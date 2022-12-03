Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Circuit Court
Nov. 22
Blake Julian Ibarra, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft in connection with the theft of coins and a rifle from a Prairie City home on Sept. 27. A third count of first-degree theft was dismissed. On each count, Ibarra was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 20 days in jail with credit for time served. In addition, he was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution to the victim and obtain a mental health evaluation. In two separate cases, Ibarra also pleaded guilty to two counts of driving under the influence in connection with incidents that occurred on May 17 and Aug. 21. Additional counts of speeding and violating the open container law were dismissed. In the first case, Ibarra was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation and 48 hours in jail with credit for time served and fined $500. He was also ordered to complete the Victim Impact Panel Program, obtain a substance abuse assessment and complete all recommended treatment, not use intoxicants and install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle. In the second case, he was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation nd 60 days in jail with credit for time served, ordered to complete 40 hours of community service or work crew time, fined $500 and had his driver's license suspended for three years. The sentences for all three cases are to be served consecutively.
Nov. 23
Michael Ray Womack Jr., 32, of Union was found guilty of violating his probation in a 2019 DUII conviction by failing to complete community service work, complete the Victim Impact Panel Program and pay his fines. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail with credit for time served.
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the two-week period ending Nov. 30:
Traffic citations filed: 44
Misdemeanors filed: 1
Hearings held: 18
Driver’s license suspensions: 0
Cases on probation: 14
Small claims filed: 5
Warrants issued: 0
Wildlife offenses: 2
Violation of the basic rule: Stuart Warren Gray, 49, Eugene, Nov. 12, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Corinna Rae Wright, 55, Warm Springs, Sept. 30, 73/55 zone, fined $140; Christopher Ryan Williams, 42, Pendleton, Oct. 27, 76/55 zone, fined $265; Paul Eugene Schiewe, 65, Myrtle Point, Nov. 3, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Christopher C. Elliott, 50, Kennewick, Washington, Nov. 3, 82/55 zone, fined $265; Seth John Brower, 42, Medford, Oct. 30, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Mark Patrick Hanft, 50, Brownsville, Oct. 31, 68/55 zone, fined $165; Shawn Kelso, 51, Boise, Oct. 21, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Dave Martin Jr., 24, White City, Oct. 23, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Jacob Dale Standley, 21, Prineville, Oct. 31, 70/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding the speed limit: David S. Brodkey, 61, Santa Cruz, California, Nov. 6, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Christine Yvonne McKinley, 73, Canyon City, Nov. 17, 34/20 zone, fined $325; Dakota D. Glenn, 23, Burns, Oct. 3, 75/65 zone, fined $140; James Daniel Migia, 37, Tualatin, Oct. 16, 34/25 zone, fined $115; Christopher T. Branden, 39, Kingsville, Texas, Nov. 14, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Andrew Earl Anderson, 47. McMinnville, Nov. 17, 46/30 zone, fined $165; Mark D. Hodgkinson, 53, Gresham, Nov. 9, 45/30 zone, fined $165; Darius Calin, 20, Tumwater, Oct. 28, 47/35 zone, fined $165.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Mitchell Dewaine Long, 52, Dayville, Oct. 23, fined $440; Nicholas Mobley, 28, Renton, Washington, Oct. 23, fined $440; Kyle G. Stenberg, 40, Estacada, Oct. 17, fined $440.
No operator's license: Scott Lloyd Lee Jr., 29, Mt. Vernon, Oct. 25, fined $265.
Driving uninsured: Mark Patrick Hanft, 50, Brownsville, Oct. 31, fined $165; Scott Lloyd Lee Jr., 29, Mt. Vernon, Oct. 25, fined $265; Kyle G. Stenberg, 40, Estacada, Oct. 17, fined $265.
Switching license plates: Scott Lloyd Lee Jr., 29, Mt. Vernon, Oct. 25, fined $115.
Open container: Johnny Lee Graves, 58, Hines, Oct. 26, fined $265.
Violation of the travel management rule: Terry G. Harper, 34, Mt. Vernon, Oct. 20, fined $115.
