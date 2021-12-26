Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Dec. 22:
Concealed handgun licenses: 5
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 10
Releases: 10
Arrests: 2
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 12
Warrants processed: 2
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 1
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Dec. 22:
Traffic citations filed: 2
Violations filed: 2
Misdemeanors filed: 4
Hearings held: 15
Persons on probation: 44
• Violation of basic rule: Efrain G. Camacho, 33, Canyon City, Nov. 28, 76/55 zone, fined $265; William Elmer Grubbe, 78, Prineville, April 30, 75/55 zone, fined $100.
• Violation of speed limit: Raegen S. Sherman, 27, John Day, April 26, 52/35 zone, fined $265; Keith Justin Kelly, 49, Seneca, Nov. 18, 31/20 zone, fined $75; Tye A. Rookstool, 40, Canyon City, May 24, 33/20 zone, fined $250; Noah Phillip Fulfer, 27, Redmond, June 15, 45/25 zone, fined $165; Kassidy L. Williams, 21, Canyon City, April 23, 48/35 zone, fined $85; Daniel Earl Hibbard, 39, Eugene, March 11, 83/55 zone, fined $225.
• Driving uninsured: Raegen S. Sherman, 27, John Day, April 26, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Tyler Duane Dehiya, 28, Izee, Nov. 30, fined $440.
• Failure to install an ignition interlock device: Raegen S. Sherman, 27, John Day, April 26, fined $440.
• Careless driving causing an accident: Jeffrey Robert Parolini, 27, Long Creek, March 22, fined $375.
• Failure to drive within lane: Jenifer Nicole Popp, 38, Sandy, July 13, fined $240.
• Driving while suspended: Steven Wayne Wood, 41, Newport, Sept. 24, fined $440.
• Driving uninsured: Steven Wayne Wood, 41, Newport, Sept. 24, fined $265.
Oregon State Police
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 121 calls during the week ending Dec. 23, including:
• Oregon State Police
Dec. 17: Advised of a spun-out vehicle partially blocking Highway 395B near milepost 69.
Dec. 17: Advised of a non-injury accident on Highway 395C near milepost 13. No troopers available. Grant County Sheriff's Office responded.
Dec. 17: Advised of a non-injury accident on Highway 26 near milepost 187.
Dec. 19: Advised of a pickup truck and trailer on fire on Highway 26 near milepost 71, in Wheeler County.
Dec. 19: Responded to Unity for a public assist.
Dec. 20: Advised of a hazard in the road on Highway 26 near milepost 76.
Dec. 21: Advised of an animal complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 156.
Dec. 21: Advised of a welfare check request on Highway 26 near milepost 165.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 17: Responded to East Riverside Street, Mt. Vernon, for an animal complaint.
Dec. 18: Responded to Advantage Dental, John Day, for a commercial burglar alarm.
Dec. 19: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 159 for warrant service. Olle Starnes, 51, of John Day was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
Dec. 19: Responded to Dollar General, John Day, for violation of a no contact order.
Dec. 20: Responded to Little Dog Creek Lane for an alarm.
Dec. 20: Responded to Blue Gulch Road, John Day, for a livestock complaint.
Dec. 20: Advised of a livestock complaint on Schoolhouse Lane, Ritter.
Dec. 20: Advised of a shoplifter at Radio Shack, John Day.
Dec. 20: Advised of a suspicious person at Chester's Market, John Day.
Dec. 20: Responded to Strawberry Village Apartments, Prairie City, for a domestic dispute.
Dec. 20: Responded to East 11th Street, Prairie City, for a domestic dispute.
Dec. 20: Responded to North Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for a cow loose.
Dec. 21: Responded to Canyon City for a cow on the loose.
Dec. 21: Responded to NW Third Street, John Day, for an open door at a residence.
Dec. 22: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for suspicious circumstances.
Dec. 22: Responded to Elkhorn Motel, John Day, for an unattended death.
Dec. 22: Responded to Canyon City Park for criminal mischief.
Dec. 22: Responded to Elm Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
Dec. 22: Responded to Dreamers Lodge, John Day, for a report of juveniles running on the roof.
Dec. 23: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for suspicious circumstances.
Dec. 23: Advised of a driving complaint on Charolais Heights, John Day.
• John Day ambulance
Dec. 17: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a 78-year-old female with complications from a choking incident.
Dec. 18: Responded to Rebel Hill Road, Canyon City, for a 79-year-old male with difficulty breathing.
Dec. 18: Responded to Southeast Hillcrest Road for a 72-year-old female with a broken ankle.
Dec. 18: Responded to Valley View Assisted Living for a lift assist.
Dec. 19: Responded to Bumpy Road for an 84-year-old male with chest pains.
Dec. 19: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 94-year-old female who fell and hit her head.
Dec. 19: Dispatched to Nelson Road for a 51-year-old female with abdominal pains.
Dec. 20: Dispatched to Adams Road for a lift assist.
Dec. 20: Dispatched to South Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for a 65-year-old female with a medical problem.
Dec. 20: Dispatched to Southeast Hillcrest for a male with breathing difficulties.
Dec. 20: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 20: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 20: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 21: Responded with Grant County Sheriff's Office to Patterson Drive, Canyon City, for a suicidal subject.
Dec. 21: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a 52-year-old female with pain in her abdomen and chest and breathing difficulties.
Dec. 22: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 22: Dispatched with Prairie City Ambulance to North Johnson Street, Prairie City, for a 71-year-old male withh dizziness and weakness.
Dec. 22: Dispatched with Grant County Sheriff's Office to Prairie City High School for a male with an unknown medical problem.
Dec. 23: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 23: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a male with a medical problem.
Dec. 23: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a female with a medical problem.
