Grant County Circuit Court
Feb. 10: Jared Jerell Baker of Newport was found in contempt of court for violating terms of an earlier release agreement. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of bench probation.
Feb. 14: Merlin Eldon Stills Jr. of Redmond pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence stemming from an incident on Sept. 6. He was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation. fined $2,000 and ordered to complete the Victim Impact Panel program, obtain a substance abuse assessment and complete treatment as directed, and perform 80 hours of community service or work crew time.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 3
12:38 p.m.: OSP was notified of a possible wolf depredation on a cow at a ranch in the Izee area. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified and investigated the report. ODFW confirmed that wolves were in the area but was unable to determine if they had caused the cow's death.
Feb. 6
11:16 a.m.: Trooper responded to Moon Creek Lane, Mt. Vernon, where a man shot a cougar that had just killed his neighbor's housecat.
5:42 p.m.: Trooper responded to a report of a domestic assault at an unspecified address in John Day. Matthew Eric Sagaser, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Feb. 7
8:17 a.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 60 for a single-vehicle crash. Wheeler County deputies were on scene and had begun handling the crash investigation. Trooper assisted in investigation. John Rose, 26, of Redmond was arrested for driving under the influence.
3:44 p.m.: Trooper responded to Northwest Bridge Street, John Day, for a driving complaint. Driver warned.
Feb. 9
54:47 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highweay 26 near milepost 160 for a vehicle vs. deer crash. A Ford Escape was going west at about 45 mph when it hit the deer. The driver, a 65-year-old woman, was not injured. The vehicle sustained significant front-end damage but was drivable.
Feb. 11
3:47 a.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 93B for a single-vehicle crash. A commercial truck pulling double trailers was traveling north on the highway when the second trailer began to slide on an icy curve, pushing the truck and first trailer off the road and onto the shoulder, where the truck struck a snowbank. The second trailer tipped over onto its side and came to rest blocking the northbound lane. No injuries were reported. The driver arranged for a tow. Long Creek Fire assisted with traffic control at the scene.
Feb. 12
3:13 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 174 in downtown Prairie City for a hit-and-run crash. A Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on Highway 26 when a northbound Dodge R15 reportedly ran a stop sign and struck the Hyundai in the front quarter panel, disabling the Hyundai. The driver of the Dodge then allegedly fled to a nearby house where he hid the vehicle. No injuries were reported, and the Hyundai was towed from the scene. Shawn Coleman Kite, 53, of Prairie City was arrested on charges of reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver in an accident and was cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, failure to display a license plate and failure to obey a traffic control device. He was booked and released from the Grant County Jail.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Feb. 16:
Concealed handgun licenses: 6
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 9
Releases: 5
Arrests: 5
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 10
Warrants processed: 9
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Feb. 16:
Persons on probation: 45
Traffic citations filed: 4
Violations filed: 1
Misdemeanors filed: 4
Small claims filed: 1
Hearings held: 14
Warrants issued: 2
Small claims judgments: 1, in favor of plaintiff
Violating the basic rule: Taylor Morgan Amstad, 26, John Day, Jan. 25, 63/45 zone, fined $165; Carrie E. Sullivan, 49, Dayville, Jan. 30, 77/55 zone, fined $265; Patricia Jean Rabdau, 57, Wilder, Idaho, Jan. 22, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Mark Allen Myers, 61, Bend, Jan. 23, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding the speed limit: Kelley Jellaine McDaniel, 41, John Day, Jan. 23, 75/65 zone, fined $140; Ethan Howard Gazin, 22, Tigard, Jan. 22, 60/30 zone, fined $265; Alayna Renee Calaway, 20, Baker City, Dec. 27, 41/25 zone, fined $140.
Minor in possession of alcohol: Skylar Jade Blankenship, 20, John Day, Jan. 30, fined $340.
Careless driving resulting in an accident: Bobby Paul Roder, 68, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 10, fined $340; Gage Daniel Hurn, 21, Milton-Freewater, Jan. 23, fined $375.
Jan. 31: James R. Gradney, 40, Eagle Point, pleaded gulity to a charge of exceeding a bag limit. He was sentenced to one year of probation, fined $301 and ordered to perform 20 hours of community service. In addition, his hunting privileges were suspended for three years. An additional charge of lending, borrowing or selling a big game tag was dismissed.
