Grant County Circuit Court
Jacob M. Derosier violated misdemeanor probation for use of intoxicants. On Dec. 14, he was sentenced to 60 days of jail. Derosier also violated felony probation for use of intoxicants, failure to pay financial obligations and failure to report as directed. On Dec. 14, he was sentenced to 42 months in prison and 72 months of post-prison supervision. The court found Derosier has a substance abuse problem that has contributed to his criminality and recommended drug and alcohol treatment.
Nicholas P. Gibson violated probation conditions on a count of failure to serve jail time. On Dec. 10, he was sentenced to 40 days in jail.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Dec. 9:
Concealed handgun licenses: 8
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 3
Releases: 6
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 9
Warrants processed: 4
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 1
Michael McLarty, 35, of Gladstone was cited for driving uninsured, failure to drive within lane and driving while suspended or revoked.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 7: A trooper responded to a reported rollover crash near milepost 94 on Highway 395B. Investigation revealed the vehicle was southbound, pulling a small utility trailer at an estimated 40 mph, when the back end of vehicle started to slide. The driver attempted to correct the slide but was unable. The vehicle and the trailer slid across the northbound lane and into a ditch where the vehicle rolled onto its top. The driver was not injured. Frontier Towing responded and removed the vehicle and the trailer.
Dec. 7: A trooper responded to a reported semi crash on Highway 395B near milepost 106. Investigation revealed the semi with double trailers was southbound at an estimated 35 mph when the driver lost control on black ice. The semi and both trailers slid approximately 200 yards, ending up sideways and blocking the entire highway. The semi was off the southbound shoulder and into a hillside. The trailers extended across the highway with the pup trailer hanging off the northbound shoulder. The driver was not injured. Frontier Towing responded and removed the semi and both trailers. The driver, James K. Caudill, 62, was issued a citation for failure to drive within lane. The highway was closed for about two and a half hours. OSP was assisted by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Transportation.
Dec. 8: A trooper contacted Steven M. Warrington, 31 of Granite at the entrance to West Main Street in John Day. OSP knew this subject had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. The trooper took Warrington into custody without incident. During a search prior to placing him in the patrol car, the trooper located a baggie and rubber container, both of which contained methamphetamine. The total weight of actual methamphetamine was one gram or slightly less. The trooper transported the subject to the Grant County Jail where OSP lodged him on the warrant and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Dec. 9: A trooper saw a man he knew had felony warrants for delivery and possession of methamphetamine at West Main Street in John Day. The trooper contacted Tyler D. Dehiya, 27, of Mt. Vernon and took him into custody without incident. Dehiya also had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. The trooper transported Dehiya to the Grant County Jail where he was lodged.
Dec. 11: A trooper noticed a vehicle partially blocking the westbound lane of travel on Highway 26 near milepost 185. After further investigation, Eric M. Kifer, 35, refused to provide his information and refused to move his vehicle from the roadway. After further investigation, OSP made entry into the vehicle. Kifer still refused to get out of the vehicle. Kifer was taken into custody after resisting arrest. The vehicle was towed by Frontier Towing.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 122 calls during the week of Dec. 7-13, including:
• John Day Police Department
Dec. 7: Received a report of telephonic harassment on Brent Drive.
Dec. 12: Responded to a complaint regarding a bonfire and loud noise near West Main Street.
Dec. 13: Responded for a welfare check. Bryon E. Freniere, 37, of John Day was arrested for a parole violation.
• Oregon State Police
Dec. 7: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 395B.
Dec. 7: Advised of a noninjury crash on Highway 395B near milepost 106.
Dec. 8: Received a report of a deer-versus-vehicle crash on Highway 395S near milepost 1.5.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 7: Received a report of theft on South Johnson Street.
Dec. 9: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Forest Road 52.
• John Day ambulance
Dec. 7: Responded for a 76-year-old man with chest pains on South Canyon Boulevard.
Dec. 12: Paged for a 53-year-old man with a broken tailbone on South Canyon Boulevard.
Dec. 12: Responded for a 78-year-old man with heart problems.
