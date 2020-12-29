Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Jonas C. Waite pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to a count of conspiracy to commit a class A misdemeanor–second-degree theft and a count of second-degree theft committed on Sept. 27. He was sentenced to 20 days in jail, 24 months of supervised probation, 60 hours of community service and to pay a $200 fine. A count of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and three counts of conspiracy to commit a class C felony were dismissed.
Travis J. Freniere, 34, of John Day pleaded guilty Dec. 22 to a count of harassment committed on Dec. 15, 2019, and a count of fourth-degree assault committed on July 22. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 36 months of supervised probation and 80 hours of community service. He was ordered to pay $250 in compensatory fines to David Kreger and $300 in court fees and fines. A count of strangulation was dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Dec. 23:
Concealed handgun licenses: 14
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 12
Releases: 8
Arrests: 11
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 7
Warrants processed: 5
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 1
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of basic rule: Shelby P. Blake, 19, Bend, Dec. 15, 81/55 zone, fined $265; Amber Nugent-Donovan, 50, Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 20, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Cody W. Kluser, 21, Redmond, 75/55 zone, fined $265; Lane J. Pearson, 37, Bend, Nov. 4, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Robert L. Ledgerwood, 30, Mt. Vernon, April 29, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Fredward C. Linville, 46, Sacramento, California, June 26, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Tomica L. Long, 24, John Day, Feb. 27, 85/55 zone, fined $265; Christopher Jo Keith, 39, Prairie City, March 3, 62/55 zone, fined $115.
Exceeding speed limit: Dalton S. Jones, 24, La Grande, Dec. 1, 60/45 zone, fined $165; Charles C. Klassen, 34, Forest Grove, Nov. 23, 78/65 zone, fined $265; Pauline E. Waite, 69, Lexington, Dec. 10, 38/25 zone, fined $165; Benjamin J. Alexander, 30, Bend, Sept. 22, 42/25 zone, fined $165.
Driving while suspended: Timothy L. Keith, 37, Prairie City, March 8, fined $440; David E. Hall, 26, Mt. Vernon, April 19, fined $440, April 23, $440, April 25, $440, May 10, $440, May 15, $440; Travis J. Freniere, 34, John Day, June 12, fined $440, July 8, $440, July 16, $440; Dalton S. Jones, 24, La Grande, Dec. 1, fined $440; Timothy L. Keith, 37, John Day, May 16, fined $440; Cenia M. Garrison, 40, Port Townsend, Washington, July 30, fined $440; Christopher Jo Keith, 39, Prairie City, March 3, fined $265.
Driving uninsured: Travis J. Freniere, 34, John Day, June 12, fined $265, July 8, $265, July 16, $440; David E. Hall, 26, Mt. Vernon, April 19, fined $265, May 10, $265, May 15, $265; Elmer R. Ahendersen, 47, John Day, Aug. 2, fined $265; Dylan R. Clark, 28, Nampa, Idaho, Oct. 2, fined $265; Christopher Jo Keith, 39, Prairie City, March 3, fined $265; Timothy L. Keith, 37, Prairie City, March 8, fined $265, May 16, fined $265; Patrick L. Kinsey, 54, Prairie City, March 18, fined $265; Benjamin K. Yocum, 20, Terrebone, May 5, fined $265.
Careless driving–accident: David W. Burke, 26, Canyon City, Sept. 17, fined $440.
Failure to install ignition interlock device: David E. Hall, 26, Mt. Vernon, April 19, fined $440, April 23, $440, April 25, $440, May 10, $440, May 15, $440; David W. Burke, 26, Canyon City, Sept. 17, fined $440.
No operator’s license: Danil Germanov, 25, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, Nov. 22, fined $265; Patrick L. Kinsey, 54, Prairie City, March 18, fined $265.
Illegal alteration or display of plates: Dylan R. Clark, 28, Nampa, Idaho, Oct. 2, fined $265; Byron E. Freniere, 37, John Day, Nov. 23, fined $265.
Failure to renew registration: Travis J. Freniere, 34, John Day, June 12, fined $115.
Operating snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle while carrying firearm or bow: Gary M. Wylie, 54, Kerby, Nov. 7, fined $265.
