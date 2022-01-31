Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Jan. 20: Ollie Leroi Starnes, 51, was sentenced to 10 months in jail and two years of post-prison supervision after being convicted of failure to report as a sex offender. A second count of felon in possession of a restricted weapon was dismissed. He will receive credit for time served and is eligible for an inpatient treatment program. Upon release from jail, Starnes will be allowed to move to Multnomah County to live with his daughter. In a separate case, Starnes was convicted of another count of failure to report as a sex offender and received an identical sentence. The two sentences are to be served concurrently.
Jan. 20: Gary A. Woods, 40, was fined $440 following a conviction for reckless driving.
Jan. 20: Rodger Wayne Wright, 48, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants in an Oct. 10 incident. A charge of speeding was dismissed. He was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and complete 80 hours of community service or work crew time. Wright’s driver’s license was suspended for one year, and he was assessed $2,225 in fines and fees. He was also placed on supervised probation for two years. In addition, he was ordered to complete the victim impact panel program, stay out of bars and liquor stores, obtain a substance abuse assessment and complete any recommended treatment.
Jan. 20: Elmer Ray Ahrendsen, 48, pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree escape stemming fro an incident on Nov. 20. He was sentenced to 20 days in jail with credit for time served.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Jan. 26:
Concealed handgun licenses: 2
Average inmates: 15
Bookings: 9
Releases: 5
Arrests: 4
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 15
Warrants processed: 0
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Jan. 26:
Driver’s license suspensions: 4
Hunting license suspensions: 3
Persons on probation: 45
Traffic citations filed: 22
Violations filed: 2
Small claims/civil filed: 3
Community service hours completed: 10
Hearings held: 20
Violation of the basic rule: Efrain G. Camacho, 33, Portland, Nov. 28, 76/55 zone, fined $265.
Exceeding the speed limit: Brady Keith Burch, 24, John Day, Oct. 31, 81/65 zone, fined $265; Mark A. Woodby, 55, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Dec. 24, 54/35 zone, fined $165; Ronald James Salazar, 34, Prairie City, Dec. 26, 83/65 zone, fined $265; Keith L. Christen, 28, Burns, Dec. 20, 78/65 zone, fined $265; Tamara Ivaschenko, 27, Modesto, California, Dec. 26, 51/35 zone, fined $265; Ronald John Kriss, 64, Oakland, California, Dec. 4, 50/35, fined $165.
Driving while suspended: Brady Keith Burch, 24, John Day, Oct. 31, fined $440.
Open container: Blake Ibarra, 29, Prairie City, Jan. 6, fined $265.
Failure to obey a traffic control device: Jason Lee Dyer, 48, Redmond, Dec. 26, fined $225.
Failure to drive within lane: Joseph Alan Bailey, 24, Buhl, Idaho, Jan. 5, fined $265.
Operating an off-road vehicle on a highway: Kaden M. Boyle, 20, Pendleton, Dec. 27, fined $200.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 152 calls during the week ending Jan. 28, including:
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 22: Advised of accident with injuries on Highway 26 near milepost 161.
Jan. 22: Advised of a male subject staggering on the side of Highway 26 near milepost 137.
Jan. 23: Advised of a non-injury accident on Highway 395 North near milepost 107B.
Jan. 23: Advised of a roadstruck deer on Highway 26 near milepost 158.
Jan. 26: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 159.
Jan. 26: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 170.
Jan. 26: Advised of a single-vehicle accident on Highway 395 North near milepost 105B.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 21: Responded to South Bridge Street in Prairie City for report of a restraining order violation. Shawn Kite, 53, of Prairie City was arrested for violating a restraining order and for an outstanding Grant County warrant.
Jan. 21: Responded to Humbolt Elementary School, Canyon City, for a harassment complaint.
Jan. 22: Traffic stop on West Main Street, John Day. Driver warned for speeding.
Jan. 22: Responded to an alarm at the John Day Fossil Beds Visitor Center, Highway 19. Accidental alarm.
Jan. 22: Responded to Southwest Kilborne Street, John Day, for a civil problem.
Jan. 22: Responded to Southwest Kilborne Street, John Day, for an eviction issue.
