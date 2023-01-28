Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Circuit Court
Jan. 13
A judgment was entered in a civil suit filed by Thomas and Brittany Zirkel against Dean Reynolds and Helen Myrick over a disputed piece of real estate in Prairie City. Reynolds and Myrick had entered into a contract to sell the Zirkels a house on Cozart Street for $100,000, then changed their minds. The Zirkels sued in an effort to enforce the contract. On Dec. 1, following a two-day trial, Senior Judge Alta Brady issued a written ruling in favor of Myrick and Reynolds. Brady found the contract was valid but incomplete and that Myrick and Reynolds were within their rights to terminate the agreement. The Zirkels were ordered to pay Reynolds and Myrick $21,380.10 in attorney fees, costs and damages and to release the property from a lis pendens filing connected with their lawsuit. As of Jan. 24, court records show, $11,012.34 had been paid toward the court judgment.
Jan. 23
James E. Stechcon, 58, of John Day was convicted of one count of fourth-degree assault in connection with a July 24 incident and acquitted of a second-degree criminal trespassing charge. He was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service or work crew time and directed to obtain a mental health evaluation and complete any recommended treatment.
Jan. 24
Matthew Eric Sagaser, 38, of John Day was acquitted of two charges of fourth-degree assault in connection with an incident alleged to have happened on Feb. 6. Sagaser also was acquitted of a contempt of court charge.
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending jan. 25:
Traffic citations filed: 40
Misdemeanors filed: 0
Hearings held: 15
Driver’s license suspensions: 20
Cases on probation: 11
Small claims filed: 11
Warrants issued: 0
Violation of the basic rule: Sharon Anne Fritsch, 60, Beavercreek, Dec. 8, 76/55 zone, fined $265; Ambrosia Little Snapp, 23, Burns, Dec. 24, 81/53 zone, fined $265.
Exceeding the speed limit: Anthony Raymond Trickett, 36, Caldwell, Idaho, Dec. 18, 83/65 zone, fined $265; Maksyn Astapenko, 33, Oakland, California, 35/25 zone, fined $90; Adrian L. Couey, 37, Prairie City, Nov. 24, 38/25 zone, fined $165; Christy Elizabeth Rankin, 57, Baker City, Jan. 2, 84/65 zone, fined $225; Gunner Raymond Pollman, 27, Meridian, Idaho, Dec. 23, 50/30 zone, fined $165; Michael Shane Coleman, 34, Salem, Jan. 2, 62/35 zone, fined $265; Bryant Novas, 29, Philomath, Jan. 12, 46/25 zone, fined $265; Micailen Scott Thornburg, 33, Hereford, Jan. 2, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Tami Sasser, 41, Canyon City, Nov. 9, 31/20 zone, fined $190.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 20
4:02 p.m.: Trooper stopped a Dodge Stratus on Highway 26 near milepost 162 for expired tags. The driver, Devan James Haynes, 29, was cited for driving without a license, driving uninsured and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Jan. 22
9:57 a.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 158 for a single-vehicle accident with no injuries. The driver, a 19-year-old Mt. Vernon woman, had lost control of her Toyota pickup on a slick stretch of road and slid into a group of mailboxes and a telephone box. No citations were issued.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Jan. 25:
Concealed carry permits: 10
Average inmates: 7
Bookings: 7
Releases: 7
Arrests: 3
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 24
Warrants processed: 4
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 127 calls during the week ending Jan. 25, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Jan. 18
4:31 p.m.: Received a theft report from Maple Street, Granite.
6:05 p.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a domestic dispute.
Jan. 19
10:44 a.m.: Responded to North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon, with Oregon State Police and John Day Ambulance for a report of a shooting. Report unfounded.
8:34 p.m.: Received a report of a suspicious person at Dollar General, John Day.
11:29 p.m.: Responded to Malheur Lumber, John Day, to assist Oregon State Police with a reported violation of a release agreement.
Jan. 20
3:27 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 153. Andrew Shaw, 21, of Hermiston was cited for speeding.
8:10 p.m.: Responded to Best Western Motel, John Day, for a trespassing complaint.
