Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Circuit Court
Dec. 15
Michael Ray Womack Jr., 32, of Union pleaded no contest to a charge of failure to appear in court on June 17 to answer a charge of probation violation. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail with credit for time served.
Nicholas P. Gibson, 31, of Prairie City pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft in connection with a June 6 incident. He was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and 45 days in jail with credit for time served. He was also ordered to perform 60 hours of community service or work crew time and was given a suspended fine of $500.
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Dec. 21:
Traffic citations filed: 31
Misdemeanors filed: 2
Hearings held: 28
Driver’s license suspensions: 10
Cases on probation: 14
Small claims filed: 1
Warrants issued: 0
Violation of the basic rule: Nicholas Ray Palmer, 41, Meridian, Idaho, Nov. 17, 80/55 zone, fined $265; David Earl Demarest, 68, Carlsbad, California, Nov. 25, 49/30 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding the speed limit: Calvan Ross Watterson, 58, Mt. Vernon, Nov. 18, 72/60 zone, fined $165; Emma Rachel Wade, 23, Prairie City, Dec. 11, 78/65 zone, fined $265; Rachael Suzanne Simpkins, 32, Redmond, Nov. 12, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Charles Clarence Paulson, 45, Prairie City, Nov. 6, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Heidi Jean Hagman, 39, Madras, Dec. 9, 33/25 zone, fined $95; Brady Keith Crawford, 19, Redmond, Nov. 24, 45/25 zone, fined $165; David Michael Keffer, 57, La Grande, Nov. 25, 42/25 zone, fined $165; Greg Keith Sweet, 68, Bend, Nov. 16, 50/30 zone, fined $165; Logan James Gilstrap-Casteel, 26, Canyon City, Nov. 15, 35/20 zone, fined $250; Maria Elena Murillo-Alejandre, 28, Heber City, Utah, Nov. 23, 52/25 zone, fined $265; Joseph Momanyi, 31, Spokane, Washington, Nov. 7, 68/60 zone, fined $95; Michal Erin Madden, 44, Canyon City, Dec. 6, 35/20 zone, fined $275.
Failure to drive within lane: Rheianna Rayann Wolfe, 25, Warm Springs, Nov. 24, fined $265.
No operator's license: Debra Denise Kimble, 39, John Day, Nov. 8, fined $265; Ben August Voigt, 39, John Day, Nov. 3, fined $265; Maria Elena Murillo-Alejandre, 28, Heber City, Utah, Nov. 23, fined $265; Justin Alan Scheidegger, 28, John Day, Aug. 11, 2021, fined $265.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Destiny Dawn Nolan, 21, Prairie City, Nov. 24, fined $440; Travis Alexander Palmer, 32, Mt. Vernon, Nov. 21, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Brittany Claire Zirkel, 36, Prairie City, Sept. 26, fined $265; Travis Alexander Palmer, 32, Mt. Vernon, Nov. 21, fined $265.
Failure to renew registration: Alan Lee Fortenberry, 60, John Day, Nov. 19, fined $115.
Failure to register vehicle: Travis Alexander Palmer, 32, Mt. Vernon, Nov. 21, fined $115.
Maintaining a dog as a public nuisance: Timothy F. Madden, 50, Canyon City, Aug. 2, fined $265.
Hunting from or across a highway: Matthew Ulm, 30, Alsea, Nov. 10, fined $115.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 14
2:12 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 South near milepost 2C. Trooper stopped a known suspended driver in a Pontiac Grand Prix. Celeste Donna Lee, 31, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. The vehicle was impounded.
11:09 p.m.: Trooper came upon an abandoned trailer, loaded with furniture and boxes, parked on the side of Highway 26 near milepost 168. The trailer was parked on the fog line with part of the frame in the eastbound lane of the highway. Trooper marked the trailer with a 30-minute flare to give the owner time to return. When no one returned in the allotted time, the trailer was towed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Dec. 21:
Concealed carry permits: 10
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 4
Releases: 4
Arrests: 3
Citations:2
Fingerprints: 8
Civil papers: 16
Warrants processed: 2
Assist/welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 134 calls during the week ending Dec. 21, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Dec. 14
7:31 p.m.: Received a report of a theft from Northeast Dayton Street, John Day.