Hunting in a prohibited area: Glenn Wilson, 68, Philomath, Nov. 10, fined $115.
Unlawful taking, hunting outside shooting hours: Brook Adam Combs, 32, North Powder, fined $500, ordered to perform 20 hours of community service and complete a hunter education course, hunting privileges suspended for three years. Combs was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, and additional counts of exceeding the bag limit and hunting with artificial light were dismissed.
Initiating a false report: Ian Fraser Brooks, 26, La Grande, no sanctions imposed.
Oregon State Police
Nov. 16
12:34 p.m.: An Oregon Department of Transportation reported finding a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm pistol under a guardrail on the side of Highway 7. The pistol had been damaged, possibly by falling off a moving vehicle.
10:03 p.m.: Trooper stopped a Ford Edge for a traffic violation on Highway 395 South in John Day. The driver reportedly displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Gary Lee Lambeth, 66, of Canyon City was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked into the Grant County Jail, where his blood alcohol content reportedly measured 0.17%. He was also cited for failure to maintain a lane of travel.
Nov. 20
4:22 p.m.: Following a tip, a trooper stopped a pickup truck on Highway 395 North with a moose head and a whitetail deer carcass in the back. The driver had harvested the animals in Washington state. Amy Jo Dobson, no residence listed, was cited for unlawful import of certain cervid parts. The unlawfully imported moose and deer parts were seized for disposal.
Nov. 21
7:47 a.m.: Trooper contacted the driver of a pickup truck on Highway 26 in John Day. Travis Alexander Palmer, 32, of Mt. Vernon was cited driving while suspended, driving uninsured and failure to register a vehicle. The truck was impounded.
Nov. 22
7:22 a.m.: Trooper stopped to assist the owner of a disabled Volkswagen Jetta on Highway 26 near Mt. Vernon and learned the driver had an outstanding warrant from Lane County. Angelia marie Frazier, 48, no residence listed, was cited for failure to appear. The car was towed at her request.
Nov. 25
11:22 a.m.: Trooper tagged an abandoned Mercedes S43 on Highway 7 near milepost 5. At 2:30 p.m. the next day, at the request of the Oregon Department of Transportation, the vehicle was towed. ODOT said the car posed a hazard to snowplows.
5:43 p.m.: Trooper stopped a Nissan Pathfinder for traffic violations on Highway 26 near milepost 161. Julie Christine Hutton, 56, of John Day was cited for driving without a license and driving without insurance and was given a courtesy ride to her home. At the woman's residence, the trooper recognized a man with an outstanding arrest warrant. Troy Russel Nicoson, 49, of John Day was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail.
Nov. 28
4:58 p.m.: Trooper responded to a residence in Long Creek. Steve A. Moyer, 69, was arrested on a charge of failure to report as a registered sex offender in Oregon after moving to Long Creek from Wyoming. Moyer was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Grant County Jail.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Nov. 30:
Concealed carry permits: 6
Average inmates: 8
Bookings: 8
Releases: 6
Arrests: 1
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 7
Civil papers: 19
Warrants processed: 3
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 140 calls during the week ending Nov. 30, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Nov. 23
10:55 a.m.: Responded to Davis Creek Park, John Day, for a suspicious vehicle.
1:27 p.m.: Responded to Adam Road, Canyon City, for a hit-and-run report.
3:29 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Valley View Drive, John Day, for a welfare check.
5:09 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 158 to assist a motorist.
5:05 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a report of custodial interference.
10:14 p.m.: Responded to Bradley Street, Long Creek, for a report of harassment.
Nov. 24
11:50 a.m.: Responded to Monument for a theft report.
12:40 p.m.: Responded to John Day Community Garden for a report of an injured animal.
3:19 p.m.: Responded to County Road 18 near milepost 1 for an abandoned vehicle.
6:22 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Fourth Avenue, John Day, for a public assist.
Nov. 25
7:12 a.m.: Responded to Southeast Second Avenue, John Day, for a public assist.
12:38 p.m.: Responded to the Monument Motel for e theft complaint.
9:35 p.m.: Responded to Main Street and Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a suspicious person.
