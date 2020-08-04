Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of July 29:
Concealed handgun licenses: 12
Average inmates: 14
Bookings: 13
Releases: 11
Arrests: 2
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 11
Warrants processed: 4
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 1
Dale Beshara, 42, of Bend was cited for violation of the basic rule, 56/40 zone.
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Juvenile, 17, Madras, May 17, 67/55 zone, fined $165; Alexander A. Toschakov, 24, Camas, Washington, May 25, 84/55 zone, fined $265; Ted Christopherson F. Tipton, 49, Sisters, July 6, 70/55 zone, fined $165; Apolo Sevilla, 40, Denver, Colorado, July 5, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Jeffrey H. Brink, 28, Pleasant Hill, May 25, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Stephanie Kayla S. Mailman, 28, La Grande, May 12, 83/55 zone, fined $265; Amber N. Stewart, Lakeview, June 12, 65/55 zone, fined $165; January R. Kolar, 50, Burns, June 11, 81/55 zone, fined $265; Juvenile, 17, Redmond, May 23, 78/55 zone, fined $265; Andrew S. Ballou, 26, Mt. Vernon, April 28, 70/55 zone, fined $165; Zachary M. Jolliffe, 23, La Grande, March 20, 79/55 zone, fined $265.
Exceeding speed limit: Randall C. Ginn, 63, Brownsville, July 9, 63/45 zone, fined $165; Brian D. Smucker, 57, Bonners Ferry, Idaho, July 5, 53/35 zone, fined $165; Andrea Marie D. McGinty, 41, Sonoma, 58/35 zone, fined $265; Shelby A. Brinson, 23, Hines, June 8, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Cindy M. Chappel, 39, John Day, April 18, 52/35 zone, fined $140; Chase A. Wescott, 25, Madras, May 25, 74/65 zone, fined $165; Ethan O. Holdern, 19, Florence, July 4, 50/35 zone, fined $165; Darren G. Schmidt, 53, Salem, June 18, 36/25 zone, fined $165; Daniel B. Dickson, 67, Pahrump, Nevada, June 9, 81/65 zone, fined $265; Jonathan I. Fryer, 31, Eugene, July 11, 40/25 zone, fined $165; Jeffery S. Hayes, 57, Stevenson, Washington, May 27, 78/65 zone, fined $265; Jamill T. Thomas, 24, Stockton, California, April 6, 48/30 zone, fined $165; Logan J. McGhan, 39, Cottage Grove, May 20, 75/65 zone, fined $165.
Driving while suspended: Steven M. Warrington, 30, John Day, April 29, fined $440, May 18, fined $440, May 22, fined $440, May 31, fined $440, June 8, fined $440, June 15, fined $440, June 18, fined $440; Justin W. Wells, 36, John Day, June 15, fined $440; Caleb J. Vielma, 31, Canyon City, June 30, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Steven M. Warrington, 30, John Day, April 29, fined $265, May, 18, fined $440, May 22, fined $265, May 31, fined $265, June 8, fined $265, June 15, fined $265, June 18, fined $265; Caleb J. Vielma, 31, Canyon City, June 30, fined $265.
Open container of alcohol: Brent L. Sawin, 54, Seneca, June 18, fined $265, June 18, fined $265.
Operating without proper fenders: Sawyer R. Watterson, 30, March 11, fined $165.
Careless driving-accident: John W. Voigt Jr., 31, May 14, fined $440.
Oregon State Police
July 26: OSP responded to the Grant County Jail to assist a deputy with a driving under the influence of intoxicants investigation. The deputy had arrested Matthew S. Brown, 27, of Portland for DUII after a crash. OSP administered the breath test. The Intoxilyzer indicated a blood alcohol concentration result of 0.12%. Brown was lodged by the deputy for DUII.
July 27: OSP assisted the John Day Police Department with recovering a stolen 1995 Ford van belonging to Blue Mountain Hospital. The van had been stolen by Charles E. Carter, 32, Montpelier, Idaho, after he was released from the hospital around 5 a.m. OSP located Carter at about 8 a.m., sleeping in a tent beside the van near a business in John Day. The subject was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Grant County Jail and lodged.
July 30: OSP stopped a vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 166 for a traffic violation. The driver, Michael S. Thomas, 29, was misdemeanor suspended for a DUII conviction. OSP arrested Thomas and transported him to the Grant County Jail. His vehicle was secured at the scene. OSP issued Thomas a citation for driving while suspended and lodged him in jail.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 140 calls during the week of July 27 to Aug. 2, including:
• John Day Police Department
July 28: Received a report of criminal mischief at a business on East Main Street.
July 29: Received a report of a dead deer on the Highway 26.
July 30: Donald Hildreth, 54, of John Day was arrested for contempt of court.
July 30: Dispatched for a 55-year-old man who had fallen.
July 31: Cited Matthew P. Walker, 37, of John Day for driving while suspended and uninsured on Northwest Third Avenue.
Aug. 1: Located and had the resident extinguish an open campfire in the city limits on West Main Street.
Aug. 2: Cited Elmer R. Ahrendsen, 46, of John Day for no Oregon driver’s license and driving uninsured on Canton Street.
Aug. 2: Cited Matthew P. Walker, 37, of Pendleton for driving while suspended and uninsured on West Main Street.
• Oregon State Police
July 27: Advised of a bear that had been hit by a vehicle on Highway 395B near milepost 95
July 28: Along with Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Transportation, responded to a hazard rock slide across both lanes of Highway 19.
July 31: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near Lower Yard Road.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
July 27: Received a report of criminal mischief on East Sixth Street.
July 31: Received a report of criminal mischief on Pine Street in Granite.
July 31: Received a report of theft on Chimney Gulch Road.
• John Day ambulance
July 28: Along with Seneca ambulance, responded for a 29-year-old man with chest pain and trouble breathing on Rendezvous Lane.
July 31: Responded for a 66-year-old woman with pain at the site of a previous surgery on West Main Street.
Aug. 1: Dispatched for an elderly woman with back pain on Widow’s Creek.
Aug. 1: Dispatched for a man that fell and hit his head on West Main Street.
Aug. 1: Responded for an 80-year-old woman who was requesting to be seen at the hospital.
• Monument ambulance
July 27: John Day ambulance responded for a 91-year-old woman who had fallen.
• Mt. Vernon fire
July 30: Along with the Oregon Department of Forestry, dispatched for a forest fire near Nans Rock Road.
• Oregon Department of Transportation
July 31: Advised of a struck deer blocking the southbound lane of Highway 395C.
