Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Stephanie M. Briney, 40, was convicted based on a guilty plea Nov. 8 for a count of unlawful possession of cocaine and a count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine committed on March 11. She was sentenced Dec. 9 to 20 days in jail and 36 months of supervised probation. She was also ordered to serve 60 hours of community service and pay a $200 fine. A third count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Dec. 4:
Concealed handgun licenses: 1
Average inmates: 17
Bookings: 7
Releases: 9
Arrests: 0
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 2
Warrants processed: 0
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 1
Dec. 2: Christian Claughton, 44, of Canyon City was cited for violation of a stalking order.
Dec. 2: Liana Aker of Mt. Vernon was cited for city livestock and dog ordinance.
Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Elfriede M. Harig, 59, Prairie City, Nov. 9, 75/55 zone, fined $140.
Violation of speed limit: Dillon C. Sederland, 24, Santa Ynez, California, Nov. 10, 89/65 zone, fined $440.
Truck or bus exceeding the speed limit: Chris A. Briels, 67, Burns, Nov. 12, 86/65 zone, fined $375.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 2: Responded to Ace Hardware in John Day and took a report of a Firearms Instant Check System denial. The 40-year-old male subject was denied due to a guilty plea on Jan. 15, 2009, on a charge of harassment constituting domestic violence.
Dec. 4: Along with OSP Sgt. Tom Hutchison, located Travis J. Freniere, 33, John Day, who had a felony arrest warrant. He was in a shed located at the West Riverside Trailer Park. During a search of the subject, found a punch dagger concealed under his clothing, on a chain around his neck. He was transported to the Grant County Jail and lodged on a State Parole Board felony arrest warrant. He was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Dec. 6: Responded to Silver Spur Cafe in Mt. Vernon, regarding a call of a 54-year-old man carrying a pistol and walking around Mt. Vernon with a bandana covering his face. The man was Glen W. Wadley, Mt. Vernon, who is a known felon. After further investigation, a methamphetamine pipe was located on Wadley. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Grant County Jail, where he was booked and lodged for possession of methamphetamine.
Dec. 7: A John Day Fish and Wildlife trooper responded to a call of a deer that was stuck in a fence. The trooper arrived at the residence to find the deer lodged in a wrought iron fence. With assistance from a Bureau of Land Management law enforcement officer, the deer was lifted free of the fence, and it jumped away, seemingly unharmed.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 166 calls during the week of Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, including:
• John Day Police Department
Dec. 2: Cited a male juvenile for driving outside restrictions.
Dec. 2: Jeffery Cook, 23, of John Day was cited for driving uninsured.
Dec. 3: Received a report of a burglary at a business on West Main Street.
Dec. 3: Valerie Fransler, 39, of Canyon City was cited for not stopping for a signal light on a school bus.
Dec. 3: Terry Davidson, 58, of John Day was cited for failure to obey traffic device.
Dec. 3: Joe Radinovich, 42, of John Day was cited for driving without a license.
Dec. 4: Responded to reports of fraud near a business on North Canyon Boulevard.
Dec. 5: Responded to a driving complaint on Highway 26, near milepost 163.
Dec. 6: Responded to a report of a woman screaming and crying on the side of the street near Northwest Bridge Street.
Dec. 6: Stopped a driver and gave a warning for failure to maintain lane.
Dec. 7: Advised that someone has gotten into a car’s glove box.
Dec. 7: Responded to a report of a dog attack on Ford Road.
• Oregon State Police
Dec. 2: Received a report of a loose horse on Highway 26, headed toward Mt. Vernon.
Dec. 2: Received a report of a cow on Highway 395, headed toward Seneca.
Dec. 4: Received a report of a lost dog in John Day.
Dec. 5: Received a driving complaint on Highway 26.
Dec. 8: Advised of a game call on Highway 19.
Dec. 8: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 2: Received a report of a noninjury crash.
Dec. 3: Harney County Search and Rescue requested assistance attempting to locate a missing hunter.
Dec. 3: Received a report of an intoxicated subject.
Dec. 8: Traffic stop on Highway 395C.
Dec. 8: Received a report of theft on North Johnson Street.
• John Day ambulance
Dec. 2: Responded to an 83-year-old woman at Valley View Assisted Living who fell and possibly had a broken leg.
Dec. 3: Responded to a woman with back pain on West Bench Road.
Dec. 4: Responded to an 81-year-old woman on Southwest Canton Street.
Dec. 6: Responded to a 78-year-old woman who had fallen on Southwest Moore Street.
Dec. 8: Responded to a 93-year-old woman who fell on Highway 26.
Dec. 8: Called for a 74-year-old woman with difficulty breathing on Dixie Creek Road.
Dec. 8: Along with Prairie City ambulance, paged for an 86-year-old woman who had fallen twice on South Main Street.