Passing in a no-passing zone: Karl J. Findling, 56, Bend, Nov. 14, fined $200.
Registration sticker expired: Benjamin K. Yocum, 20, Terrebone, May 5, fined $265.
Levi T. Brown, was convicted of a count of hunting outside shooting hours and a count of hunting with the aid of an artificial light and was ordered to pay an $880 fine. A count of assisting in taking wildlife was dismissed.
Clayton R. Utzig was convicted of second-degree criminal trespass and was ordered to pay a $440 fine.
Austin J. Catron, 19, was convicted of unlawful possession of pronghorn and was ordered to serve five days in jail, 12 months of probation, 40 hours of community service and to pay a $100 fine. The five days in jail will be served concurrently with his circuit court cases. His hunting privileges were suspended for three years. A count of waste of game animal was dismissed.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 13: A state trooper responded to a reported noninjury, single-vehicle crash at milepost 181 on Highway 26. Investigation revealed that the vehicle was heading westbound, negotiating a curve, when it lost traction on packed snow and ice. The vehicle started to slide, and the driver was unable to recover. The vehicle left the roadway on the westbound side of the road into a ditch and hit a rock in the ditch. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Doug’s Motor Vehicle Repair.
Dec. 14: While attempting to locate a 27-year-old man who had a felony warrant for his arrest, a state trooper learned from a 28-year-old ex-girlfriend of the subject that he had been continually trying to contact her since his release from jail. The woman showed the trooper a video the subject sent her, which showed where he lived and worked. The trooper notified another trooper in the Portland area. The 27-year-old man was arrested on Dec. 14 on the felony warrant. A report is being forwarded to Grant County District Attorney for additional charges of violation of the no contact order.
Dec. 17: A state trooper was notified by the chief of the John Day Police Department that he had probable cause to arrest Matthew E. Sagasar, 36, of John Day for a restraining order violation. Moments later, the trooper observed Sagasar pass him, driving a black Mercedes car on Highway 26 in John Day. Upon relaying to the chief that the trooper observed the subject, the chief asked that the trooper initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle. The trooper stopped the vehicle on Highway 395C in John Day. The chief of police arrived and contacted Sagasar and arrested him for violation of a restraining order.
Dec. 23: A state trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 395C near milepost 93. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was southbound on packed snow and ice between 50-60 mph when it started to slide. The driver was unable to correct the slide. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lane, rotating clockwise. The left rear side of vehicle struck the left front side of another car, which had been northbound but pulled onto the shoulder in an attempt to avoid a collision. The car struck on the left front side was towed by Frontier Towing. Robert R. Waasdorp, 64, of Hines, who was traveling southbound, was issued a citation for failure to drive within lane. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
Dec. 26: A vehicle was northbound on Highway 395C near milepost 31 when the driver lost control while negotiating a corner on slick and snow-packed roads. The vehicle struck a steep embankment on the east side of the highway where it came to an uncontrolled rest. The vehicle was unable to be driven due to damage and was taken by Frontier Towing to their lot. The driver was uninjured.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 108 calls during the week of Dec. 21-27, including:
• John Day Police Department
Dec. 23: Responded to a report of telephonic harassment on West Main Street.
Dec. 27: Received a report of trespassing on Southwest Brent Drive.
• Oregon State Police
Dec. 23: Received a report of an injury crash on Highway 395 near milepost 93.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 21: Received a report of assault on South Adams Drive.
Dec. 21: Received a report of a domestic dispute on Cottonwood Street.
Dec. 21: Received a report of harassment on River Lane.
• John Day ambulance
Dec. 21: Responded for a 91-year-old woman who had fallen on Cottonwood Street.
Dec. 21: Responded for a 74-year-old woman with difficulty breathing on North McHaley Avenue.
Dec. 22: Responded for an 83-year-old woman who fell on Front Street.
Dec. 26: Responded for a patient with a diabetic emergency on Marysville Lane.
• John Day fire
Dec. 24: Responded to a grass fire on West Bench.
• Monument fire
Dec. 25: Responded to a structure fire on Wall Creek Road.
• Prairie City fire
Dec. 25: Responded to a report of a tractor fire on East Sixth Street.