Jan. 22: Responded to Main Street and Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a non-injury accident.
Jan. 22: Advised of a suicidal subject on Southwest Kilborne Street, John Day.
Jan. 22: Received information regarding possible elder abuse at John Day Trailer Park.
Jan. 23: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 149 for warrant service. Colton David, 26, of Monument was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant.
Jan. 23: Traffic stop on Front Street, Prairie City. Leo Buzzard III, 57, of Mt. Vernon cited for speeding and failure to renew registration.
Jan. 23: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for suspicious circumstances.
Jan. 23: Responded to the old city shops, John Day. Christopher Carris Boyer, 32, was arrested for probation violation.
Jan. 24: Responded to Highway 26 near Bear Creek Road for a report of harassment.
Jan. 24: Responded to Bridge Street, Canyon City, for a report of fraud.
Jan. 24: Responded with OSP to Highway 395 in Long Creek for a driving complaint.
Jan. 24: Responded to West Ninth Street, John Day, for a report of a stolen vehicle and gun.
Jan. 24: Traffic stop at Highway 26 and Screech Alley, John Day. Driver warned for speeding.
Jan. 24: Responded to Aslin Avenue, Mt. Vernon, for report of an animal killed by dogs.
Jan. 24: Responded to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 26 near Lower Yard Road, John day. No injuries reported.
Jan. 24: Advised of a dispute on Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon.
Jan. 24: Responded to Laycock Creek Road, Mt. Vernon, for a fraud report.
Jan. 25: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive, John Day, for a harassment complaint.
Jan. 25: Responded to Southeast Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a dispute.
Jan. 26: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a stolen vehicle.
Jan. 26: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a theft complaint.
Jan. 26: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
Jan. 26: Responded to Maple Street, Granite, for a dispute. Gordon L. Ray, 62, of Granite was arrested on warrants out of Grant and Malheur counties.
Jan. 26: Responded to Loop Ranch Road near Mt. Vernon for an animal complaint.
Jan. 26: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a report of an assault and a suicidal subject.
Jan. 26: Responded to Izee-Paulina Highway near milepost 4 for a suspicious vehicle.
Jan. 26: Dispatched to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a theft report.
Jan. 26: Dispatched to Southeast Elm Street, John Day, for a car prowl.
Jan. 27: Advised of a suspicious vehicle on Southwest Canton Street, John Day.
Jan. 27: Responded to South Adams Road, Canyon City, for a theft report.
Jan. 27: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day, for a panic alarm.
Jan. 27: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a welfare check.
Jan. 27: Received a fraud complaint from Iron Triangle LLC, John Day.
Jan. 28: Took a theft report from Northwest Bridge Street, John Day.
Jan. 28: Received a theft report from Summit Prairie Road, Prairie City.
Jan. 28: Received a report of a motorist stranded near Strawberry Campground south of Prairie City.
Jan. 28: Responded to Old West Credit Union, John Day, for a theft report.
Jan. 28: Advised of a theft at Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day.
Jan. 28: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a trespassing complaint.
Jan. 28: Advised of an abandoned vehicle near Magone Lake.
• John Day Ambulance
Jan. 22: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a lift assist.
Jan. 22: Dispatched to Valley View memory Care for a 95-year-old female with a head injury from a fall.
Jan. 22: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a lift assist.
Jan. 23: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a female with a fall injury.
Jan. 24: Dispatched to Fairground RV Park for a male with a possible infection.
Jan. 26: Dispatched to South Canyon Boulevard for a medical alert. Unfounded.
Jan. 26: Dispatched to Fairgrounds RV Park for a male who could not walk.
• Dayville Ambulance
Jan. 26: Responded with John Day Ambulance to West Franklin Street for a 53-year-old female with difficulty breathing.
Jan. 27: Dispatched to East Main Street for a female having a seizure.
• Long Creek Ambulance
Jan. 25: Responded to South Hewitt Street for an 80-year-old man with chest pains. Long Creek Fire and John Day Ambulance also responded.
• John Day Fire
Jan. 25: Responded to Northwest Bridge Street for a fire alarm. False alarm.
Jan. 27: Responded to Northwest Fifth Avenue for a possible flue fire. Unfounded.
