Circuit Court
Dec. 12
Matika Marie Long, 22, of John Day pleaded guilty to a charge of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence in connection with an incident that occurred on July 18. She was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and 30 days in jail with credit for time served. She was ordered to obtain a substance abuse assessment, complete all recommended treatment, not use or possess intoxicants and have no contact with the victim without court approval. Long also pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree theft stemming from an incident on Sept. 14. She was sentenced to 12 months of bench probation and 10 days in jail with credit for time served, to be served concurrently with the sanctions in the domestic violence case. She was ordered to have no contact with the victim without court approval and was ordered to pay $100 in restitution. In a separate case, Long pleaded guilty to a charge of menacing constituting domestic violence in connection with a March 11 incident. She was sentenced to 12 months of bench probation and ordered to have no contact with the victim without court approval.
Dec. 12
Joseph V. Radinovich, 45, of John Day was found to have violated his probation in a 2021 conviction by using intoxicants. His probation was extended for an additional six months.
Justice Court
Oregon State Police
Dec. 7
4:18 p.m.: A trooper patrolling in John Day observed a woman who was violating the terms of a release agreement from her arrest on the previous day by having contact with the victim. Carla Rena Hanson, 42, of Seneca was arrested on a charge of contempt of court and booked into the Grant County Jail.
Dec. 10
2:03 p.m.: A trooper responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 93B for a single-vehicle crash. A semi had gone off the road, through a guardrail and down an embankment. The driver was taken by ambulance to Blue Mountain Hospital with minor injuries. The truck and trailer were scheduled for towing.
6:02 p.m.: A trooper located a stolen vehicle in Mt. Vernon. Robert Crosby, 36, of Long Creek was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence and refusing to take a test for intoxicants. He was booked into the Grant County Jail, and the vehicle was returned to its owner.
Dec. 11
11:50 a.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 174 for a vehicle vs. deer accident. The driver, a 45-year-old woman from La Grande, stated she was driving 62 mph when she hit a deer and pulled off to the side of the road. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Dec. 14:
Concealed carry permits: 6
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 10
Releases: 12
Arrests: 3
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 5
Civil papers: 19
Warrants processed: 3
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 125 calls during the week ending Dec. 7, including:
Dec. 7
9:26 p.m.: Received a report of a raccoon problem from North Johnson Avenue, Prairie City.
Dec. 8
3:54 p.m.: Responded to East Front Street, Prairie City, for warrant service. Paul Ferretti, 60, arrested on a Grant County warrant.
8:26 p.m.: Advised of overdue woodcutters from Mt. Vernon.
Dec. 9
8:28 a.m.: Responded to Southwest Canton Street, John Day, for a non-injury accident.
11 a.m.: Responded to Aslin Avenue, Mt. Vernon. Martin Easterday, 41, arrested on charges of menacing and second-degree criminal mischief.
11:54 a.m.: Responded to Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day, for a person with mental health issues.
1:49 p.m.: Responded to Seneca RV Park for an abandoned vehicle.
Dec. 10
1:17 a.m.: Received a report of shots fired from South Main Street, Prairie City.
2:37 a.m.: Responded to Blue Mountain Lodge, Mt. Vernon, for a report of a domestic dispute. Takoda Lee Propeck, 23, of John Day arrested on unspecified charges.
7:22 a.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 26 near milepost 159. Driver warned for speeding, improper display of plate.
8:15 a.m.: Received a theft report from 1188 Brewing Co., John Day.
9:59 a.m.: Responded to Dollar General, John Day, for a theft report.
10:21 a.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 South near Russell's Meats, Canyon City. Driver warned for failure to yield to oncoming traffic.
1:53 p.m.: Responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 93B for a single-vehicle crash. Oregon State Police, Long Creek Ambulance and John Day Ambulance also responded.
3:18 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 South near Beech Creek Road. Ryan Wiesler of Stanfield cited for driving while suspended and failure to register a vehicle.
6:35 p.m.: Received a report of shots fired from Southwest Fifth Avenue, John Day. Report unfounded: It was fireworks, not gunshots.
6:35 p.m.: Received a report from Northeast Elm Street, John Day, of a woman who was attacked by a dog.
Dec. 11
9:12 a.m.: Received a report of overdue motorists from Bear valley.
9:32 a.m.: Received a burglary report from Old Stage Road near Prairie City.
10:45 a.m.: Received a report of a stolen vehicle from Old Bates Road near Prairie City.
11:37 a.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a report of a suicidal person. Oregon State Police and John Day Ambulance also responded.
1:03 p.m.: Received a theft report from Highway 26 near Prairie City.
4:44 p.m.: Responded to a commercial burglar alarm from Les Schwab Tire Center, John Day, with assistance from the Oregon State Police.
5:38 p.m.: Advised that Malheur County had recovered a vehicle reported stolen from Old Bates Road.
5:46 p.m.: Responded to Northeast Elm Street, John Day, to follow up on a dog bite complaint.
10:03 p.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a suspicious circumstances report.
10:32 p.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for an unattended death.
Dec. 12
9:28 a.m.: Responded to Moon Creek Road near Mt. Vernon for a welfare check.
4:22 p.m.: Received a fraud report from West Front Street, Prairie City.
7:08 p.m.: Received a report of trespassing and harassment from Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day.
Dec. 13
3:27 p.m.: Received an abandoned vehicle report from Humbolt Elementary School, Canyon City.
Dec. 14
10:57 a.m.: Responded to Southeast Hillcrest Road, John Day, for a welfare check.
11:38 a.m.: Responded to the Elkhorn Motel, John Day, for a public assist.
12:38 a.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a civil issue.
1:23 p.m.: Responded to Northeast Front Street, Prairie City, for a possible fuel theft.
Dec. 8
11:02 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near Golf Club Road, John Day, to clear a hazard deer off the highway.
Dec. 11
12:31 p.m.: Advised of a slide-off accident on Highway 395 North near Long Creek.
Dec. 12
4:48 a.m.: Advised of a roadstruck deer on Highway 26 near milepost 170.
Dec. 13
6:04 a.m.: Advised of a vehicle that had slid off Highway 395 North near milepost 27C and was in the ditch.
Dec. 8
5:42 a.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for a female with a possible fall injury.
11:03 a.m.: Dispatched to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for a male with a possible fall injury.
Dec. 9
3:06 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 98-year-old female with a shoulder injury.
Dec. 10
1:02 p.m.: Patient transport to the airport.
6:49 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Hospital for a patient transport.
Dec. 13
12:38 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a female who was unconscious and not breathing.
Dec. 10
3:53 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Front Street for a male having seizures. John Day Ambulance also responded.
Dec. 10
1:38 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 402 near Hamilton for a female with a broken leg. John Day Ambulance also responded.
