Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Two counts of harassment against Jacob M. Derosier of John Day allegedly committed Aug. 22 were dismissed Nov. 25 based on a motion by District Attorney Jim Carpenter stating the victim recanted and is hostile to the state, actively supporting the defendant.
Tyler A. Smith of John Day pleaded no contest Nov. 25 to a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants allegedly committed Oct. 11. He entered a diversion agreement. A charge of refusal to take a test for intoxicants was dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Nov. 25:
Concealed handgun licenses: 8
Average inmates: 13
Bookings: 4
Releases: 8
Arrests: 1
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 11
Warrants processed: 13
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 4
Oregon State Police
Nov. 22: A fish and wildlife trooper received a call about a doe mule deer shot on Forest Service Road 1601. The reporting party observed three vehicles in the area but did not record the license plates. The reporting party retrieved and field dressed the animal. The trooper skinned the deer and took it for processing for donation to the food bank.
Nov. 26: A driver traveling west on Highway 26 near milepost 182 lost control on slick roads and slid into the guardrail on the south side of the highway, spinning around and sliding across into the snow on the north side. The driver was uninjured.
Nov. 26: Oregon Department of Transportation reported a vehicle versus elk crash on Highway 19 near milepost 105. A tow truck was already en route. A trooper dispatched the cow elk.
Nov. 26: A trooper stopped a pickup for a traffic violation in Prairie City. The driver, Thomas E. Pfeifer, 51, Prairie City, was misdemeanor suspended for a driving under the influence of intoxicants conviction and lacked proof of insurance. Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the jail, Pfeifer was cited and released for driving while suspended and uninsured. The vehicle was released to a licensed driver.
Nov. 28: A trooper cited Wesley Burke, 26, John Day, for failure to appear on a warrant for a traffic offense.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 117 calls during the week of Nov. 23-29, including:
• John Day Police Department
Nov. 23: Responded to a theft report on West Main Street.
Nov. 23: Responded to assist Blue Mountain Hospital with a person who was trespassing.
Nov. 23: Responded with Grant County Sheriff’s Office to a report of a suicidal person.
Nov. 26: Responded to an unattended death on Charolais.
Nov. 26: Responded to a hit and run on Main Street.
• Oregon State Police
Nov. 23: Advised of a possible drunk driver on Highway 395B.
Nov. 24: Advised of a black cow on Highway 395.
Nov. 26: Advised of an injured deer on Highway 26.
Nov. 29: Advised of an injured deer on Highway 26 near Dayville.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 25: Responded to a noninjury crash on West Bench Road.
Nov. 27: Responded to a noninjury crash on County Road 52.
Nov. 29: Responded to a report of criminal mischief on Vester Creek Road.
• John Day ambulance
Nov. 23: Responded for a 61-year-old woman on North Johnson Street.
Nov. 25: Responded for a woman with severe vomiting on Northwest Charolais.
Nov. 26: Responded for a man with heart issues.
Nov. 26: Responded with Prairie City fire to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26.
Nov. 28: Responded for a 58-year-old man with shallow breathing.
Nov. 28: Responded for an 82-year-old woman with nausea and weakness on South McCallum Avenue.
Nov. 29: Responded for a 90-year-old woman with trouble breathing on East Ninth Street.
Nov. 29: Responded for a 32-year-old man who was not breathing on Cottonwood Street.
Nov. 29: Responded for a 54-year-old woman on West Main Street.
• Long Creek ambulance
Nov. 23: Responded with John Day ambulance to a report of a woman with severe bleeding on Main Street.
• Monument ambulance
Nov. 23: Responded with John Day ambulance for a 70-year-old man with confusion and paralysis.
Nov. 29: Responded with John Day ambulance for a 72-year-old man with chest pain on Highway 402.
• John Day fire
Nov. 23: Responded to a smoke investigation on Southwest Fifth Avenue.
Nov. 23: Responded to an unfounded grass fire report.
• John Day Public Works
Nov. 28: Responded to a report of a rockslide on South Canyon Boulevard.