Nov. 26
9:52 a.m.: Responded to Prairie City Antiques, Prairie City, for a theft complaint.
10:07 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 174 to assist a motorist and alleviate a traffic hazard.
7:01 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a person having mental health issues.
8:12 p.m.: Advised of an unwanted person at the Best Western Hotel, John Day.
Nov. 27
2:50 p.m.: Responded to the Elkhorn Motel, John Day, for a menacing complaint.
2:52 p.m.: Responded to Screech Alley Loop, John Day, for an animal complaint. Citation issued for maintaining a dog as a public nuisance.
3:37 p.m.: Responded to East 11th Street, Prairie City, for a possible intoxicated driver.
7:17 p.m.: Responded to the Elkhorn Motel, John Day, for warrant service. Travis M. Bryers, 23, of John Day was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
Nov. 28
8:27 a.m.: Responded with Oregon State Police to Screech Alley Loop, John Day, for a slide-off crash.
11:36 a.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a driving complaint.
4:06 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Bridge Street, John Day, for an abandoned vehicle.
5:57 p.m.: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street, John Day, for a theft report.
10:49 P.M.: Responded to Southwest Second Avenue and Canyon Boulevard, John Day, to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle.
Nov. 29
4:55 a.m.: Responded to Advantage Dental, John Day, for a commercial alarm.
9:06 a.m.: Responded to Northwest Bridge Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
2:26 p.m.: Responded to Len's Pharmacy, John Day, for a person having mental health issues.
4:37 p.m.: Responded to Mosier's Furniture, John Day, for a hit-and-run report.
6:08 p.m.: Received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Highway 395 North near milepost 106B.
Nov. 30
10:12 a.m.: Received a report of a dog running at large on Southeast Hillcrest Road, John Day.
3:08 p.m.: Responded to Len's Pharmacy for a trespassing complaint.
4:10 p.m.: Responded to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for an unwanted person complaint.
• Oregon State Police
Nov. 28
10:04 a.m.: Advised of a vehicle that slid off Highway 26 near Indian Creek Road.
Nov. 28
6:11 p.m.: Advised of an abandoned vehicle creating a hazard on Highway 26 near milepost 169.
8:36 p.m.: Advised of a disabled vehicle on East Main Street, John Day.
Nov. 29
5:46 pm.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 395 North in Long Creek.
• John Day Ambulance
Nov. 23
3:48 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for an unresponsive male.
8:03 a.m.: Patient transport to St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center, Nampa, Idaho.
7:33 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a 79-year-old female who fell.
10:45 p.m.: Dispatched to Silver lane, Mt. Vernon, for a male with breathing problems. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Nov. 24
11:11 a.m.: Dispatched to Lower Yard Road for a 70-year-old female with abdominal pain.
Nov. 25
6:29 a.m.: Dispatched to Southeast Second Avenue for a 46-year-old male with difficulty breathing.
7:31 p.m.: Patient transport to the airport.
8:22 p.m.: Patient transport to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City.
10:09 p.m.: Dispatched to Millie Way, Dayville, for an adult female with difficulty breathing. Dayville Fire and Grant County Sheriff's Office also responded.
Nov. 26
6:07 p.m.: Dispatched to Southwest Canton Street for a medical alarm.
Nov. 27
6:53 a.m.: Dispatched to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, for a medical call.
Nov. 28
6:44 a.m.: Dispatched to Clark Street, Canyon City, for a medical alarm.
8:31 a.m.: Dispatched to Northwest second Avenue for a medical alarm.
6:53 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a female with a medical issue. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Nov. 29
6:39 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a 65-year-old male with high blood sugar.
7:05 p.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for a male who fell.
10:58 p.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street for a female with a medical issue. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Nov. 30
5:59 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 54-year-old female who fell.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Nov. 25
5 p.m.: Dispatched to North Cozart Street for a medical call.
• Long Creek Ambulance
Nov. 24
7:25 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 395 North near Dale for a rollover crash. John Day Ambulance, Grant County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police also responded.
• Dayville Fire
Nov. 26
5:49 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 east of town for a fire alarm.
