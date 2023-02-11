Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Circuit Court
The Grant County Circuit Court reported the following activity for the week ending Feb. 8:
Feb. 7
Olle Leroi Starnes, 52, of John Day pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal trespass in connection with incidents that occurred on Jan. 20 and 24. An additional count of third-degree theft was dismissed. He was sentenced to a total of 20 days in jail on those two counts, with credit for time served. In addition, Starnes was found guilty of violating his probation on two previous convictions and was sentenced to serve 40 days in jail, with credit for time served since his most recent arrest.
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the two-week period ending Feb. 8:
Traffic citations filed: 21
Misdemeanors filed: 0
Hearings held: 21
Driver’s license suspensions: 0
Cases on probation: 20
Small claims filed: 7
Warrants issued: 0
Violation of the basic rule: Amy Leann Conrad, 44, Christmas Valley, Jan. 24, 84/55 zone, fined $265; Dharmendrakumar Ja Vyas, 52, John Day, Jan. 16, 73/55 zone, fined $175; Michelle Lavonne Johnson, 36, John Day, Jan. 26, 81/55 zone, fined $265; Dale Joseph Mosier, 65, John Day, Jan. 17, 71/55 zone, fined $140; Sandra Kay Stanley, 59, Bend, Oct. 26, 77/55 zone, fined $265; Theresa Millie Wilburn, 59, Nampa, Idaho, Jan. 10, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Todd Anthony Reppert, 45, Meridian, Idaho, Jan. 6, 79/55 zone, fined $265.
Exceeding the speed limit: Levi Benjamin Kalin, 40, Mt. Vernon, Oct. 17, 36/25 zone, fined $165; Lorene Jo Honsvick, 64, Baker City, Jan. 22, 45/35 zone, fined $115; Andrew Shaw, 20, Boardman, Jan. 28, 50/25 zone, fined $265; Kevin Earl Reed, 56, La Grande, 45/35 zone, fined $90; Tucker Young Bonner, 19, Powell Butte, Jan. 13, 35/25 zone, fined $90; Shyana D. Johnson, 19, Monument, Jan. 19, 79/65 zone, fined $225; Rebecca Marie Wright, 35, DuPont, Washington, Jan. 5, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Jocelynn Carie Smith, 24, canyon City, Feb. 2, 41/25 zone, fined $165.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Levi Benjamin Kalin, 40, Mt. Vernon, Oct. 17, fined $440; Johnathon Michael Aldrich, 29, La Grande, Jan. 11, fined $340; Holly B. Smith, 39, John Day, Dec. 12, fined $440; Kristopher Michael Goodwin, 32, Canyon City, Jan. 16, fined $440; Wesley Allen Walker, 36, John Day, Sept. 11, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Heather Ray Phillips, 30, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 26, fined $265; Johnathon Michael Aldrich, 29, La Grande, Jan. 11, fined $225; Holly B. Smith, 39, John Day, Dec. 12, fined $265; Kristopher Michael Goodwin, 32, Canyon City, Jan. 16, fined $265; Robert Lee Webster, 65, John Day, Jan. 11, fined $265; Lisa Marie Moss, 30, John Day, Jan. 16, fined $265; Wesley Allen Walker, 36, John Day, Sept. 11, fined $265; Devan James Haynes, 29, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 20, fined $265.
No operator's license: Heather Ray Phillips, 30, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 26, fined $265; Robert Lee Webster, 65, John Day, Jan. 11, fined $265; Devan James Haynes, 29, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 20, fined $265.
Failure to install ignition interlock device: Dustin Michael Wight, 24, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 9, fined $440; Devan James Haynes, 29, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 20, fined $440.
Expired registration sticker: Heather Ray Phillips, 30, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 26, fined $90; Robert Lee Webster, 65, John Day, Jan. 11, fined $115.
Failure to register vehicle: Darcey Leah Roach, 35, Owosso, California, Jan. 21, fined $115.
Operating a vehicle without proper fenders: Philip Shane Whale Murphy, 33, Prairie City, Jan. 20, fined $115.
