Grant County Circuit Court
Michael W. Roberts, 41, of John Day pleaded guilty Nov. 26 to fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence and recklessly endangering another person committed Sept. 16, and possession of prohibited firearms or silencer, felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree theft committed Dec. 11, 2017. He was sentenced to 35 months in prison and 24 months post-prison supervision. Counts of fourth-degree assault, harassment, first-degree theft, supplying contraband and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and four counts of felon in possession of a firearm, were dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Dec. 18:
Concealed handgun licenses: 5
Average inmates: 14
Bookings: 4
Releases: 15
Arrests: 0
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 5
Civil papers: 8
Warrants processed: 3
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Tucker L. Davis, 23, Redmond, Nov. 27, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Charles L. Meyer, 39, Ukiah, Texas, Dec. 1, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Owen L. Holum, 63, Enterprise, Nov. 21, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Beanie Hobgood, 85, Mulino, Nov. 14, 68/55 zone, fined $165; David G. Stubblefield, 72, Monument, Nov. 29, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Michael J. Kutz, 29, Dallas, Nov. 11, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Pravin J. Pate, 69, Lake Oswego, Nov. 18, 70/55 zone, fined $165; Mathew W. Scott, 38, Prineville, Nov. 25, 70/55 zone, fined $165.
Violation of speed limit: Sharon A. Fritsch, 57, Beavercreek, Nov. 17, 55/35 zone, fined $165; Sean A. Hoolehan, 51, Pendleton, Dec. 5, 82/65 zone, fined $265; Wyatt M. Armstrong, 18, Hereford, Nov. 15, 44/30 zone, fined $165; Meghan M. Tremblay, 34, Prairie City, Nov. 19, 74/65 zone, fined $165; James A. Moore, 53, Dayville, Nov. 11, 74/65 zone, fined $140; Thomas Mulder, 65, Brush Prairie, Washington, Nov. 18, 50/35 zone, fined $165; Douglas M. Johnson, 63, Tahoma, California, Nov. 12, 76/65 zone, fined $265; Jacqueline Burns, 44, Mt. Vernon, Oct. 3, 40/30 zone, fined $95.
Driving uninsured: Patrick E. Conrad, 32, Pendleton, Oct. 22, fined $265.
Operating without required light: Kevin G. Kimberling, 47, Prairie City, Nov. 9, fined $165.
Failure to drive within lane: Kathleen E. Lockwood, 67, Cordova, Tennessee, Nov. 7, fined $265.
Failure to carry proof of compliance with financial responsibility requirements: Lewis A. Burdick, 58, Canyon City, Nov. 30, fined $135.
Operating without proper fenders: Marti Jo T. Bays, 47, Springfield, Nov. 21, fined $165.
Failure to properly use safety belt: Logan R. Bailey, 41, John Day, Nov. 20, fined $115.
Use of cellphone while driving: Jessica J Williams, 32, Harper, Nov. 26, fined $265.
Exceeding length: William R. Crawford, 32, Spencer, Tennessee, Nov. 23, fined $115.
Careless Driving: Ronald J. Martinelli, 52, Grants Pass, Nov. 22, fined $440.
Tiffany R. Bryant was ordered to pay a fine of $440 after a plea of no contest on Dec. 18 for disorderly conduct.
Frank A. Appiah was ordered to pay a fine of $440 after a plea of no contest on Dec. 18 for possessing a doe with no tag outside.
Adam A. Young was ordered to pay a fine of $115 after a plea of no contest on Dec. 18 for violating travel management agreement.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 84 calls during the week of Dec. 16-19, including:
• John Day Police Department
Dec. 16: Responded to a report of attempted forced entry and dispute on Southwest Brent Street.
Dec. 17: James Cook Jr., 29, of John Day was arrested for harassment.
• Oregon State Police
Dec. 18: Advised of pigs on Highway 26 near milepost 142.
Dec. 19: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 26 near milepost 184.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 16: Received a report of theft on Park Avenue in Seneca.
Dec. 16: Advised of cows roaming loose in Mt. Vernon on Ingle Street.
Dec. 16: Responded to domestic abuse on Moon Creek Lane.
Dec. 19: Advised of a car in the river.
• John Day ambulance
Dec. 16: Dispatched for an elderly woman not feeling well on Northeast Seventh Avenue.
Dec. 16: Dispatched for an elderly man not feeling well on Meacham Drive.
• Prairie City fire
Dec. 16: Notified of possible flue fire on East 12th Street.
• Long Creek ambulance
Dec. 16: Along with John Day ambulance, responded to a 15-year-old girl with asthma.
