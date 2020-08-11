Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Aug. 5:
Concealed handgun licenses: 15
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 7
Releases: 10
Arrests: 1
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 7
Civil papers: 16
Warrants processed: 3
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 0
Simon Graves, 33, of Dayville was cited for violation of the basic rule, 78/55 zone.
Austin Crumbley, 30, of Lebanon was cited for violation of basic rule, 78/55 zone.
Oregon State Police
Aug. 2: OSP stopped a vehicle on Highway 395C near milepost 6 that had been called in for reckless driving. The driver exhibited signs of impairment and consented to standard field sobriety tests. The driver performed very poorly on the tests and was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and transported to the Grant County Jail. The driver consented to a breath test, which had a final result of 0%. The driver consented to a drug recognition expert exam, which determined the driver was not under the influence of drugs, but was having medical issues. The driver was cited in lieu of custody for DUII and reckless driving. Arrangements were made to keep her from driving.
Aug. 2: OSP stopped a vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 162 for a traffic violation. The driver, Jason E. Moore, 46, Turner, had a felony warrant out of Umatilla County for failure to appear. OSP arrested Moore on the warrant and transported him to the Grant County Jail where he was lodged. OSP issued him a citation for a driving while suspended violation. The vehicle was left at the scene with a passenger.
Aug. 7: OSP was in the Sinclair gas station near milepost 161 on Highway 26. OSP was in line behind Travis J. Freniere, 34, of John Day whose driving status OSP knew to be suspended as well as not having insurance. OSP also knew Freniere is frequently cited for driving while suspended and having no insurance by the John Day Police Department. OSP watched Freniere pay for his items and then while in front of OSP, walked out to his vehicle, got in and drove off. OSP stopped Freniere a short distance away on Screech Alley Loop. Freniere admitted to not having insurance. OSP requested a non-preference tow for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. Doug’s Motor Vehicle Repair responded and towed the vehicle. OSP issued Freniere citations for driving while suspended and uninsured.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 204 calls during the week of Aug. 3-9, including:
• John Day Police Department
Aug. 3: Responded to a report of a car fire on West Main Street.
Aug. 3: Received a report of a runaway on Southwest Brent Drive.
Aug. 3: Cited Somer L. Robinson of Dayville for driving uninsured on Screech Alley.
Aug. 3: Cited Katie Murphy of Prairie City for driving uninsured and driving while suspended on Highway 26 near milepost 160.
Aug. 5: Dispatched to a report of fraud on Northwest Bridge Street.
Aug. 7: Dispatched to an assault on West Main Street.
Aug. 7: Received a report of a dog at large attempting to break into a chicken coop on East Main Street.
Aug. 7: Responded to a report of a burglary on West Main Street.
Aug. 8: Cited Isaac Beverlin, 24, during a traffic stop near Nugget and Humbolt Road.
Aug. 9: Cited Ernest W. Dawson III for driving while suspended and uninsured on Highway 395 near milepost 2.
• Oregon State Police
Aug. 3: Advised of cows on the highway on Highway 26 near milepost 92.
Aug. 4: Responded for a hit elk creating a possible hazard on Highway 26 near milepost 144.
Aug. 4: Received a call about a driver speeding in town and revving the engine on South Canyon Boulevard.
Aug. 7: Received a driving complaint on Highway 395S.
Aug. 8: Advised of a driver going through Dayville at a high speed.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 5: Received a report of a burglary on Apple Road.
Aug. 8: Received a report of an injury accident on Izee Paulina Lane.
• John Day ambulance
Aug. 5: Dispatched for a man with chest pain on Patterson Drive.
Aug. 6: Responded for an elderly subject with lung congestion on West Bench Road.
Aug. 8: Paged for an 88-year-old man who fell on Thompson Road.
Aug. 8: Provided a lift assist for a 91-year-old man who had fallen on Bear Gulch Road.
Aug. 9: Received a call of an 87-year-old man with heart trouble on South Johnson road.
Aug. 9: Responded to an 84-year-old man with dehydration and weakness on Southwest Fourth Avenue.
• Monument ambulance
Aug. 5: Along with John Day ambulance, responded for a 70-year-old man with diabetic issues.
• John Day fire
Aug. 5: Received a call for a grass fire near a business on West Main Street.
Aug. 5: Along with Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, dispatched for a sparking power line in a tree on West Main Street.
Aug. 6: Responded with mutual aid from Mt. Vernon fire for a fire on Marks Creek and Widows Creek.
• Prairie City fire
Aug. 6: Responded to an illegal burn on West 12th Street.
• Mt. Vernon fire
Aug. 5: Dispatched to a report of fire near Marks Creek and Scotty Creek.
Aug. 7: Received a report of an illegal burning on Ingle Street.
• Long Creek fire
Aug. 4: Along with GCSO, the state fire marshal, Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry and OTEC, responded to a structure fire fully engulfed on Cartner Lane.
• United States Forest Service
Aug. 5: Received a call for a forest fire in Seneca.
Aug. 5: Received a call for a forest fire at Cinnabar Mountain.
Aug. 5: Dispatched to a report of smoke on Widows Creek Road.
Aug. 5: Received a call of a forest fire on Middle Fork Road.
Aug. 5: Dispatched to a report of fire in Dayville.
Aug. 5: Dispatched to a report of fire on Longview Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.