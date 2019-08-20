Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Michele L. Trimble, 44, Mt. Vernon, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on Jan 17. She was sentenced to 48 hours jail, 24 months probation and $1,355 in fines and fees. She was ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle she drives and her license was suspended for one year.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Steven D. Baldwin, 41, Mt. Vernon, May 24, 75/55 zone, fined $140.
• Violation speed limit: Roy B. Delacruz, 46, Twin Falls, Idaho, July 11, 48/35 zone, fined $165; Nathan M. Romney, 18, Springville, Utah, May 31, 70/35 zone, fined $440.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 167 calls during the week of Aug. 12-18, including:
• John Day Police Department
Aug. 13: Responded to a dog running loose on Seventh Street in John Day.
Aug. 13: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a juvenile problem.
Aug. 14: Responded to a Ford Road residence in John Day for a missing child report.
Aug. 15: Dispatched to a report of an unoccupied vehicle rolling into another vehicle at a grocery store in John Day.
Aug. 16: Advised about a theft at a store on West Main Street in John Day.
Aug. 16: Received a 911 call about a domestic incident at an apartment complex on Highway 26 east of John Day.
Aug. 16: Following warrant service at Southwest Brent Drive in John Day, Travis J. Freniere, 33, John Day, was arrested on a parole board warrant.
Aug. 16: Received a 911 call from East Main Street about a domestic incident.
Aug. 16: Responded to Northeast Elm Street in John Day. Jeffery C. Cook, 22, John Day, was arrested and charged with theft.
Aug. 17: Following a traffic complaint, David W. Burke, 25, was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended driver’s license.
Aug. 17: After responding to a report of a fight on Southeast Dayton Street in John Day, Michael D. Griffith, 23, John Day, was arrested and charged with assault.
Aug. 17: Dispatched to the fairgrounds in John Day for a theft report.
• Oregon State Police
Aug. 12: Dispatched to a report of a horse on Highway 26 west of John Day.
Aug. 13: Responded to a report of a pig on Highway 26 near Moon Creek.
Aug. 15: Advised of a cow on Highway 7 near Austin Junction.
Aug. 15: Received a call about a noninjury accident on Highway 395 near Beech Creek Road.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 14: Received a harassment report from South Johnson Avenue in Prairie City.
Aug. 15: Advised of a suspicious person on Highway 26 near Laycock Creek.
Aug. 16: Received a report of shots fired on South Canyon Boulevard.
Aug. 18: Received a 911 phone call about a prowler near a marijuana dispensary in John Day.
• John Day ambulance
Aug. 13: Dispatched to Northwest Charolais Heights for an elderly man who fell.
Aug. 13: Responded to the high school in John Day for a middle-aged man who was not feeling well.
Aug. 14: Dispatched to Northwest Charolais Heights for an 83-year-old man.
Aug. 14: Called to a senior home in John Day for a lift assist.
Aug. 15: Dispatched to East Riverside Street in Mt. Vernon for an elderly woman who fell.
Aug. 16: Received a 911 call from North Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
Aug. 17: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Aug. 17: Dispatched to North Washington Street in Prairie City for an elderly man who had fallen and might have suffered a stroke.
Aug. 17: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a man with neck pain, difficulty breathing and nausea.
Aug. 17: Responded to Highway 7 near Austin Junction for a single-vehicle crash with injuries.
Aug. 17: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
Aug. 18: Responded to Charolais Heights in John Day for an 83-year-old man who had taken a fall.
Aug. 18: Received a 911 call for an 89-year-old woman on North Washington Street in Prairie City.
Aug. 18: Dispatched to Northwest Bridge Street in John Day for a 80-year-old woman with back pain.
• Canyon City public works
Aug. 12: Advised of a brown water problem on South Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
• John Day public works
Aug. 13: Advised that Canyon City was taking on water.
• Forest Service
Aug. 13: Advised of smoke seen in the Keeney Fork Road area.
Aug. 17: Received a 911 phone call about a possible forest fire near Highway 402.
• Oregon Transportation Department
Aug. 16: Advised of a downed tree creating a hazard on Highway 395 south of Canyon City.
Aug. 17: Received a report of a rock slide on Highway 396 near Mt. Vernon.
