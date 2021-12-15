Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Dec. 2: James Charles Beard, 52, of John Day pleaded guilty to one count of failure to report as a sex offender. Beard was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation, 60 days in jail with credit for time served and 20 hours of community service or work crew time. He was also fined $100. A second count of failure to report as a sex offender was dismissed.
Dec. 2: Glenn Duane Ross, 57, of Prairie City pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct. Ross was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and 60 hours of community service or work crew time. He was also ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and a substance abuse assessment and complete any recommended treatment programs. A charge of resisting arrest was dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Dec. 8:
Concealed handgun licenses: 3
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 5
Releases: 5
Arrests: 0
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 14
Warrants processed: 1
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 1
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Dec. 8:
Traffic citations filed: 15
Violations filed: 0
Misdemeanors filed: 2
Small claims/civil filings: 0
Hearings held: 16
Persons on probation: 43
Community service hours: 25
License suspensions: 0
Bench trials: 3 acquittals
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 185 calls during the week ending Dec. 10, including:
• Oregon State Police
Dec. 6: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 163 for a calf in the road.
Dec. 8: Dispatched to Highway 395 near milepost 84B for a driving complaint.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 3: Advised of a theft report from Dollar General in John Day.
Dec. 3: Responded to a report of illegal fireworks at Suds Pub in Mt. Vernon.
Dec. 3: Responded to a noise compliant on Cottonwood Street in Mt. Vernon.
Dec. 3: Advised of overdue motorist on Highway 395B.
Dec. 3: Assisted a motorist with a flat tire at the Sinclair station in John Day.
Dec. 3: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a suspicious vehicle.
Dec. 3: Responded to Southeast Hillcrest Drive, John Day, for an animal complaint.
Dec. 4: Arrested Elmer Ahrendsen, 47, of John Day at Hill Family Park in John Day on a detention warrant.
Dec. 4: Responded to North Johnson Street, Prairie City, for a dog complaint.
Dec. 5: Responded to Dog Creek Road east of John Day for a trespassing complaint.
Dec. 5: Responded to the Mobil station in Canyon City for an injured animal.
Dec. 5: Assisted a motorist on Highway 26 near milepost 173.
Dec. 5: Responded to a rolling domestic dispute near Long Creek.
Dec. 6: Dispatched to Clarks Creek Road near Mt. Vernon for a report of a helicopter flying low over private property.
Dec. 6: Responded to Len’s Drug in John Day for a theft.
Dec. 6: Responded to Iron Triangle in John Day for a theft.
Dec. 6: Public assist at Chester’s Market in John Day.
Dec. 7: Responded to Lower yard Road, John Day, for a report of reckless endangerment.
Dec. 7: Responded to the Seventh Street Sports Complex, John Day, for a dead animal.
Dec. 7: Traffic stop on Highway 26 near La Costa Road. Driver warned for speeding.
Dec. 7: Responded to Cottonwood Street in Mt. Vernon for a civil standby.
Dec. 7: Removed a road hazard from Highway 26 near milepost 168.
Dec. 8: Responded to West bench Road, John Day, for a suspicious person.
Dec. 8: Responded to Dayville Park for an abandoned vehicle.
Dec. 8: Responded to Grant County Fairgrounds RV Park, John Day, for a theft.
Dec. 8: Responded to West bench Road, John Day, for a driving complaint.
Dec. 8: Traffic stop, Highway 26, Mt. Vernon. Driver warned for improper passing and violating the basic rule.
Dec. 8: Traffic stop, Highway 26, Dayville. Driver warned for speeding.
Dec. 8: Responded to Clyde Holliday State Park, Mt. Vernon, for an abandoned vehicle.
Dec. 8: Advised of a menacing and attempted assault complaint on Highway 395 North near Dale.
Dec. 8: Responded to Highway 26 near Mt. Vernon for an animal complaint.
Dec. 8: Responded to Chester’s Market in John Day for a fraud complaint.
Dec. 8: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for an injured animal.
Dec. 8: Responded to Dog Patch lane east of John Day for a suspicious circumstances complaint.
Dec. 8: Responded to Patterson Drive, Canyon City, for a welfare check.
Dec. 8: Checked on an open door at Iron Triangle, John Day.
Dec. 8: Responded to an alarm on East Main Street, John Day.
Dec. 9: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 131 for an abandoned vehicle.
Dec. 9: Traffic stop on Highway 26 near milepost 167. Driver warned for violating the basic rule.
Dec. 9: Advised of a cold burglary on East Main Street, John Day.
Dec. 9: Responded to Chester’s Market, John Day, for a theft report.
Dec. 9: Responded to Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon for an animal complaint.
Dec. 9: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a patrol request.
Dec. 9: Responded to Napa Auto Parts, John Day, for a mental subject.
Dec. 9: Responded to North McHaley Street, Prairie City, for a theft.
Dec. 9: Responded to Southeast First Street, John Day, for a harassment complaint.
Dec. 9: Assisted a motorist on Highway 26 near milepost 183.
Dec. 9: Responded to Izee-Paulina Road near Long Glade fr suspicious circumstances.
Dec. 10: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 183 to assist a motorist.
Dec. 10: Responded to North McHaley Street, Prairie City, for a theft.
Dec. 10: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 183 to assist a motorist.
Dec. 10: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a suspicious person.
• John Day Ambulance
Dec. 4: Dispatched to Southeast Hillcrest Road, John Day, for a 59-year-old male with a possible stroke.
Dec. 4: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 6: Dispatched to Highland Drive for an elderly female with a fall injury.
Dec. 6: Dispatched to Antelope Lane for an elderly female with hip pain.
Dec. 6: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a lift assist.
Dec. 6: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 8: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 9: Dispatched to Grant County Fairgrounds RV Park for a 64-year-old male with chest pains and high blood sugar.
Dec. 10: Dispatched to East Main Street for a 33-year-old male with back pain.
• Monument Ambulance
Dec. 4: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance to Third Street for a 43-year-old female with a fall injury.
Dec. 10: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance to Wilson Street for a 69-year-old female with breathing difficulties and chest pains.
• John Day Fire
Dec. 3: Responded to a fire alarm on Northwest Bridge Street. False alarm.
• Long Creek Fire
Dec. 3: Advised of a wildfire burning along Highway 395B near Fox.
• Canyon City Fire
Dec. 8: Responded to Patterson Drive for a report of electricity running through the treetops and along a fence. Unfounded.
