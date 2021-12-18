Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Dec. 9: Travis Mark Bryers, 22, of John Day pleaded guilty to second-degree disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and 40 hours of community service or work crew time. Bryers also was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, complete any recommended treatment programs and take medications as prescribed.
Dec. 14: A charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants against Stacy Lee Heinrich was dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Dec. 15:
Concealed handgun licenses: 4
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 8
Releases: 7
Arrests: 2
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 5
Civil papers: 13
Warrants processed: 5
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 1
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Dec. 15:
Traffic citations filed: 3
Violations filed: 0
Misdemeanors filed: 4
Small claims/civil filings: 3
Hearings held: 5
Persons on probation: 43
To collections/DOR: 69
Community service hours: 10
License suspensions: 7
• Violation of basic rule: Andrew James Hendrickson, 28, Eugne, Nov. 25, 85/55 zone, fined $265; Kegan Wayne Forrester, 29, Monument, Nov. 11, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Joshua Lewis Edward Allan, 25, Newberg, Nov. 13, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Kyle Linn Cook, 50, John Day, Nov. 8, 75/55 zone, fined $165; John Raymond Harvey, 37, Pendleton, Nov. 21, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Dale Richard Clifton, 21, Springfield, Nov. 10, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Dusty Dale DeGrande, 29, Terrebonne, Nov. 27, Nov. 27, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Nicholas S. Loman, 24, Boring, Nov. 8, 73/55 zone, fined $165.
• Exceeding speed limit: Daniel Lee Farmer, 73, La Pine, Dec. 2, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Nicole Marie Mills, 21, Seneca, Nov. 8, 77/65 zone, fined $265; Joan Constance Smit, 75, Denver, Nov. 15, 56/30 zone, fined $265; Mark Groom, 51, Prineville, Nov. 13, 38/25 zone, fined $165; Marcus R. Vinson, 22, Baker City, Nov. 12, 75/65, fined $165; Adam Caesar Guzman, 25, Klamath Falls, Nov. 8, 40/20 zone (school zone), fined $325; Rachel Ellen Bellinger, 31, Mt. Vernon, Dec. 6, 74/65 zone, fined $165.
• Driving uninsured: Nicholas Adam Houston, 28, Springfield, Nov. 27, fined $265; John Thomas LaFranchise, 56, John Day, Nov. 6, fined $265.
• Operating without proper fenders: Sharon Dee Christensen, 48, Canyon City, Nov. 8, fined $165.
• Driving while suspended: Timothy Alan Edwards, 30, John Day, Nov. 3, fined $440; John Thomas LaFranchise, 56, John Day, Nov. 3, fined $440.
• Failure to register vehicle: John Thomas LaFranchise, 56, John Day, Nov. 6, fined $115.
• Careless driving causing an accident: Stephanie Marie Moothart, 28, Canyon City, Dec. 13, fined $440.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 5: Shortly after 5 p.m., a trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 173, where a Honda CRV had struck and killed a deer on the roadway. The driver, a 29-year-old woman, was unhurt. Her vehicle was damaged but drivable. The deer was removed by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 165 calls during the week ending Dec. 17, including:
• Oregon State Police
Dec. 10: Advised of a slide-off crash on Highway 26 near milepost 187.
Dec. 11: Responded to Highway 7 near milepost 23 to assist a motorist.
Dec. 11: Advised of cattle trucks that had slid off Highway 26 near Dixie Summit.
Dec. 11: Advised of multiple vehicles that had spun out on Highway 26 near Dixie Summit.
Dec. 11: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 395 near milepost 84B. While the 911 call was being transferred to OSP, the vehicle drove off the road.
Dec. 12: Advised of non-injury accidents on Highway 26 in the Dixie Mountain area.
Dec. 12: Advised of jackknifed trucks blocking Highway 26 near Fireside Lodge.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 10: Responded to the Dollar General store in John Day for a suspicious person.
Dec. 10: Advised of a prowler on North Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
Dec. 10: Advised of suspicious circumstances on Northwest Fourth Avenue, John Day.
Dec. 10: Responded to Southeast Hillcrest Road, John Day, for a noise complaint.
