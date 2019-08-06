Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Takoda L. Propeck, 20, John Day, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to felony second-degree sexual abuse committed May 7. He was sentenced to 30 days jail, 60 months probation, 80 hours community service and $600 in fines and fees. He was ordered to register as a sex offender. Two additional counts of second-degree sexual abuse were dismissed.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Jerry D. Flegel, 69, Prineville, July 12, 55/30 zone, fined $165; Gregory J. Gambee, 60, Portland, July 25, 81/55 zone, fined $265.
• Exceeding speed limit: Howard A. Frazee, 53, Santa Rosa, California, July 8, 85/65 zone, fined $265; Ronald L. Comer, 68, Albany, July 25, 39/25 zone, fined $165; Halie M. Leerssen, 23, Bend, July 7, 69/35 zone, fined $220; Nathan T. Nowak, 32, Fort Collins, Colorado, July 19, 48/25 zone, fined $165; Janice D. Angell, 36, Gresham, June 29, 48/30 zone, fined $140.
• Violation speed limit: Charles M. Toftdahl, 83, Junction City, June 30, 64/35 zone, fined $220; Sierra R. Swartz, 19, Lebanon, July 20, 51/35 zone, fined $160.
• Failure to drive within lane: Vivek B. Rajgor, 30, Pendleton, June 13, fined $265.
• Failure to use lift axle: Joshua A. Moulton, 34, Mt. Vernon, June 6, fined $115.
Oregon State Police
July 24: Responded to a domestic assault on Highway 26 near Dixie Summit. A woman allegedly attacked her girlfriend of six years, kicking and choking the girlfriend, then using a 7-pound pneumatic nail gun to smash out the vehicle’s windows to get to the girlfriend. She also allegedly struck the girlfriend with the nail gun. A search of the car reportedly turned up methamphetamine paraphernalia and a suspected stolen chainsaw. Briann D. L. Lancaster, 34, Burns, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault, menacing and harassment. Two days later, Lancaster was arrested at the Burns patrol office for violating her release agreement and returned to Grant County Jail.
July 24: Responded to Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon for a 24-year-old man with suicidal tendencies who was under the influence of methamphetamine. He was taken into custody on a mental hold and transported to the hospital in John Day.
July 28: Responded to a single-vehicle crash on West Riverside Street in Mt. Vernon. The GMC pickup truck with its driver and single passenger was still in the John Day River. While assisting them, signs of impairment and open alcohol containers were observed. Both men were transported by EMS to the hospital in John Day. The driver, Devon R. Starnes, 45, Winder, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and reckless endangerment of another person. The passenger, Jason R. Love, 35, Jefferson, Georgia, was cited for possession of an open alcohol container.
July 29: While driving southbound on Highway 395, came across a crash near Logan Valley Road. The vehicle was blocking the northbound lane. The driver was located at a store in Seneca. No signs of alcohol or drugs were observed. Evidence at the scene indicated vehicle was northbound when it failed to make a left-hand corner and rolled completely around landing on its wheels.
Aug. 2: Responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 402 near Kimberly. A lone motorcycle rider allegedly failed to make a left-hand corner because of speed. The motorcycle ran along the guardrail for about 55 feet before jumping on top of the guardrail for another 50 feet. The rider was thrown onto a boulder. The rider was taken by ambulance to the hospital in John Day and then flown to a hospital in Bend.
Aug. 3: After learning about an online ad offering taxidermy mounts for sale or trade, the seller was contacted. It was determined the seller obtained the mounts in exchange for work. Two mule deer, two antelope and one elk mounts were seized pending location of the original owners. Freddie L. Columbus, 33, Mt. Vernon, was warned for the offense of selling taxidermy mounts without a state permit.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 145 calls during the week of July 29-Aug. 4, including:
• John Day Police Department
July 29: Received a theft report from Northwest Second Avenue in John Day.
July 30: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a domestic dispute. Jared J. Baker, 24, John Day, was arrested.
July 30: Dispatched to a hardware store on West Main Street in John Day for child endangerment.
July 30: Responded with Grant County Community Corrections to Northwest Bridge Street in John Day for probation violations. Caitlin Brooks, 35, John Day, and Caleb Vielma, 30, John Day, were arrested.
July 30: Dispatched with Community Counseling Solutions to Northwest Third Street in John Day for a person with mental problems.
