Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Melinda J. Moss, 42, pleaded guilty Jan. 14 to a count of criminal driving while suspended or revoked committed on June 5. She was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation, 40 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $200 traffic fine.
Garrett E. Lovell, 24, pleaded guilty on Jan. 7 to a count of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft committed on Sept. 11, 2019. He also pleaded guilty Jan. 7 to a count of first-degree failure to appear committed on Feb. 20, 2020. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail, 12 months of post-prison supervision, 24 months of supervised probation and 40 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $1,586 in restitution to Adam Schumacher. A count of first-degree theft was dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Feb. 10:
Concealed handgun licenses: 12
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 5
Releases: 6
Arrests: 0
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 7
Warrants processed: 2
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 1
Thomas Pfeifer, 51, of Prairie City was cited for a failure to appear warrant.
Shawn Kite, 52, of Prairie City was cited for driving while suspended and uninsured and for failure to install ignition interlock device.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 125 calls during the week of Feb. 8-14, including:
• John Day Police Department
Feb. 10: Cited Jessica Thomas, 37, of John Day for allowing dog as a nuisance on Highway 26.
Feb. 10: Jared Bake, 25, of John Day was arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Feb. 14: Advised of snowmobilers riding on the city streets on Main Street.
Feb. 14: Warned a driver for expired license plates on Highway 26 near milepost 162.
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 10: Responded to a crash between a deer and vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 163.5.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 11: Took a report of fraud in Prairie City.
Feb. 12: Responded to a theft in Canyon City.
Feb. 12: Bryon Freniere of John Day was cited for careless driving, driving while suspended and uninsured.
Feb. 12: Responded to a report of a theft at a business on West Main Street.
Feb. 14: Advised of a theft on Bridge Street.
• John Day ambulance
Feb. 8: Dispatched for an elderly man with possible heart issues on Happy Valley Lane.
Feb. 10: Along with GCSO, responded for an 83-year-old woman with heart palpitations on North Cozart.
Feb. 10: Responded to Prairie City for a medical alarm. The patient was coughing, wheezing and had back pain with painful lungs on Johnson Street.
Feb. 11: Dispatched for a woman with an infected tailbone.
Feb. 13: Along with Seneca ambulance, responded for a 61-year-old man with chest pain.
• Prairie City ambulance
Feb. 11: Paged for a woman who was not breathing on North Johnson Street.
