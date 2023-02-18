Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Circuit Court
The Grant County Circuit Court reported the following activity for the week ending Feb. 15:
Feb. 13
Kelly Rae Flanagan, 51, of John Day pleaded guilty to one count of firearm transferor failure to comply in connection with a May 9 incident and was fined $500.
Joshua Wayne Haskins, no age listed, of Prairie City was convicted of probation violation for failure to complete community service work. His probation was extended for six months, and he agreed to complete community service work.
Raymon Glen McDonald, no age listed, of La Pine was found to have violated his diversion agreement in a DUI case by having used intoxicants and failing to provide a release of information. The diversion agreement was continued, and McDonald was ordered to engage in treatment within 20 days and provide a release of information.
Timothy Alan Edwards. Jr., no age listed, of John Day was found to have violated his probation in a harassment case by failure to complete community service work and changing his residence without providing notice. His probation was extended for six months. In addition, he was ordered to perform an additional 10 hours of community service, begin community service work within 10 days and advise the court of his address within 30 days.
Dustin Michael Wright, no age listed, was found to have violated his probation in a DUII case by having used intoxicants, changing residence without notifying the court and failing to obtain a substance abuse assessment. His probation was extended for 6 months. He was ordered to complete an additional 10 hours of community service, continue treatment as directed, provide a release of information as directed and comply with all other conditions of probation, with early termination of probation upon successful completion.
Oregon State Police
The Oregon State Police John Day Outpost reported the following activity for the week ending Feb. 15:
Feb. 8
11 a.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 110B for a single-vehicle accident with no injuries. An investigation determined that the crash had happened about 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 7, when the driver of a northbound Ford F250 heard a popping noise and began to spin on the icy road, with the vehicle coming to rest in Beech Creek. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Carter Burke Burnett, 19, of Ritter was cited failure to report an accident.
Feb. 12
2:25 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 187 for a single-vehicle crash. A westbound Dodge R25 truck towing a camper trailer hit some ice and jackknifed, blocking the road. The driver, a 65-year-old man from Idaho, was uninjured. The vehicle was towed.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 128 calls during the week ending Feb. 15, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Feb. 8
9:24 a.m.: Received a report of auto theft from Northeast Dayton Street, John Day.
1:22 p.m.: Received a complaint about a dog at the Seventh Street Sports Complex, John Day.
Feb. 9
3:10 p.m.: Responded to Highway 395 South near County Road 73 for a public assist.
Feb. 10
3:06 a.m.: Received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the county courthouse, Canyon City.
2:55 p.m.: Received a report o a possible theft from Northeast Dayton Street, John Day.
4:56 pm.: Received a report of telephonic harassment from East Ninth Street, Prairie City.
5:37 p.m.: Received a report of an injured deer from East Main Street, John Day.
8:51 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 163. Nathanial Wright, 24, of Corvallis cited for speeding.
9:21 p.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park for a report of a domestic dispute.
Feb. 11
1:28 p.n.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a report of a domestic dispute.
3:02 p.m.: Responded to Main Street and Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a driving complaint.
3:17 p.m.: Responded to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for a domestic dispute. Tami Kay Hyder, 49, of Mt. Vernon arrested on an unspecified charge.
5:45 p.m: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 163. Driver warned for speeding.
6:43 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Third Avenue, John Day, for a report of a domestic dispute.
6:50 p.m.: Received a report of an overdue snowmobile rider from Huddleston Snow Park.
8:31 p.m.: Received a report of a suspicious person yelling from South McHaley Street, Prairie City.
Feb. 12
11:22 a.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a welfare check.
1:20 p.m.: Received a report of a motorist stuck in the snow on the Strawberry Road near Prairie City.
1:24 p.m.: Responded to Grant County Fairgrounds, John Day, for a harassment complaint.
3:20 p.m.: Responded to Industrial Park Road, John Day, for a complaint of a felon in possession of firearms.
4:48 p.m.: Advised of suspicious circumstances at an unoccupied house on Dog Patch Lane.
Feb. 13
2:09 a.m.: Responded to West Sixth Street, Prairie City, for a report of a domestic dispute.
11:07 a.m.: Responded to Valley View Assisted Living for an unattended death.
2:26 pm.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a civil problem.
4:50 p.m.: Responded to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for a civil problem.
11:17 p.m.: Commercial alarm reported at Les Schwab Tire Center, John Day.
Feb. 14
3:38 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Second Avenue, John Day, for suspicious circumstances.
4:43 p.m.: Advised of the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
8:44 p.m.: Received a report of shoplifting from Chester's Market, John Day.
Feb. 15
1:48 p.m.: Responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 81B for a slide-off accident with injuries.
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 10
11:42 p.m.: Advised of a suspicious person on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
Feb. 11
4:43 p.m.: Advised of disabled vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 96.
7:07 p.m.: Advised of a suspicious vehicle on Highway 395 South near milepost 6C.
Feb. 12
5:30 p.m.: Advised of a black cow on Highway 26 near Dayville.
• John Day Ambulance
Feb. 8
11:03 a.m.: Dispatched to North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon, for a 26-year-old female with nausea, fever and shivering.
5:52 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Valley View Drive for an 84-year-old male with high blood sugar and chest pains.
Feb. 9
6:47 p.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street for an 88-year-old female with a possible broken hip.
8:35 p.m.: Dispatched to Inland Street, Canyon City, for a 67-year-old female with a medical issue.
Feb. 10
12:28 a.m.: Dispatched to Highway 19, Kimberly, for a 34-year-old male with heart problems.
10:56 a.m.: Dispatched to Brent Drive for a medical issue.
11:08 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a medical issue.
4:32 p.m.: Dispatched to Adam Road, Canyon City, for a 2½-year-old having a seizure.
5:23 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Hospital for a patient transport.
5 p.m.: Dispatched to John Day Golf Club for a medical issue.
Feb. 12
5:45 a.m.: Dispatched to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for a 48-year-old male with a possible broken leg.
6:12 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a 90-year-old male with low blood pressure and an elevated heart rate.
8:10 p.m.: Dispatched to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, for a 93-year-old female with stomach problems.
10:18 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Hospital for a patient transport.
Feb. 13
4:07 p.m.: Dispatched to Marks Creek Road, Mt. Vernon, for a 74-year-old female with head pain.
Feb. 14
8:32 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
12:13 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 85-year-old female with a medical issue.
3:22 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 26 near milepost 134 for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Dayville Fire, Oregon State Police and Grant County Sheriff's Office also responded.
8:08 p.m.: Dispatched to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for a 48-year-old male with pain from fractures.
Feb. 15
8:10 a.m.: Dispatched to Highway 395 South, Canyon City, for an 80-year-old female with low blood pressure and dizziness.
3:15 p.m.: Dispatched from Blue Mountain Hospital to Mt. Vernon for a patient transport.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Feb. 12
11:49 a.m.: Dispatched to North Washington Street for a 60-year-old female who was disoriented and confused with a low heart rate.
2:56 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 26 near milepost 187 for a motor vehicle accident. John Day Ambulance also responded.