Dec. 10: Responded to Southwest Main Street, John Day, to check on an open door.
Dec. 11: Responded to Screech Alley Loop, John Day, for a fraud complaint.
Dec. 11: Traffic stop, Highway 395 at Inland Drive, Canyon City. Driver warned for speeding.
Dec. 11: Responded to 1188 Brewing, John Day, for a car theft report.
Dec. 11: Responded with Hope 4 Paws to Northwest Bridge Street, John Day, to look for a missing puppy.
Dec. 11: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 155. Driver warned for failure to maintain lane.
Dec. 11: Responded to Dark Horse antique mall, John Day, for a suspicious circumstances report.
Dec. 11: Advised of an overdue motorist from Mt. Vernon.
Dec. 11: Responded with Oregon State Police and John Day Ambulance to South Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for a domestic violence call.
Dec. 12: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a dog theft report.
Dec. 12: Responded to Trafton Avenue west of John Day for an animal complaint.
Dec. 12: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a sex abuse report.
Dec. 12: Responded to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, for a domestic dispute.
Dec. 12: Advised of an overdue motorist from Mt. Vernon.
Dec. 13: Responded to Southeast Dayton Street, John Day, for a suspicious person.
Dec. 13: Responded to Northwest Second Avenue, John Day, for a report of an open door.
Dec. 13: Responded to South Bridge Street, Prairie City, for a restraining order violation.
Dec. 13: Responded with Oregon State Police to West Main Street, John Day, for a report of prowlers.
Dec. 14: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a theft report.
Dec. 14: Responded to Sunset Motel, John Day. Travis Freniere, 35, of John Day was arrested on an Oregon parole Board warrant.
Dec. 14: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for an injured animal.
Dec. 14: Responded to Southwest Fourth Avenue, John Day. Jacob Dolecki, 27, of Ortonville, Michigan, was arrested for theft by receiving.
Dec. 14: Responded to Highway 395 South near milepost 25C to assist a motorist.
Dec. 14: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a report of an intoxicated motorist. Rhonda Lee Hilliard, 54, of Mt. Vernon was arrested.
Dec. 15: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for an unattended death.
Dec. 15: Responded to West Bench Road west of John Day to assist a motorist.
Dec. 15: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, to assist a motorist.
Dec. 16: Responded to the John Day Trailer Park for an assault report. Brandon Stout, 28, of John Day was arrested.
Dec. 16: Responded to Depot RV Park, Prairie City, for a welfare check.
Dec. 16: Responded to North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon, for a civil problem.
Dec. 16: Responded to Barnes Avenue, Seneca, for a parking complaint.
Dec. 16: Responded to Southwest Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for harassment complaint.
Dec. 17: Responded to Rebel Hill Road, Canyon City, for a welfare check.
Dec. 17: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a trespassing complaint.
• John Day Ambulance
Dec. 11: Dispatched to Dog Patch Lane east of John Day for a 96-year-old man with a medical issue.
Dec. 11: Dispatched to Belshaw Creek Road for an 84-year-old female with severe abdominal pain.
Dec. 11: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 68-year-old female with a fall injury.
Dec. 12: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 12: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 74-year-old male who was found unconscious.
Dec. 13: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 13: Dispatched to Portal Lane, Canyon City, for an elderly female with a fall injury.
Dec. 13: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 13: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 13: Dispatched to West Main Street for a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident.
Dec. 13: Responded to Valley View Assisted Living for a female with a medical issue.
Dec. 13: Patient transfer to St. Luke's Medical Center, Boise.
Dec. 13: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for as 65-year-old male with breathing difficulties.
Dec. 14: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 15: Dispatched to Adam Road for an 83-year-old male with breathing difficulties.
Dec. 15: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 16: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 16: Dispatched to Chester's Market for a fall injury.
Dec. 17: Dispatched to Northwest Thompson Avenue for an 80-year-old female with breathing difficulties.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Dec. 13: Responded with John Day Ambulance to South Main Street for a 28-year-old male with injuries to his hands and back.
• John Day Fire
Dec. 11: Responded with Grant County Sheriff's Office to Valley View Drive, John Day, for a structure fire.
