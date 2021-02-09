Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Darron L. Huskey, 56, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to a count of criminal simulation committed on Jan. 28. He was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation, 40 hours of community service and ordered to pay $149.50 in restitution to Chester’s Thriftway. A count of third-degree theft was dismissed.
Bryon E. Freniere, 38, pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to a count of possession of a stolen vehicle committed on Nov. 21. He also pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to a count of third-degree theft committed Nov. 21. He was sentenced to 20 days in jail, 24 months of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $4,284 in fines. A count of unauthorized use of a vehicle was dismissed.
Rebecca T. Born, 31, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to a count of delivery of methamphetamine committed on Oct. 11. She was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation and 80 hours of community service. A count of manufacture of methamphetamine and a count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine were dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Feb. 3:
Concealed handgun licenses: 13
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 9
Releases: 6
Arrests: 0
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 18
Warrants processed: 6
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Grant County Justice Court
Driving while suspended: Shayla D. Winton, 19, John Day, Jan. 17, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Shayla D. Winton, 19, John Day, Jan. 17, fined $265.
Failure to drive within lane: James K. Caudill, 62, Lebanon, Dec. 8, fined $225.
Operating a motor vehicle in violation: Juvenile, 16, Prairie City, Dec. 23, fined $265.
Wade A. Reimers pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to a count of hunting in a prohibited area, a count of waste of a game mammal and a count of unlawful possession of a buck deer. Reimers’ hunting license was suspended for three years, and he was sentenced 18 months of probation and 40 hours of community service. Reimers was also ordered to pay $2,250 in fines.
Thomas J. Deshazer, pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to a count of unlawful possession of a buck deer. His hunting license was suspended for three years, and he was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation, 20 hours of community service and ordered to pay $1,000 in fines.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 1: A state trooper responded to a reported single-vehicle crash at milepost 68.7 on Highway 395B. The investigation revealed the vehicle was heading northbound, negotiating a curve, when it lost traction on black ice roads. The vehicle started to slide, and the driver was unable to recover. The vehicle left the roadway on the southbound side of the road into a ditch and started to roll, coming to an uncontrolled rest in a creek on its top. The driver and passenger were transported to the hospital in Pendleton. The driver and passenger received non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Doug’s Towing.
Feb. 3: A state trooper stopped a vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 165 for a traffic violation. The driver, Jeremiah J. Alsop, 39, of Prairie City had one felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. Alsop’s driver’s license was also misdemeanor suspended. Dispatch confirmed the warrants. The trooper took Alsop into custody without incident. The vehicle was released to a licensed passenger. OSP transported Alsop to the Grant County Jail. The trooper issued Alsop with a citation for driving while suspended and lodged him on the warrants and driving while suspended.
Feb. 3: A state trooper assisted the John Day Police Department on a domestic disturbance on Southeast Hillcrest Drive. The John Day officer took Toby J. Yazzie, 27, into custody for fourth-degree assault. Yazzie made statements about the incident to the trooper while the John Day officer conducted his investigation. The John Day officer lodged Yazzie at the Grant County Jail.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 123 calls during the week of Feb. 1-7, including:
• John Day Police Department
Feb. 2: Along with Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police, responded to a report of domestic dispute. Karina Robinson, 21, of John Day was arrested on third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Feb. 2: Advised of trespassing on East Main Street.
Feb. 3: Responded to a report of a commercial burglary alarm on Apple Road.
Feb. 3: Dispatched to a report of a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed in John Day.
Feb. 3: Along with OSP, responded to a report of a domestic dispute in John Day. Toby Yazzie, 27, was arrested for fourth-degree assault
Feb. 4: Responded to a report of theft at a business on West Main Street.
Feb. 4: Along with GCSO and OSP, dispatched to a business on West Main Street for a report of harassment.
Feb. 5: Dispatched to a report of a restraining order violation.
Feb. 5: Travis J. Freniere, 34, of John Day was arrested for a restraining order violation.
Feb. 5: Advised of an ongoing problem with barking dogs on East Main Street.
Feb. 6: Cited Travis J. Freniere, 34, of John Day for a driving while suspended violation.
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 3: Received a livestock complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 158.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 4: Advised of a theft on North McHaley Street.
Feb. 4: Responded to a fight in John Day at West Main Street and Bridge Street.
Feb. 5: Thomas E. Pfeifer, 51, of Prairie Cit, was cited on a Grant County Justice Court warrant by GCSO.
Feb. 5: Cited Michael J. Cordonnier, 51, of Klamath Falls for speeding on Highway 395C near milepost 25.
Feb. 6: Prineville police arrested James E. Jewell, 38, of Prairie City on a Grant County warrant.
Feb. 6: Along with John Day police and OSP, responded for a report of a domestic dispute on Bridge Street.
Feb. 7: Responded to a report of motorists stuck in the snow on Magone Lake Road.
• John Day ambulance
Feb. 4: Responded to Prairie City for a patient with breathing issues on North Johnson Street.
Feb. 5: Responded to a Canyon City patient who fell on North Humbolt Street.
Feb. 6: Responded to Canyon City for a woman with high blood pressure and difficulty breathing on Nugget Street.
Feb. 6: Responded for a 91-year-old man with dizziness and elevated blood pressure on Dixie Creek Road.
Feb. 7: Responded for a 68-year-old woman with high blood pressure.
• Prairie City fire
Feb. 1: Along with GCSO, responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Highway 26 near Prairie City.
