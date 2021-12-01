Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Nov. 18: Stuart A. Duwe, 60, of John Day pleaded guilty to harassment and third-degree criminal mischief in connection with an incident that happened on Sept. 21. An additional charge of fourth-degree assault was dismissed. Duwe was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation, two days in jail with credit for time served, and 30 hours of community service or work crew time. In addition, he was fined $1,100, including $1,000 in compensation to his victim. He was also ordered to have no offensive contact with the victim and was given the option to request early termination of his probation after nine months.
Nov. 18: Troy Russell Nicoson, 48, of Terre Haute, Indiana, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and two days in jail with credit for time served and was fined $1,000. Nicoson must also complete the victim impact panel program, obtain a substance abuse assessment, complete any recommended treatment programs, stay out of bars and liquor stores, refrain from possessing or using intoxicants and install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle.
Nov. 22: Eric Retana Quiroz, 36, of Aptos, California, was found guilty of violating his probation in a 2020 DUII case for failing to complete court-ordered community service work. Quiroz was fined $1,500 and ordered to complete a treatment program, and his probation was extended by one year to Nov. 21, 2022. The court recommended early termination of probation on completion of treatment.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Nov. 24:
Concealed handgun licenses: 10
Average inmates: 13
Bookings: 7
Releases: 9
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 29
Warrants processed: 3
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Nov. 24:
Traffic citations filed: 9
Misdemeanors filed: 1
Hearings set: 12
Persons on probation: 42
Eviction judgments in favor of landlord: 1
Eviction judgments in favor of tenant: 0
• Violation of basic rule: Cynthia Lynn Pointer, 36, Redmond, Sept. 10, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Rick S. Buxton, 50, Baker City, Oct. 29, 81/55 zone, fined $265; Deborah J. Webb, 49, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 30, 90/55 zone, fined $440.
• Exceeding speed limit: Tyler Dean Pollman, 30, Meridian, Idaho, Nov. 5, 84/65 zone, fined $265; Levi Jason Mitchem, 28, Prineville, Oct. 24, 43/30 zone, fined $165; Leon Antonio Rosales, 44, Bend, Oct. 28, 82/65 zone, fined $265; Alexander Majors Willeford, 28, Bend, Oct. 23, 75/65 zone, fined $225.
• Violating speed limit (truck/bus): James Duane Smith, 61, Burns, Nov. 5, 74/60 zone, fined $165.
• Driving uninsured: Alexander Majors Willeford, 28, Bend, Oct. 23, fined $225.
• Open container of alcohol: Zackary Louis Rodriguez, 28, Glide, Oct. 2, fined $265.
• Hunting with an artificial light: Ryan Joseph Hendriksen, 21, Silverton, Oct. 13, fined $440.
• Hunting in a prohibited area: Ryan Joseph Hendriksen, 21, Silverton, Oct. 13, fined $115.
Nov. 22: Ashley Kay Laudenbach, 24, pleaded no contest to third-degree theft and was ordered to pay a $440 fine.
Nov. 22: Helen D. Hunt, 55, of Mt. Vernon pleaded no contest to a charge of violating the Mt. Vernon municipal code regarding nuisance abatement and was ordered to pay a $100 fine. She was warned that the fine would increase for a subsequent offense.
Oregon State Police
Nov. 21: A Toyota 4Runner was traveling west on Highway 26 near Prairie City shortly after 1 p.m. when it slid on some ice, went off the side of the road and slid down a steep embankment. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its side in Bridge Creek, with the driver, a 37-year-old Baker City woman, trapped inside. A passing motorist got the driver out of the vehicle and took her to Prairie City. She was then transported to Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day for treatment of minor injuries. The westbound lane of Highway 26 was closed for about 20 minutes while the 4Runner was pulled out of the creek. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
Nov. 21: About 8:40 p.m., a trooper investigated a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 185. A 1989 Ford F250 flatbed extended cab pickup was traveling west when the driver lost control and the truck went off the road, striking the bank and rolling onto its top. The driver left the scene and did not report the crash. The driver was located the next day in Mt. Vernon. Colt Justice Martin, 23, of Prairie City was arrested on a Crook County warrant and, in addition, was charged with driving while suspended, failure to install an ignition interlock device, failure to report an accident and driving uninsured.
Nov. 22: OSP responded shortly before 4 p.m. to a pair of single-vehicle crashes caused by icy conditions in the same stretch of Highway 395. A southbound Dodge passenger car driven by a 28-year-old Canyon City man slid off the road and hit the bank, rolling over and coming to rest right-side up. The driver was unhurt and was able to drive the car from the scene. Minutes later a four-door GMC pickup towing a trailer loaded with firewood slid off the road in the same spot. The truck came to rest on the passenger side, and the trailer came to rest on the driver’s side, spilling its load of firewood onto the pickup. The driver was a 28-year-old Long Creek man, and he had three passengers in the truck. No one was injured in the crash. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
Nov. 26: A suspect was taken into custody on East Main Street in John Day and taken to the Grant County Jail. Travis James Freniere, 35, was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 156 calls during the week ending Nov. 26, including:
• Oregon State Police
Nov. 21: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 159 for a vehicle vs. deer collision.