Minor in possession of alcohol: Karsen David Vandetta, 19, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 10, fined $200.
Minor in possession of marijuana by consumption: Karsen David Vandetta, 19, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 10, fined $200.
Violation of the travel management rule: Wiley Thomas Braun, 25, Roseburg, Jan. 22, fined $115.
Second-degree criminal trespassing: Erik Ivan Mountain, 44, John Day, Feb. 9, fined $650.
Oregon State Police
The Oregon State Police John Day Outpost reported the following activity for the week ending Feb. 8:
Feb. 1
10:26 a.m.: Fish and wildlife troopers contacted a Mt. Vernon resident at his home about a 6x6 elk head. Troopers concluded the elk was not lawfully harvested. Travis Alexander Palmer, 32, was cited for unlawful take/possession of a bull elk. The elk was seized.
Feb. 2
6:08 p.m.: Trooper responded to East Franklin Street in Dayville after John Day Ambulance requested law enforcement assistance in dealing with a man who had a history of erratic behavior and violence. The subject did not answer the door. Trooper learned the subject had a firearm and was claiming to be unable to get out of bed. Trooper waited for additional law enforcement units to arrive. While waiting, trooper reported hearing two gunshots from inside the house. Trooper reached the subject by phone and attempted to persuade him to step out of the house unarmed to get medical attention. The subject was uncooperative and hung up after 25 minutes. The subject reportedly had a history of talking about suicide, had made threats to shoot anyone who comes on his property and had expressed a desire to be shot by law enforcement. Shortly after noon on Feb. 3, the subject left his house and was taken into custody without incident at the Dayville Mercantile. Thomas Lee Carroll, 66, was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of improper use of 911, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Feb. 4
2:27 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 161 and made contact with a Canadian citizen who was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant from Texas. Nicolae Miclescu, 35, of Scarborough, Ontario, was taken into custody and booked into the Grant County Jail.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity for the week ending Feb. 8:
Concealed carry permits: 6
Average inmates: 8
Bookings: 5
Releases: 4
Arrests: 4
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 12
Warrants processed: 1
Assist/welfare check: 2
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 149 calls during the week ending Feb. 8, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Feb. 1
7:13 a.m.: Received a report of aggressive dogs on Southwest Fourth Avenue, John Day.
Feb. 2
7:38 a.m.: Responded to a commercial burglar alarm at Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative office, John Day.
10:49 a.m.: Responded to panic alarm at Blue Mountain Hospital.
2:33 p.m.: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street for a welfare check.
6:56 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near Bragga Way, John Day, for a deer vs. vehicle accident, no injuries.
7:22 p.m.: Responded to Ingle St., Mt. Vernon. Ronald L. McNurlin, 31, of Mt. Vernon was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault, menacing and strangulation.
10:25 p.m.: Received a report of a missing elderly person from West 12th Street, Prairie City.
11:30 p.m.: Received a missing person report from South Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
Feb. 3
2:54 p.m.: Received a report of elder abuse from Northeast Dayton Street, John Day.
9:12 p.m.: Received a driving complaint from West Main Street near Chester's Market, John Day.
10:43 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 138 for a vehicle vs. deer accident, no injuries.
Feb. 4
7:01 a.m.: Responded to the Magone Lake area for a report of overdue motorists.
9:43 a.m.: Responded to North McHaley Street, Prairie City, for a theft report.
10:04 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 171 to remove a road hazard.
10:50 a.m.: Located two missing motorists in Magone Lake area, where their vehicle was stuck in deep snow. Karlie Nicole Farr, 27, of Mt. Vernon was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
11:42 a.m.: Received a theft report from Northeast Dayton Street, John Day.
2:16 pm.: Advised of suspicious circumstances on Ingle Creek Road, Mt. Vernon.
3:48 p.m.: Responded to Ace Hardware, John Day, for suspicious circumstances.
4:34 p.m.: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on South Washington Street, Canyon City.
6:18 p.m.: Responded to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for a conditional release agreement violation.
