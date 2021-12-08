Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant
County Circuit Court
Nov. 18: Kevin Shawn Chamberlain, 31, of Pendleton pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree failure to appear in court. He was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation, 10 days in jail with credit for time served and 40 hours of community service or work crew time. He was also fined $100 and ordered not to possess or use intoxicants. In a separate case, Chamberlain pleaded guilty to giving false information to a peace officer in connection with a citation or warrant. He was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and 10 days in jail with credit for time served, with that sentence to be served consecutively to the sentence in the failure to appear case. He was also fined $100. Additional charges of methamphetamine possession, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and failure to carry or present a driver’s license were dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Nov. 1:
Concealed carry permits: 2
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 3
Releases: 5
Arrests: 0
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 9
Warrants processed: 4
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 2
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Dec. 1:
Traffic citations filed: 23
Violations filed: 1
Misdemeanors filed: 0
Small claims/civil filings: 1
Hearings held: 12
Persons on probation: 41
License suspensions: 8
Small claims judgments in favor of plaintiff: 1
• Exceeding speed limit: Nathan Thomas Hillestad, 40, Reno, Nevada, Oct. 24, 61/45 zone, fined $165.
• No operator’s license: Brian Keith Deel, 51, Twin Falls, Idaho, Oct. 27, fined $265.
• Driving uninsured: Joseph Michael Warren, 37, Canyon City, Oct. 28, fined $265; David Edwin Hall, 27, John Day, Oct. 29, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Joseph Michael Warren, 37, Canyon City, Oct. 28, fined $440; David Edwin Hall, 27, John Day, Oct. 29, fined $440.
Nov. 1: Kelly R. Olson, 61, pleaded no contest to violating the Mt. Vernon municipal code regarding nuisance abatement and was fined $100. The fine was suspended until Dec. 31 pending cleanup of the property.
Nov. 29: Spencer Edward Liefheit III, 45, was convicted of violating the Mt. Vernon municipal code regarding residential use of a recreational vehicle and fined $500 after failing to appear in court.
Nov. 29: Shawn James Solar, 49, of Prineville was convicted of criminal driving while suspended. Solar was fined $500 and ordered to serve 45 days in the Crook County Jail.
Oregon State Police
Nov. 28: A hunter mistook a raghorn elk for a cow and shot it. The hunter self-reported the illegal kill and prepared the carcass for processing. The elk was seized and delivered to Beurman’s for processing. Dell Hackett, 70, of Eugene was issued a warning citation.
Nov. 28: A fish and wildlife trooper responded to a residence on Trafton Lane for an injured deer. The deer apparently jumped into a fenced yard, where it was severely injured by the reporting party’s dogs. The deer was put down.
Nov. 30: At 10:04 p.m. a trooper stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations on Highway 26 in John Day. The trooper recognized the female passenger, who was visibly intoxicated, as a 42-year-old John Day resident with a no-alcohol clause as a condition of probation. The woman, who is on a medical release from jail, reportedly admitted to having a drink of whiskey at a bar and a beer at home. The case was referred to the district attorney for consideration of contempt charges.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 141 calls during the week ending Dec. 3, including:
• Oregon State Police
Nov. 28: Responded to Highway 395 near milepost 1C for an injured deer.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 26: Responded to South Bridge Street and Overholt Street in Prairie City for a criminal mischief complaint.
Nov. 26: Responded to Westside Lane in John Day for a criminal mischief complaint.
Nov. 26: Responded to Main Street and South Canyon Boulevard in John Day for a report of two children left unattended.
Nov. 27: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park in John Day for a civil issue.
Nov. 27: Responded to West Bench Road in John Day for an elder abuse complaint. Complaint was unfounded.
Nov. 27: Responded with Oregon State Police to search for an overdue hunter in the Murderers Creek unit.
Nov. 27: Advised of a report of shots fired on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
Nov. 27: Responded to Fifth and Main Street in Prairie City for a report of an elderly person sitting in the road.
Nov. 27: Responded to Dog Creek Road near John Day for a report of an intoxicated subject harassing people by phone.
Nov. 28: Responded to Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon for a report of shots fired.
Nov. 28: Stopped a motorist on Highway 26 near mileppost 139. Driver warned for speeding.
Nov. 28: Advised of an injured deer on Trafton Avenue in John Day.
Nov. 28: Stopped a motorist on Highway 26 near milepost 147. Efrain Gary Camacho, 33, of Portland cited for driving while suspended.
Nov. 29: Dispatched to Prairie City School for a report of criminal mischief.
Nov. 29: Responded to Copper Creek Road near Monument for a suspicious circumstances report.
Nov. 29: Responded to South Bridge and Overholt streets in Prairie City for a criminal mischief complaint.
Nov. 29: Responded with Oregon State Police to Highway 19 near milepost 21 for a possible stolen vehicle.
Nov. 29: Responded to Monument for an unattended death.
Nov. 30: Responded to Len’s Drug in John Day for a theft report.
Nov. 30: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park in John Day for a trespassing complaint.
Nov. 30: Responded to Hillcrest Road in John Day for a driving complaint.
Nov. 30: Responded to Mt. Vernon for a theft report.
Nov. 30: Advised of suspicious vehicle on East Ninth Street in Prairie City. Occupants shining lights in windows of homes.
Nov. 30: Traffic stop on Highway 26 near milepost 162. Driver warned for failure to maintain lane.
Dec. 1: Responded to Southwest First Avenue, John Day, for a possible cybercrime.
Dec. 1: Dispatched to Park Avenue, Mt. Vernon, for a barking dog complaint.
Dec. 1: Responded with Oregon State Police to Main Street and Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a possible drunk driver.
Dec. 1: Responded to East Ninth Street, Prairie City, for a suspicious person report.
Dec. 1: Responded to a commercial alarm on Highway 26 west of John Day.
Dec. 2: Responded to the Grant County Fairgrounds in John Day for a suspicious circumstances report.
Dec. 2: Responded to East main Street, John Day, for an animal complaint.
Dec. 2: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a report of a fight.
Dec. 3: Responded to Chester’s Market, John Day, for a theft report.
Dec. 3: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for an animal complaint.
• John Day Ambulance
Nov. 27: Patient transport to St. Charles Medical Center, Bend.
Nov. 27: Responded to Highway 26 in Bates for a 33-year-old man convulsing.
Nov. 28: Responded to Highway 26 west of John Day for a woman with a fall injury.
Nov. 29: Responded to Marysville Lane for an elderly man with a medical issue.
Nov. 30: Responded to Best Western Motel, John Day, for a 75-year-old man having seizures.
Nov. 30: Dispatched to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a 34-year-old man who had lost feeling.
Nov. 30: Dispatched to Southwest First Street, John Day, for a 77-year-old female with a fall injury.
Dec. 1: Dispatched to East main Street, John Day, for a 71-year-old male throwing up blood.
Dec. 2: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a 78-year-old man with a fall injury.
Dec. 3: Dispatched to Adam Road, Canyon City, for a baby who wasn’t breathing.
Dec. 3: Dispatched to Southwest First Avenue, John Day, for a 77-year-old female with a medical issue.
• John Day Fire
Nov. 27: Responded to Southwest Second Avenue and Brent Drive with Sheriff’s Office for a report of downed power lines.
• Monument Ambulance
Nov. 28: Responded to Cupper Creek Road in Kimberly with Monument Fire and John Day Ambulance for an unresponsive male.
