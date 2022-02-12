Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Feb. 3: Matthew Paul Walker, 38, of John Day admitted to two counts of contempt of court. On one count, he was ordered to serve three days in jail. On the other, he was ordered to serve eight days in jail, submit to 18 months of bench probation, pay a fine of $100 and complete an anger management course.
Feb. 8: In a negotiated agreement with prosecutors, Karlie Nicole Farr, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree burglary and one count of third-degree assault. On the first count, Farr was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to serve 90 days in jail, with credit for time served or for completion of a 90-day rehab program. She was also ordered to perform 80 hours of community service or work crew time. On the second count, she was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, 40 hours of community service or work crew time and 30 days in jail, with credit for time served. The two sentences are to be served concurrently. Two counts of harassment were dismissed as part of the plea deal. The charges stemmed from an incident in Mt. Vernon on New Year's Day. In a grand jury indictment, Farr was accused of illegally entering a woman's home, hitting her with a brick, pulling her hair and stabbing her in the neck with a lighter.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Feb. 9:
Concealed handgun licenses: 13
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 9
Releases: 15
Arrests: 3
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 14
Warrants processed: 4
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 1
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Feb. 9:
Driver's license suspensions: 3
Hunting license suspensions: 2
Persons on probation: 43
Traffic citations filed: 5
Violations filed: 1
Small claims/civil filed: 2
Community service hours completed: 20
Hearings held: 8
Violation of the basic rule: Susan Lee McDougal, 58, Bend, Jan. 23, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Jason D. Nicholas, 41, Bend, Jan. 30, 70.55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding the speed limit: Tirza Ann Shaffer, 41, Canyon City, Jan. 14, 55/30 zone, fined $165; Kathy Ann Kostal, 68, Brookings, Jan. 17, 46/35 zone, fined $165.
No operator's license: Jacob Clarence Brown, 33, Dayville, Jan. 11, fined $265.
Driving uninsured: Jacob Clarence Brown, 33, Dayville, Jan. 11, fined $265; Curtis Wilson Perry, 19, La Grande, Dec. 1, fined $265.
Careless driving resulting in an accident: Jacob Anthony Dodson, 27, Prairie City, Jan. 4, fined $375.
Obstruction of vehicle windows: Juan Terrazas Patino, 31, Culver, Jan. 4, fined $115.
Failure to display license plates: Jacob Clarence Brown, 33, Dayville, Jan. 11, fined $115.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 133 calls during the week ending Feb. 10, including:
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 9
7:25 a.m.: Advised of a dead deer on Highway 26 near milepost 138.
4:26 p.m.: Advised of a calf on Highway 26 near milepost 147.
5:44 pm.: Advised of a non-injury accident on Highway 26 near milepost 160.
Feb. 10
8:28 p.m.: Advised of a vehicle vs. deer crash, no injuries, on Highway 26 just east of Mt. Vernon.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 5
11 a.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 26 near milepost 179. Driver warned for speeding.
11:48 a.m.: Received a report of a scam from Hillcrest Drive, John Day.
12:47 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Third Avenue, John Day, for a civil problem.
2:12 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a trespassing complaint.
4:35 p.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 26 near milepost 146. Tami Lyn Sasser, 40, of Canyon City cited for speeding.
4:39 p.m.: Responded to Green Acre lane, Mt. Vernon, for a runaway report.
7:54 p.m.: Advised of a stolen animal on South Bridge Street, Prairie City. Complaint unfounded. Will be a civil matter.
9:18 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 west of Mt. Vernon for information regarding a runaway.
Feb. 6
12:13 a.m.: Responded to North Cozart Avenue, Prairie City, for a car prowl.
11:52 p.m.: Responded to North Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for a welfare check.
4:17 p.m.: Responded to North Johnson Street, Prairie City, for unwanted subjects.
4:41 p.m.: Responded to Forest Service Road 36 near Cottonwood Creek for a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow. Everyone was OK.
5:37 p.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park for a reported assault.
5:50 p.m.: Responded to North Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for a report of a subject trying to run someone over with a car,
5:56 p.m.: Received a report fo harassment from East Second Street, Long Creek.
5:58 p.m.: Received a report of illegal fireworks on Cottonwood Street in Mt. Vernon.
7:44 p.m.: Received a noise and harassment complaint from Maple Street in Granite.
Feb. 7
8:35 a.m.: Received a report of criminal mischief on Northwest Fourth Avenue, John day.
2:24 p.m.: Advised of a telephonic harassment complaint from Moon Creek Lane, Mt. Vernon.
3:15 pm.: Traffic stop on Third Street extended, John Day. Joshua Wayne Haskins, 37, or Prairie City was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and failure to carry registration.
9:12 p.m.: Responded with Oregon State Police and John Day Ambulance to Southeast Gunther Street, John Day, for a suicidal subject. Unfounded.
Feb. 8
9:08 a.m.: Took a complaint of harassment and trespassing from North Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
5:24 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a harassment complaint.
5:45 p.m.: Responded to Southeast Council Drive, Mt, Vernon, for a harassment complaint.
7:54 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Charolais Heights, John Day, for a verbal dispute.
8:14 p.m.: Traffic stop on Bridge Street, John Day, Driver warned for lighting.
Feb. 9
8:15 a.m.: Advised of a theft at the Southfork Mini Mart, Dayville.
8:26 a.m.: Responded to Dayville School for a report of custodial interference.
12:54 p.m.: Responded to Seventh Street Sports Complex, John Day, for a suspicious person.
1:12 p.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a parking complaint.
5:12 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a burglary.
9:26 p.m.: Responded to Clyde Holliday State Park near Mt. Vernon for a report of criminal mischief and shots fired.
9:33 p.m.: Responded to Bridge Street, John Day, for a noise complaint.
10:29 p.m.: Responded to the Budget 8 Motel, John Day, for a welfare check.
Feb. 10
4:44 a.m.: Responded to Bridge Street, John Day, for a noise complaint.
7:40 a.m.: Dispatched to Long Creek for a report of a plane wobbling in the sky.
8:04 a.m.: Dispatched to Ortelco, Mt. Vernon, for a 911 hang-up call.
8:20 a.m.: Advised of an animal complaint on East Main Street, John Day.
• John Day Ambulance
Feb. 5
11:10 a.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street for a medical alarm.
4:37 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 81-year-old male with a medical issue.
5:18 p.m.: Patient transport from Valley View Assisted Living.
Feb. 6
6:24 a.m.: Dispatched to valley View Assisted Living for a 78-year-old female with a medical issue.
Feb. 7
4:11 a.m.: Dispatched to Grant County Fairgrounds RV Park for a 64-year-old man with a diabetic issue.
7:01 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 26 in Dayville for a 85-year-old woman with abdominal pain.
Feb. 8
11:27 a.m.: Dispatched to Grant County Fairgrounds RV Park for a sick male.
Feb. 9
2 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Boyce Place, John Day, for a 72-year-old male with a broken ankle.
Feb. 10
4:26 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a female with a fall injury.
6:18 p.m.: Patient transport from Blue Mountain care Center, Prairie City.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Feb. 5
12:49 p.m.: Dispatched to North Johnson Street for a medical issue. John Day Ambulance also responded.
Feb. 6
9:44 a.m.: Dispatched to McHaley Avenue for a 65-year-old male with a medical issue. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• Mt. Vernon Fire
Feb. 8
8:49 p.m.: Responded to a report of two fully engulfed motorhomes. Grant County Sheriff's Office also responded.