Nov. 21: Responded to Highway 395 near milepost 81 for a road hazard.
Nov. 22: Responded to Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon for an injured deer.
Nov. 23: Advised of a chip truck that slid off South Starr Ridge Road near Seneca.
Nov. 23: Advised of a slide-off accident on Highway 26 near John Day.
Nov. 24: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 125.
Nov. 24: Advised of cattle on Highway 395 North near milepost 73B.
Nov. 25: Responded to Cribbage Lane in Monument for a deer stuck in a fence.
Nov. 26: Advised of a motorist driving with a suspended license at the Meadowbrook Apartments in John Day.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 20: Responded to Strawberry Village Apartments in Prairie City. William James Collier, 28, was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
Nov. 20: Responded to the Dale Store in Long Creek for an abandoned vehicle report.
Nov. 20: Performed a welfare check on Cottonwood Street in Mt. Vernon.
Nov. 20: Responded to Highway 26 west of John Day for a report of a stolen utility trailer.
Nov. 20: Responded to West Main Street in John Day for a missing person report.
Nov. 20: Responded to Pine Creek Road for an abandoned vehicle report.
Nov. 21: Responded to Adams Drive in Canyon City for a suspicious circumstances report.
Nov. 21: Performed a traffic stop on Highway 36 near milepost 136. The driver was cited for speeding.
Nov. 22: Responded to the Wounded Buffalo in Mt. Vernon for an abandoned vehicle report.
Nov. 22: Responded to Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon for a driving complaint.
Nov. 22: Responded to the Grant County jail for a reported escape.
Nov. 22: Responded to Johnson Avenue in Prairie City for a fraud complaint.
Nov. 22: Responded with Oregon State Police and John Day Ambulance to Highway 26 near milepost 107 for a two-vehicle crash.
Nov. 22: Responded to West Main Street in John Day for an assault report.
Nov. 22: Responded to the Mt. Vernon Trailer Park for a welfare check.
Nov. 23: Responded to Dog Patch Lane for a theft report.
Nov. 23: Responded to Grant Union High School for an unwanted subject.
Nov. 23: Performed a traffic stop on Highway 395 near Minors Lane. Driver warned for speeding.
Nov. 23: Responded to East Main Street in John Day for a welfare check.
Nov. 23: Advised of a slide-off accident on Highway 26 near milepost 160.
Nov. 24: Performed a welfare check at the Meadowbrook Apartments in John Day.
Nov. 24: Responded to Depot Park in Prairie City for an abandoned vehicle report.
Nov. 24: Responded to Southwest Council Drive in Mt. Vernon for a telephone harassment report.
Nov. 25: Responded to Trafton Lane in John Day for a welfare check.
Nov. 25: Responded with Oregon State Police to West Main Street in John Day for a possible dispute.
Nov. 25: Responded to West Franklin Avenue in Dayville for a juvenile problem.
Nov. 26: Responded to Monument for a harassment complaint.
• John Day ambulance
Nov. 19: Responded to West bench Road for a 75-year-old male who fell and was having trouble breathing.
Nov. 19: Dispatched with Prairie City Ambulance to North Johnson Avenue in Prairie City for a 62-year-old female who had been sick for two weeks and was having trouble breathing.
Nov. 21: Dispatched with Prairie City Ambulance to North Cozart Street in Prairie City for a female with chest pain.
Nov. 21: Responded to Highway 26 and Highway 7 for a motor vehicle accident.
Nov. 22: Patient transfer at the airport.
Nov. 22: Responded with Sheriff’s Office to Valley View Drive for a man who fell and needed assistance.
Nov. 22: Dispatched to West Main Street for a female with breathing difficulties.
Nov. 23: Responded with Sheriff’s Office to Patterson Drive in Canyon City for an unresponsive female.
Nov. 24: Dispatched to Highway 26 in Dayville for a possible heart attack.
Nov. 24: Patient transport to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend.
Nov. 25: Dispatched to Northwest Fifth Avenue for a 90-year-old male who was disoriented, gray in color and having breathing difficulties.
Nov. 25: Responded to West Main Street for a lift assist.
Nov. 26: Responded to North Humbolt Street in canyon City for a 52-year-old male having a diabetic seizure.
• Long Creek Ambulance
Nov. 22: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance to East main Street in Long Creek for a female with a medical issue.
• Seneca Ambulance
Nov. 22: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance to B Avenue for a man who passed out.
Nov. 25: Responded with John Day Ambulance to Park Avenue for a fall injury.
Nov. 26: Responded with John Day Ambulance to Park Avenue for a 68-year-old woman with a fall injury.
• Prairie City Fire
Nov. 25: Responded to Highway 26 near Pine Creek for a report of a structure fire. Unfounded. It was a bonfire.
