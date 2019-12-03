Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
A charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants against Pamela S. Williams, 58, of Seneca committed July 19, 2018, was dismissed Dec. 2 following the completion of a diversion agreement.
Grant County SheriffThe Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Nov. 27:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 17
Bookings: 7
Releases: 8
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 16
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Nov. 25: Ray Kristin, 38, of Prairie City was cited for refusing to taking a breath test.
Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Maria K. Jackson, 27, Minot, North Dakota, Nov. 2, 75/55 zone, fined $165; James A. Sawtelle, 51, Stone Mountain, Georgia, Nov. 3, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Charles L. Rauscher, 71, Redmond, Nov. 17, 78/55 zone, fined $265; Brandon G. Hawes, 23, Madras, Oct. 23, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Kellen J. Morgan, 32, Eugene, Oct. 23, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
Violation of speed limit: Patrick E. Conrad, 32, Pendleton, Oct. 22, 79/65 zone, fined $265; Greggory D. Whiteaker, 40, Boring, Aug. 4, 40/25 zone, fined $165; William L. Gaede, 54, Ceres, California, Nov. 15, 75/65 zone, fined $165.
Driving uninsured: Patrick E. Conrad, 32, Pendleton, Oct. 22, fined $265.
Failure to renew registration: Melvin J. Saunders, 76, Prairie City, Nov. 6, fined $115.
Livestock regulation: Kristina R. Perry, 34, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 21, fined $115.
Oregon State Police
Nov. 19: Conducted a traffic stop on a brown Ford Bronco for a lighting violation and observed several signs of impairment. The driver consented to field sobriety testing. Patricia C. Sharp was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was transported to the Grant County Jail where she gave a breath sample of 0.10% blood alcohol concentration.
Nov. 22: Responded to a reported minor injury rollover crash near milepost 189 on Highway 26. The driver was traveling westbound on slick roads reportedly at 25 mph. The driver lost control of the car, which spun 180 degrees and left the shoulder of the westbound lane, traveled down a slight grade and rolled over onto its top with 120 feet of tire marks at the scene. Frontier Towing responded and removed the vehicle from the scene. The driver refused medical treatment and was later issued a citation for careless driving — accident involved.
Nov. 24: Stopped a vehicle near milepost 163 on Highway 26 for failure to drive in lane and speeding. The driver, Delayne K. Dice, 46, had glassy eyes, an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath and admitted to drinking one beer. Dice consented to field sobriety tests and exhibited indicators of impairment. Dice was arrested and transported to the Grant County Jail where she provided a breath sample of 0.13% BAC.
Nov. 27: Responded to a noninjury crash, which partially blocked the northbound lane, with a log truck with a trailer that slid off the roadway on State Route 7 caused by snow and ice on the road. Upon arrival, Oregon Department of Transportation was on the scene sanding the area. ODOT removed the truck, and no damage was done to it.
Nov. 28: Responded to a vehicle stuck in the snow on the side of the road on County Road 63 near milepost 38. Upon arrival, a 39-year-old male driver was sleeping in the driver’s seat. The man consented to field sobriety tests. He was transported to the Grant County Jail where he was booked and released.
Nov. 29: Responded to a report of an intoxicated person last seen leaving West Main Street. Located and stopped the suspect, a 47-year-old man, on Highway 26 after he drove through the center line. On contact, there was a moderate to strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. The driver’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot. There was an open bottle of whiskey on the passenger seat. The driver admitted to drinking “two sips” of whiskey. The driver consented to field sobriety tests and showed indications of impairment. Sammy J. Baughman of John Day was arrested and transported to the Grant County Jail where he provided a BAC of .16%.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 131 calls during the week of Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, including:
• John Day Police Department
Nov. 25: Found a woman’s driver’s license from Tillamook and helped return it.
Nov. 26: Responded to a hit and run near a business on East Main Street.
Nov. 26: Responded to a report of criminal mischief on West Main Street.
Nov. 26: Took a report of a possible burglary on Southeast Dayton Street.
Nov. 26: Conducted a traffic stop and warned the driver on Highway 26.
Nov. 26: Conducted a traffic stop in John Day and cited Jessica Williams, 32, of Prairie City for cellphone use while driving on Highway 26.
Nov. 29: Responded to reports of a drunk driver on Hillcrest Drive. OSP assisted and conducted a stop of the vehicle.
Nov. 30: Responded to a dispute at a trailer park. OSP assisted with the call.
Dec. 1: Conducted a traffic stop on Screech Alley. Devon Page, 19, of Seneca was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Dec. 1: Cited Jeffrey C. Cook, 23, of John Day for driving uninsured.
• Oregon State Police
Nov. 27: Along with JDPD, investigated a driving complaint on Highway 26.
Nov. 27: Advised of an 18-wheeler stuck on Highway 26.
Nov. 27: Advised of cattle on Highway 26.
Dec. 1: Advised of a noninjury crash on Highway 26.
Dec. 1: Along with JDPD, responded to a fight in progress at an apartment complex near East Main Street.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 25: Received a report of a non-injury crash.
Nov. 25: Received a report of theft in Prairie City.
Nov. 25: Received a report of a noninjury crash near Starr Ridge.
Nov. 27: Advised of pigs on Highway 26.
Nov. 27: Received a report of a stalking order violation in Canyon City.
Nov. 27: Along with John Day ambulance and Dayville fire, responded to a report of a vehicle submerged in the river in Picture Gorge.
• John Day ambulance
Nov. 26: Responded to a 71-year-old woman at Valley View Assisted Living.
Nov. 28: Called for a 75-year-old man with rib pain on Aslin Avenue.
Nov. 28: Paged for a woman possibly having methamphetamine withdrawals.
Nov. 29: Responded to an 87-year-old man who had fallen near Valley View Drive.
Dec. 1: Responded to an 86-year-old man who had fallen on Seventh Avenue.
• John Day fire
Nov. 28: Received a report of a fully engulfed camp trailer on Marysville Lane.
• Seneca fire
Nov. 30: Responded to a house fire on Barnes Avenue.
