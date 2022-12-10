Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Circuit Court
Dec. 1
Bruce David McMaster pleaded guilty to one count of contempt of court. A second count of contempt was dismissed. He was sentenced to six months of bench probation, fined $500 and ordered to perform 20 hours of community service.
Eric Retana Quiroz, 37, of Aptos, California, was found to have violated his probation in a 2020 DUII case by failing to complete treatment and pay his financial obligations. His probation was extended for one year, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served, and he was ordered to provide a letter from a treatment provider within 14 days.
Melinda J. Moss, 43, of John Day, having earlier pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree theft in connection with an incident on June 29, was sentenced to one year of bench probation and five days in jail with credit for time served. She was also ordered to perform 20 hours of community service or work crew time and pay a compensatory fine of $50 to the victim.
Jeremy S. Paluska, 38, of Long Creek, having earlier pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence in connection with an incident on Oct. 27, 2020, was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and 48 hours in jail with credit for time served, fined $765 and his driver's license was suspended for one year. He was also ordered to complete the Victim Impact Panel Program, obtain a substance abuse assessment and complete all recommended treatment, not use intoxicants while on probation and install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle. An additional count of reckless endangerment was dismissed.
Bryan Scott Cates, 54, of Mt. Vernon pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in connection with a July 12 incident and was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation, fined $755 and ordered to serve 48 hours in jail. His driver's license was suspended for one year. As conditions of his probation, he was ordered to complete the Victim Impact Panel Program, obtain a substance abuse assessment and complete all recommended treatment, not use intoxicants and install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle.
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Dec. 7:
Traffic citations filed: 8
Misdemeanors filed: 0
Hearings held: 19
Driver’s license suspensions: 0
Cases on probation: 14
Small claims filed: 4
Warrants issued: 0
Cases to collections: 47
Violation of the basic rule: Naomi Blanch Paluska, 34, Long Creek, Nov. 17, 78/55 zone, fined $225; Robert William McCall, 53, John Day, Nov. 22, 86/55 zone, fined $375; Justin Mitchell Mund, 39, Prairie City, Nov. 7, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Heath Albert Horn, 38, La Grande, Nov. 25, 68/55 zone, fined $165; Troy Feist, 60, Granite Bay, California, Sept. 10, 83/55 zone, $115.
Exceeding the speed limit: Joseph Michael Madden, 42, John Day, Nov. 9, 47/25 zone, fined $265; Brandon Lee Sickler, 40, Canyon City, Nov. 14, 32/20 zone, fined $250; Jody Hill, 55, Burns, Nov. 6, 76/65 zone, fined $140; Robert Kyle Murphy Jr., 37, Sherwood, Nov. 8, 50/35 zone, fined $165; Derrek James Layton, 35, Baker City, Nov. 20, 54/45 zone, fined $115; Colleen Claire Socha, 29, Oregon City, Nov. 21, 51/35 zone, fined $165; Caleb Timothy Buck, 31, Carlton, Nov. 24, 49/35 zone, fined $165; Steven Robert Haberman, 48, Baker City, Nov. 12, 78/65 zone, fined $265.
Careless driving resulting in an accident: Rafael Dionicio Pereyda, 19, Milton-Freewater, Nov. 5, fined $340.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Sherry Lee Ann Nye, 43, Payette, Idaho, Aug. 15, fined $440; Celeste Donna Lee, 30, Canyon City, Nov. 8, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Celeste Donna Lee, 30, Canyon City, Nov. 8, fined $265; Sherry Lee Ann Nye, 43, Payette, Idaho, Aug. 15, fined $265; Marybeth Yvonne Carter, 35, John Day, Sept. 23, fined $265; Cody Emmett Demeritt, 28, John Day, Nov. 9, fined $225; Justin Alan Scheidegger, 28, John Day, Nov. 15, fined $265.
Open container: Mark L. Goss, 66, La Grande, Nov. 12, fined $165; Mark Ruple, 70, Baker City, Nov. 12, fined $165.
Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle: Justin Alan Scheidegger, 28, John Day, Nov. 15, fined $265.
No big game tag: Ely Carniglia, 22, Canyon City, Nov. 26, fined $115.
Hunting a game mammal by a prohibited method: Brent L. Haskins, 57, Merrill, Nov. 10, fined $115.
Hunting in a prohibited area: Ronald Simon, 59, Malin, Nov. 10, fined $115.
Hunting from across a highway: Cody Peabody, 26, Central Point, Oct. 29, fined $115.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 1
8:51 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 180 for a single-vehicle crash. A Dodge pickup driven by a 31-year-old male from Indianapolis, Indiana, towing a trailer jackknifed and slid off the road. The truck and trailer were pulled back onto the road and were drivable. There were no injuries.
Dec. 4
10:48 a.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 106B for a single-vehicle crash. A GMC Jimmy had run off the road, gone down an embankment and come to rest in the creek. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and no injuries were reported. The driver, Michael Andrew Salanti, 66, of Long Creek, was cited on charges of driving while suspended, failure to install an ignition interlock device and careless driving.