8:18 p.m.: Received a report of a stolen dog from Northeast Dayton Street, John Day.
Jan. 21
4:14 a.m.: Responded to Highway 395 South near milepost 1 to remove a dead deer from the road.
9:51 p.m.: Received a report of a slide-off accident, no injuries, on Highway 26 near milepost 183.
Jan. 22
1:36 p.m.: Received a report of possible drug activity at the Elkhorn Motel.
2:10 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a welfare check.
3:23 p.m.: Received a report of a verbal dispute at Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day.
3:23 p.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a trespassing complaint.
5:51 p.m.: Received a report of a dispute from Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon.
7:38 p.m.: Received a report of a domestic dispute on East Ninth Street, Prairie City.
Jan. 23
8:22 a.m.: Responded to Bragga Way, John Day, for a criminal mischief complaint.
9:39 a.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a trespassing complaint.
9:43 a.m.: Responded to Quail Lane, John Day, for a harassment complaint.
9:49 a.m.: Responded to Ferguson Drive, John Day, for an animal complaint.
6:28 p.m.: Received an animal complaint from Depot Park, Prairie City.
7:34 p.m.: Received a driving complaint from Hillcrest Road and East Main Street, John Day.
8:57 p.m.: Received a request from Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day, to assist emergency room personnel with a combative patient.
Jan. 24
10:45 a.m.: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street, John Day, for a harassment complaint.
11:28 a.m.: Responded to Northwest Charolais Heights Drive, John Day, for a dog attack. A warning was issued to the dog's owner.
6:05 p.m.: Responded to East Main Street in John Day, near Bare Bones, for a domestic dispute.
6:45 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a theft report.
7:57 p.m.: Responded to South Main Street, Prairie City, for a domestic violence call. One subject arrested.
8:28 p.m.: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street, John Day, for a disorderly conduct complaint.
8:36 p.m.: Responded to Dollar General, John Day, for an unwanted person. Subject was trespassed from the premises.
10 p.m.: Responded to Dollar General, John Day, for a domestic dispute.
Jan. 25
3:13 p.m.: Responded to North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon, for a report of harassment.
3:33 p.m.: Responded to Ace Hardware, John Day, for suspicious circumstances.
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 21
12:46 p.m.: Advised of a dead deer with the head cut off on South Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
Jan. 22
9:51 a.m.: Advised of a non-injury, non-blocking accident on Highway 26 near Bragga Way.
11:49 a.m.: Advised of a hazard on Highway 26 near milepost 137.
Jan. 23
6:40 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near miles 160.
• John Day Ambulance
Jan. 19
7:58 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 89-year-old female with nausea, confusion and slurred speech.
1:14 p.m.: Medical transport from Blue Mountain Hospital to Valley View Assisted Living.
Jan. 20
11:45 a.m.: Patient transport to St, Charles Medical Center, Bend.
11:58 a.m.: Medical transport from Blue Mountain Hospital to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City.
12:41 p.m.: Dispatched to Broken Leg Lane, Mt. Vernon, for a 92-year-old female who fell and was unconscious.
10:17 p.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street, John Day, for a 53-year-old male with high blood pressure.
Jan. 21
11:21 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 86-year-old woman who fell.
1:30 p.m.: Medical transport from Blue Mountain Hospital to Valley View Assisted Living.
2:40 p.m.: Dispatched to Meadowbrook Apartments for a 29-year-old female with chest pains.
Jan. 22
12:23 p.m.: Dispatched to South Washington Street, Canyon City, for a medical call.
10:29 p.m.: Dispatched to John Day Trailer Park for a 25-year-old male having a seizure.
Jan. 23
1:38 p.m.: Patient transport from Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Jan. 24
10:34 a.m.: Dispatched to Screech Alley Loop for a medical alert.
2:25 p.m.: Dispatched to East Franklin Avenue, Dayville, for a 67-year-old male experiencing pain who hadn't eaten.
Jan. 25
3:26 a.m.: Dispatched to Bragga Way. Female patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
9:14 a.m.: Patient transport from Blue Mountain Hospital to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Jan. 20
10:24 a.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center. Patient transfer to John day Ambulance.
