 23: Advised that a truck hit an elk on Highway 26 west of Dayville.
Aug. 24: Received a report of people harassing wildlife in the Silvies River area.
Aug. 25: Advised of a noninjury crash on Highway 26 near Austin Junction.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 19: Advised of a domestic incident on North Washington Street in Prairie City.
Aug. 19: Received a theft report from a cafe in Canyon City.
Aug. 19: Advised of harassment at a convenience store in Prairie City.
Aug. 20: Received a juvenile problem report for North Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
Aug. 20: Advised of a dispute at an apartment on Main Street in Prairie City.
Aug. 21: Received a report of an intoxicated person at Depot Park in Prairie City.
Aug. 21: Advised of harassment on West 12th Street in Prairie City.
Aug. 21: Received a report of shots fired on Miller Lane in John Day.
Aug. 22: Advised of shots fired on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
Aug. 22: Received a child neglect report from Patterson Drive in Canyon City.
Aug. 24: Advised of an unwanted person on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
Aug. 25: Received a restraining order violation report from Summit Prairie Road in Prairie City.
Aug. 25: Advised of harassment on Riverside Street in Mt. Vernon.
• John Day ambulance
Aug. 19: Responded to South Humbolt Street in Canyon City for a 52-year-old man who had collapsed.
Aug. 19: Dispatched with Dayville fire to Ervin Street in Dayville for an elderly man with chest pain.
Aug. 19: Responded to Southwest First Avenue in John Day for a woman with a possible broken foot.
Aug. 20: Dispatched to Highway 26 west of Dayville for an 88-year-old man with difficulty breathing and chest pains.
Aug. 21: Paged to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 64-year-old man who couldn’t sleep.
Aug. 22: Responded to a senior home in John Day for an 86-year-old woman who was dizzy and had difficulty breathing.
Aug. 22: Transported a patient to a hospital in Bend.
Aug. 23: Dispatched to a thrift store on Canton Street in John Day for a woman who had fallen.
Aug. 24: Responded with Long Creek ambulance to Second and Bradley streets in Long Creek for a 9-year-old child with a compound fracture.
Aug. 24: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 64-year-old man with chest pain.
Aug. 24: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
Aug. 25: Responded to Northeast Seventh Street in John Day for an 86-year-old woman with weakness and general malaise.
Aug. 25: Dispatched with Dayville ambulance to South Fork Road in Dayville for a 55-year-old man having seizures.
• Grant County Probation and Parole
Aug. 19: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
• Forest Service
Aug. 19: Advised of a smoke plume in the Crane Creek area south of the Strawberry Range.
Aug. 20: Received a report of a possible forest fire around Strawberry Mountain.
Aug. 23: Advised of a missing motorist in Harney County.
Aug. 23: Received a report of a fire in the Indian Rock area off Middle Fork Lane near Greenhorn.
Aug. 24: Advised of a fire seen northeast of Seneca on the north side of the Strawberry Range.
• John Day fire
Aug. 22: Paged for a fire alarm at the hospital in John Day.
Aug. 22: With Prairie City fire, located a vehicle with a smoking tire in the Pine Creek area. The owner was advised.
Aug. 22: Received a report of a vehicle with a smoking tire. A caller on Southeast Dayton Street in John Day called about the smell.
Aug. 23: Responded to a residential fire alarm at an apartment on East Main Street in John Day.
• Oregon Department of Transportation
Aug. 23: Advised with Oregon Trail Electrical Cooperative about a downed power line near La Costa Drive and Highway 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.