Dec. 6
7:58 p.m.: Trooper responded to B Avenue in Seneca to assist the Grant County Sherif's Office with a report of disturbance involving a gun. A man and a woman were taken into custody and lodged at the Grant County Jail. Carla Rena Hanson, 42, of Seneca was arrested on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. Matthew John Nelson, 42, of Seneca was arrested on two Grant County misdemeanor warrants.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Dec. 7:
Concealed carry permits: 14
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 9
Releases: 9
Arrests: 2
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 10
Civil papers: 9
Warrants processed: 3
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 1
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 124 calls during the week ending Dec. 7, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Nov. 30
10:12 a.m.: Received a report of a dog running at large on Southeast Hillcrest Road, John Day.
3:08 p.m.: Responded to Len's Pharmacy, John Day, for a trespassing complaint.
3:22 p.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a driving complaint.
4:10 p.m.: Responded to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for a report of an unwanted person.
8:11 p.m.: Advised of an unwanted person at the Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day.
Dec. 1
2:13 p.m.: Responded to West Franklin Avenue, Dayville, for a hit-and-run crash.
Dec. 2
8:06 a.m.: Received an animal complaint from Southeast Hillcrest Road, John Day.
Dec. 2
9:16 a.m.: Received a report of a hit-and-run crash from the Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day.
10:05 a.m.: Received a report from Blue Mountain Hospital of possible animal abuse and a dog at large.
7:41 p.m.: Responded to South Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for a suspicious person.
Dec. 3
12:10 a.m.: Responded to Northwest Bridge Street, John Day, for a suspicious vehicle.
12:14 p.m.: Responded to Northeast Elm Street, John Day, for a report of aggressive dogs.
3:02 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Bridge Street, John Day, for a burglary report.
Dec. 4
1:07 a.m.: Responded to Dale for suspicious circumstances.
Dec. 5
7:04 a.m.: Responded to Old West Credit Union, John Day, for a burglar alarm.
3:10 p.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a dispute involving an animal.
6:32 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a civil issue.
10:52 p.m.: Responded to Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day, for someone yelling and making threats.
Dec. 6
1:59 p.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a report of a domestic dispute.
7:47 p.m.: Responded to B Avenue, Seneca, for a report of a disturbance. Carla Hanson, 42, of Seneca was arrested on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.
Dec. 7
7:16 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near Mt. Vernon for a report of an overdue woodcutter.
10:36 a.m.: Responded to Northwest Bridge Street, John Day, for a burglary report.
1:29 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, to serve an eviction notice.
4:14: Responded to Joh Day Trailer Park for an assault report.
4:24 p.m.: Received a report of a firewood theft from Southwest Brent Drive, John Day.
• Oregon State Police
Dec. 1
9:16 p.m.: Advised of a slide-off accident on Highway 26 near Dixie Summit, no injuries.
Dec. 2
10:08 a.m.: Advised of a non-injury crash on Highway 395 South near milepost 28C.
4:51 p.m.: Advised of a vehicle vs. deer crash on Highway 26 near milepost 133, no injuries.
8:10 p.m.: Advised of a motorist wit a disabled vehicle o Highway 395 North near milepost 110B.
Dec. 3
12:18 p.m.: Advised of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 26 near the John Day Veterinary Hospital.
Dec. 4
11:23 a.m.: Advised of non-injury crash on Highway 395 North near milepost 106B.
• John Day Ambulance
Nov. 30
5:59 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 54-year-old female who fell.
9:32 p.m.: Dispatched to Millie Way, Dayville, for a 53-year-old female with difficulty breathing. Dayville Fire and Grant County Sheriff's Office also responded.
Dec. 1
1:34 p.m.: Patient transort to St. Luke's Medical Center, Boise.
4:10 p.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street for a 75-year-old male with complications from surgery.
11:29 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a lift assist.
Dec. 2
9:35 a.m.: Dispatched to Ervin Street, Dayville, for a male with a possible stroke.
Dec. 3
1:06 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 89-year-old male who fell.
7:23 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a patient transport.
• Seneca Ambulance
Dec. 1
8:49 p.m.: Dispatched to E venue for 90-year-old female with nausea and vomiting. John Day Ambulance also responded.
Dec. 3
12:18 p.m.: Dispatched to E Avenue for an elderly female wit a medical issue. John Day Ambulance also dispatched.
11:01 p.m.: Patient transport to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Dec. 4
8:56 p.m.: Dispatched to East Park Street, Mt. Vernon, for a female having seizures.
Dec. 5
11:17 p.m.: Patient transport to the airport.
Dec. 7
10:46 a.m.: Dispatched to Clark Creek Road near Mt. Vernon for a motor vehicle accident.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Dec. 1
8:55 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 26 near Dixie Summit for a slide-off accident.
• Long Creek Ambulance
Dec. 5
5:43 a.m.: Dispatched to South Eagle Street, Long Creek, for s female with chest pains.
