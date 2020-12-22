Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Jacob Farr, 28, pleaded guilty July 30 to a count of first-degree aggravated theft, a count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a count of reckless driving and a count of second-degree criminal mischief committed on Jan. 24. He was also found guilty on a count of conspiracy to commit a class C felony—tampering with a witness, committed on Jan. 4 He was sentenced to 60 months of supervised probation, 280 hours of community service and his license was suspended for three years. He was also ordered to pay $5,800 in restitution to John Kropf and a $1,500 DUII fine. Counts of unauthorized use of vehicle, first-degree theft, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and second-degree criminal mischief were dismissed.
William J. Collier, 27, pleaded guilty Dec. 10 to a count of delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of school committed on July 30. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 36 months of supervised probation and 80 hours of community service. A count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
Buford W. Breland, 62, pleaded guilty Dec. 11 to a count of manufacture of methamphetamine, a count of delivery of methamphetamine and a count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 430 days in jail, 24 months of post-prison supervision, 12 months of supervised probation, 80 hours of community service and to pay a $100 fine. A count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and criminal forfeiture were dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Dec. 16:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 12
Releases: 13
Arrests: 0
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 11
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Dorothy Miller, 33, of Long Creek was cited for dog as a public nuisance.
Grant County Justice Court
Driving while suspended: David W. Burke, 26, John Day, Oct. 4, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Jeffrey C. Cook, 24, Prairie City, Jan. 20, fined $265.
Careless driving—accident: Andria L. Kelley, 26, Mt. Vernon, Aug. 23, fined $440; David W. Burke, 26, John Day, Oct. 4, fined $440.
Failure to install ignition interlock device: David W. Burke, 26, John Day, Oct. 4, fined $440.
Michael J. Milner was convicted of second-degree criminal trespass and was sentenced to pay a $440 fine.
On Dec. 11, the court granted a judgment for CSO Financial Inc. against Blaine S. Ross of Canyon City for $2,029.99.
On Dec. 11, the court granted a judgment for Monika Fenton against Tim and Lisa Dentler of John Day for $977.83.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 140 calls during the week of Dec. 14-20, including:
• John Day Police Department
Dec. 15: Responded to a civil issue on East Main Street.
Dec. 16: Advised of a report of a passenger of a vehicle holding a baby in their lap as the vehicle traveled through John Day.
Dec. 17: Responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Samantha Edwards, 34, of John Day was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
Dec. 19: Cited Ashlie R. Clark, 28, of John Day for driving while suspended and uninsured.
• Oregon State Police
Dec. 19: Advised of a deer-versus-vehicle, noninjury crash on Highway 26 near milepost 143.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 15: Received a report of an noninjury crash on Highway 395 S near milepost 15.
Dec. 15: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 26 near milepost 165.
Dec. 15: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 26 near milepost 166.
Dec. 16: Received a report of fraud on Washington Street.
Dec. 18: Received a report of assault on South Canyon City Boulevard.
Dec. 20: Received a report of assault on Humbolt Street.
• John Day ambulance
Dec. 16: Along with Prairie City ambulance, paged for a 74-year-old woman on North McHaley Avenue.
Dec. 16: Dispatched for an elderly man with chest pain on Adam Road.
Dec. 18: Responded for a 53-year-old woman with shortness of breath on Patterson Drive.
• Prairie City ambulance
Dec. 20: Along with John Day ambulance, paged for a 74-year-old woman with difficulty breathing on North McHaley Avenue.