9:31 p.m.: Received a report of an unwanted person on B Avenue, Seneca.
10:41 p.m.: Request for contact regarding an unwanted person on B Avenue, Seneca.
11 p.m.: Advised of a fraud report from East Front Street, Prairie City.
Dec. 15
9:25 a.m.: Report of an unwanted person on Dixie Creek Road, John Day.
11:16 a.m.: Responded to Fifth Street, Prairie City, for an unattended death.
3:32 p.m.: Responded to South Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for violation of a release agreement.
8:40 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a trespassing complaint.
Dec. 16
6:02 a.m.: Responded with Oregon State Police to Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon, for an assault report.
11:02 a.m.: Received a report of a suspicious person at True Value Hardware, John Day.
1:01 p.m.: Received a harassment report from Northeast Dayton Street, John Day.
2:35 p.m.: Received a report of illegal hunting from Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day. Report unfounded.
Dec. 17
3:18 p.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park for an animal complaint.
3:22 p.m.: Responded to Screech Alley Loop, John Day, for a motor vehicle crash.
5:40 p.m.: Responded to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for a theft complaint.
8:48 p.m.: Responded to Best Western Motel, John Day, for a trespassing complaint.
9:36 p.m.: Received a driving complaint from Highway 395 North near milepost 80b.
10:04 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 North near milepost 114B. Driver warned for speeding.
10:26 p.m.: Responded to Highland Terrace, Mt. Vernon, for an assault report.
Dec. 18
12:38 a.m.: Received an animal complaint from John Day Trailer Park.
1:08 p.m.: Responded to Highway 402 near Long Creek for an unattended death.
2:1 p.m.: Responded to North Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a theft report.
8:27 p.m.: Responded to East Ninth Street, Prairie City, for a report of domestic violence.
10:08 p.m.: Responded to Highway 395 South near milepost 12C for a truck off the roadway.
11:42 p.m.: Received an animal complaint from Maple Street in Granite.
Dec. 19
1:35 p.m.: Took a domestic assault report at the jail.
3:58 p.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park. Olle Leroi Starnes, 52, arrested on a charge of probation violation.
9 p.m.: Responded to South Washington Street, Canyon City, for a domestic dispute.
Dec. 20
8:32 a.m.: Barking dog complaint from John Day Trailer Park.
11:42 a.m.: Report of a hit and run the The Outpost, John Day.
6:02 p.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a report of a domestic dispute.
10:06 p.m.: Responded to Front Street, Prairie City, for a civil standby.
• Oregon State Police
Dec. 15
4:03 p.m.: Advised of a suspicious vehicle parked along Highway 26 near milepost 83.
Dec. 19
2:32 p.m.: Advised of a non-injury accident on Highway 395 South near milepost 48C.
Dec. 20
3:12 p.m.: Advised of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 7 near milepost 13.
7:47 p.m.: Advised of a deer vs. vehicle accident on Highway 26 near milepost 175.
• John Day Ambulance
Dec. 14
9:57 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
2:02 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City for a patient transport.
7:01 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for 73-year-old male with difficulty breathing, lethargy and decreased consciousness.
Dec. 16
10:12 p.m.: Dispatched to Chester's Market for an unconscious person.
Dec. 17
10:30 a.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street for a medical issue.
10:26 p.m.: Dispatched to North Cozart Street, Prairie City. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Dec. 18
3:26 a.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Hospital for a patient transport.
9:59 a.m.: Dispatched to Highway 395 North, Mt. Vernon. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
3:30 p.m.: Dispatched to Southwest Brent Avenue, John Day, for a 40-year-old female having a seizure.
8:27 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 21
7:47 a.m.: Patient transport to Nampa, Idaho.
• John Day Fire
Dec. 16
2:31 p.m.: Dispatched to Southeast Hillcrest Road for a chimney fire.