6:24 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Third Avenue and Canton Street, John Day, for a parking complaint.
Feb. 5
8:50 a.m.: Received a report of a lost firearm from Adam Drive, Canyon City.
3:53 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Third Avenue, John Day, for suspicious circumstances.
8:44 p.m.: Received a report of a civil issue on Northwest Third Avenue, John Day.
Feb. 6
11:15 a.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a theft complaint.
3:19 p.m.: Responded to Patterson Drive, Canyon City, for a suicidal person. Community Counseling Solutions was asked to make contact.
3:36 p.m.: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on North Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
5:50 p.m.: Responded to South Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for suspicious circumstances.
6:34 p.m.: Advised of suspicious circumstances at the Washing Well Laundromat, Prairie City.
10:22 p.m.: Received an animal abuse complaint from Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon.
9:34 p.m.: Responded to West Main Street, Joh Day, for a commercial burglar alarm.
Feb. 7
2:17 a.m.: Received a report of a suspicious person from South Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
8:27 a.m.: Received an animal complaint from Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day.
10:02 a.m.: Received an animal complaint from Southwest Brent Drive, John Day.
8:03 p.m.: Responded to a commercial burglar alarm, John Day River Veterinary Center.
Feb. 8
9:24 a.m.: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street, John Day, for an auto theft report.
1:22 p.m.: Received a complaint about a dog at the Seventh Street Complex, John Day.
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 4
3:40 a.m.: Advised of a car vs. deer accident, no injuries, on Highway 395 near Nugget Lane, Canyon City.
Feb. 6
8:05 p.m.: Advised of a pedestrian waking into traffic in Dayville.
• John Day Ambulance
Feb. 2
11:04 a.m.: Dispatched to Portal Lane, Canyon City, for an 83-year-old female with confusion.
2:33 p.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for a 95-year-old female with shortness of breath.
5:55 p.m.: Dispatched to east Franklin Street, Dayville, for a medical welfare check.
6:04 p.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street; 95-year-old female transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Feb. 3
9:21 a.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Seventh Avenue for a 75-year-old female who fell. Patient refused transport.
11:11 a.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Valley View Drive for an 84-year-old male with low blood pressure and chest pains.
11:35 a.m.: Dispatched to Southeast Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a 79-year-old female who fell. Patient refused transport.
Feb. 4
5:49 a.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City; 52-year-old female transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
10:11 a.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Hospital for a patient transport.
11:58 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
4:47 p.m.: Dispatched to Southeast Highland Place for a 67-year-old female who lost consciousness and was not breathing.
Feb. 5
8:16 a.m.: Dispatched to Highway 19, Kimberly, for a 35-year-old male with arm pain and faintness.
5:57 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 84-year-old female wit a wound on her foot.
Feb. 6
3:30 p.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street for a 50-year-old male having a seizure.
8:38 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 77-year-old female who fell and hit her head.
8:39 p.m.: Dispatched to Southwest Brent Drive for a 62-year-old female with chest pains.
Feb. 7
9:41 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 77-year-old female with a swollen hip.
10:39 a.m.: Dispatched to North Washington Street, Prairie City, for a 62-year-old female with low oxygen levels.
11:23 a.m.: Dispatched to North River Road, Prairie City, for an 88-year-old male with weakness.
3:46 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
7:41 p.m.: Dispatched to Southwest Brent Drive for a 41-year-old female having a seizure.
Feb. 8
11:03 a.m.: Dispatched to North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon, for a 26-year-old female with nausea, fever and shivering.
5:52 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Valley View Drive for an 84-year-old male with high blood sugar and chest pains.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Feb. 7
6:40 p.m.: Dispatched to North Washington Street for a 60-year-old female who had fallen down the stairs.
9:55 p..: Dispatched to North McHaley Street for a 76-year-old female with an extremely sore throat. Joh Day Ambulance also responded.
• Long Creek Ambulance
Feb. 3
6:28 p.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street for an 82-year-old male who was disoriented. John Day Ambulance also responded.