July 31: Received a burglary report from Southeast Dayton Street in John Day.
July 31: Received a burglary report from Gleason Pool in John Day.
July 31: Received a burglary report from an antique shop on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day.
July 31: Responded to a parking lot on Main Street and cited Steve Warrington, 30, John Day, for driving with a suspended license, no insurance and expired plates.
July 31: Received a call from Northwest Bridge Street in John Day about an overdue motorist who was located.
Aug. 1: Cited a woman on Northwest Fourth Street for having a dog as a nuisance.
Aug. 2: Received a theft report from Northwest Canton Street in John Day.
Aug. 2: Advised of harassment at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Aug. 2: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 near Dog Creek Road, Marc L. Strong, 63, Prairie City, was cited for speeding, 64/35 zone.
Aug. 4: Dispatched to West Main Street in John Day for a dog chasing deer.
Aug. 4: Responded to Northwest Third Street in John Day for an assault report.
• Oregon State Police
Aug. 3: Advised of livestock creating a hazard on Highway 26 near Indian Creek Bridge.
Aug. 4: Received a report of a a noninjury crash on Highway 395 near Dale.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
July 29: Received a 911 call about a burglary in the Seneca Lodge.
July 29: Advised of a dispute on Wilderness Road in John Day.
July 30: Received a report of animal abuse on Belshaw Creek Road.
July 30: Dispatched with state police to a motel on Main Street in John Day for a domestic dispute.
July 31: Advised of a noninjury crash on County Road 15.
Aug. 1: Received a theft report from Canyon City.
Aug. 2: Advised of a power pole on fire on Highway 26 in west John Day.
Aug. 2: Received a 911 call for a crash with injuries near Kimberly.
Aug. 2: Advised of a domestic dispute on McHaley Avenue in Prairie City.
Aug. 2: Search and rescue personnel responded for a woman and child who got lost trying to find the Lake Creek Youth Camp.
Aug. 3: Advised of a livestock complaint on Highway 26 west of Prairie City.
Aug. 3: Received a 911 call about a domestic dispute on West Sixth Street in Prairie City.
Aug. 3: Advised of shots fired near a mobile home park in Mt. Vernon.
Aug. 3: Received a 911 call about menacing on South Fork Road in Dayville.
Aug. 4: Advised of a suspicious person near Starr Ridge.
Aug. 4: Received a 911 call about an assault on La Costa Road in John Day.
Aug. 4: Advised of an unattended death on Harper Creek Road in Mt. Vernon.
• John Day ambulance
July 29: Responded to Holland Drive in Mt. Vernon for a 33-year-old with back pain.
July 29: Dispatched with Seneca ambulance to Highway 395 near Logan Valley Road for a rollover crash with injuries.
July 31: Responded to Chimney Gulch Road in John Day for a 61-year-old man with chest pain.
July 31: Dispatched to Northeast Seventh Avenue in John Day for a 74-year-old man.
July 31: Transported a patient to Bend.
Aug. 1: Responded to Screech Alley Loop in John Day for an 87-year-old man who fell.
Aug. 1: Transported a patient to Bend.
Aug. 1: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 56-year-old woman with flu-like symptoms.
Aug. 2: Responded to Summit Prairie Road in Prairie City for a 47-year-old woman who was injured in an ATV crash.
Aug. 2: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
Aug. 3: Dispatched to Highway 26 near Moon Creek Road for a medical evaluation.
• Long Creek ambulance
July 31: Called to East Main Street in Long Creek to transport an 81-year-old woman to the hospital in John Day.
• Forest Service
Aug. 1: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on Forest Road 2098.
Aug. 4: Advised of a possible fire west of Strawberry Mountain.
Aug. 4: Received multiple reports of a fire near Highway 402 and Monument.
• John Day fire
Aug. 1: Responded with Canyon City fire, John Day police and state police to an apartment complex on Highway 26 east of John Day.
Aug. 3: Dispatched to a restaurant on West Main Street in John Day for a fallen power line.
• Oregon Department of Transportation
Aug. 3: Advised of a rock blocking the northbound lane on Highway 395 near Magone Lake Road.
Aug. 4: Received a report of a deer hit by a vehicle and blocking Highway 26 near Golf Club Road in John Day.
