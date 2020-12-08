Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Dec. 2:
Concealed handgun licenses: 2
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 3
Releases: 5
Arrests: 2
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 21
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of basic rule: Joshua C. Halvorson, 31, Hillsboro, Nov. 4, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Corbett D. Ryder, 54, Crooked River RNC, March 12, 82/55 zone, fined $265; Jackson Christiansen, 21, Pasco, Washington, Nov. 4, 82/55 zone, fined $265; Merle R. Brown, 77, Bend, Oct. 29, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Lee E. Koehn, 72, Mesa, Washington, Nov. 4, 72/55 zone, fined $165; Colton A. Lee, 18, Salem, Oct. 30, 90/55 zone, fined $440; Melissa F. Hertel, 51, Baker City, 82/55 zone, fined $265; Cameron K. Foster, 32, Bend, Oct. 29, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Austin A. Brown, 30, Dayville, Nov. 5, 69/55 zone, fined $165; Marc J. Lallaman, 57, Portland, Nov. 2, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Taylor A. Lovell, 19, Milton Freewater, Sept. 28, 86/55 zone, fined $440.
Driving while suspended: Jessica A. Resch, 29, Baker City, Aug. 14, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Tyler W. King, 23, John Day, Nov. 18, fined $265; Karlie M. Koch, 38, John Day, Sept. 25, fined $265; Jessica A. Resch, 29, Baker City, Aug. 14, fined $265.
No operator’s license: Brian P. Martin, 43, Prairie City, Nov. 22, fined $265; Tyler W. King, 23, John Day, Nov. 18, fined $265.
Failure to obey traffic control device: Tyler W. King, 23, John Day, Nov. 18, fined $265.
Failure to install ignition interlock device: Brian P. Martin, 43, Prairie City, Nov. 22, fined $440.
Carrying loaded firearm on ATV: Brook N. Buckner, 26, Umatilla, Oct. 30, fined $265; Nicholas G. Nova, 29, Tualatin, Oct. 30, fined $265.
Unlawful possession of antlerless deer: Terry L. Brokaw, 64, Molalla, Sept. 8, fined $440.
Operating ATV without permit: Tanner J. Walker, 26, Umatilla, Oct. 30, fined $165.
Improper display of registration: Karlie M. Koch, 38, John Day, Sept. 25, fined $115.
Oregon State Police
Nov. 28: A trooper cited Wesley Burke, 26, of John Day in lieu of custody for failure to appear on a warrant for a traffic offense
Dec. 1: A trooper contacted Glenn W. Joseph Wadley, 55, of Mt. Vernon at the gas station in Mt. Vernon. Wadley had a felony warrant for his arrest. Due to COVID-19 issues at the Grant County Jail, OSP issued Wadley a citation in lieu of custody and released him from the scene.
Dec. 2: A trooper stopped a pickup near milepost 161 on Highway 26, knowing the driver, Heather A. Reilly, 32, had a felony warrant for her arrest for possession and distribution of methamphetamine. OSP contacted Reilly and took her into custody without incident. Reilly’s truck was secured and left at the scene. OSP transported Reilly to the Grant County Jail where she was lodged.
Dec. 5: A trooper assisted the Grant County Sheriff’s Office with an assault investigation. Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Haskins, 36, of Prairie City for second-degree theft, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another and fourth-degree assault.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 100 calls during the week of Dec. 1-6, including:
• John Day Police Department
Dec. 2: Received a report of theft at a business on Northwest Canton Street.
Dec. 5: Responded to remove a roadkill deer on Highway 26 near milepost 160.
Dec. 6: Advised of a theft in John Day.
Dec. 6: Received a report of criminal mischief and requested extra patrol at a business on West Main Street.
Dec. 6: Advised of cattle on the roadway on Highway 26 near milepost 166.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 1: Received a report of a theft on West Ninth Street.
Dec. 2: Received a report of an harassment on Lower Yard Road.
Dec. 5: Received a report of an assault on North McHaley Street.
• John Day ambulance
Dec. 1: Responded to a 71-year-old man vomiting on McKern Lane.
Dec. 3: Responded for a patient with breathing issues and severe pain on South Washington Street.
Dec. 4: Responded for a patient with severe stomach pain on North Humbolt Street.
• John Day fire
Dec. 3: Received a report of a flue fire on Hillcrest Drive.
• Canyon City fire
Dec. 3: Responded to a possible chimney fire and smoke in a residence in Canyon City.