Jan. 31: Charlotte C. Ayres, 79, Eagle Point, pleaded guilty to a charge of lending, borrowing or selling a big game tag and was sentenced to one year of probation. She was also fined $301, and her hunting privileges were suspended for three years.
Jan. 3: Blake Riley Tirico, 27, La Pine pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to appear on a criminal citation and was sentenced to 15 days in jail. He was also ordered to serve an additional 10 days in jail after admitting to violating the terms of his probation.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 163 calls during the week ending Feb. 18, including:
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 11
3:40 a.m.: Responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 93B for a non-injury accident.
8:18 a.m.: Advised of cattle on the road on Highway 26 near milepost 127.
Feb. 12
4:54 p.m.: Advised of a black cow creating a hazard on Highway 395 North near milepost 114B.
Feb. 13
2:17 p.m.: Advised of cattle creating a hazard on Highway 395 North near milepost 115B.
4:26 p.m.: Advised of cattle creating a hazard on Highway 395 North near Beech Creek.
Feb. 14
1:58 a.m.: Advised of a horse on Highway 26 near milepost 158. Owner located.
Feb. 15
8:21 a.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near the vet clinic west of John Day.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 11
1:10 a.m.: Responded to Park Avenue, Seneca, fo a disturbance. Shelby Long, 29, Seneca, was cited for disorderly conduct.
9:36 a.m.: Responded to North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon, for an auto theft report.
4:49 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near the Dyno Mart, John Day. Driver warned for illegal U-turn.
5:34 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a suspicious person.
5:43 p.m.: Responded to Depot Park, Prairie City, for a driving complaint.
7:04 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Bridge Street, John Day, for a 911 hangup call.
Feb. 12
9:09 a.m.: Responded to West Bench Road, John Day, for a welfare check.
1:17 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a criminal mischief complaint.
3:02 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 and Main Street, Prairie City, for a hit and run. Shawn Kite, 53, of Prairie City was arrested.
7:11 p.m.: Advised of a harassment complaint on Hillcrest Drive, John Day.
Feb. 13
2:22 a.m.: Responded to Southeast Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a patrol request.
2:35 p.m.: Responded to a driving complaint on Northeast Seventh Street, John Day.
2:40 p.m.: Responded to Grant County Education Service District, John Day, for a burglar alarm.
9:13 p.m.: Responded to Prairie City School for a building check.
Feb. 14
1:09 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 west of John Day for a welfare check.
9:49 p.m.: Responded to Humbolt Elementary, Canyon City, for a building check.
9:54 p.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for an unwanted subject.
Feb. 15
2 a.m.: Responded to Park Avenue, Seneca, for a complaint of a dog causing a public nuisance.
7:07 a.m.: Responded with OSP to Dayville Mini Mart for a parking complaint. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Bend. Daniel A. Lopez, 34, Mt. Vernon, was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a weapon and carrying concealed.
4:30 p.m.: Responded to East Main and Clark streets, Canyon City, for a report of a hit-and-run accident.
7:21 p.m.: Took report of a roadstruck deer on Highway 26 near milepost 147.
Feb. 16
2:40 a.m.: Responded to South Washington and Izee Street, Canyon City, for a motor vehicle accident. Julie Jeanette Rhodes, 31, Canyon City, was arrested on a charge of DUII.
3:31 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a report of someone stealing chicken from the deli. Daniel A. Lopez, 34, Mt. Vernon, was arrested on charges of theft and violating a release agreement.
6:26 p.m.: Responded to Dayton Street, John Day, for a driving complaint.
Feb. 17
2:29 a.m.: Responded to Dog Patch Lane east of John Day for a report of suspicious circumstances.
10:26 a.m.: Advised of a theft on Dog Creek Road east of John Day.
4:40 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 west of John Day for a fraud complaint.
8:18 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Second Avenue, John Day, for a fraud complaint.
10:29 p.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park for a 911 hang-up call.
10:35 p.m.: Responded to East Fifth Street, Prairie City, for a domestic disturbance.
Feb. 18
1:43 a.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for an alarm activation.
5:20 a.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
9:16 a.m.: Responded to North Johnson Street, Prairie City, for an abandoned vehicle.
9:21 a.m.: Responded to North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon, for warrant service. Christopher Hoppe, 38, Mt. Vernon, was arrested on a Harney County warrant.
1:11 p.m.: Responded to the Frog Ponds to assist a motorist.
• John Day Ambulance
Feb. 11
12:37 a.m.: Dispatched to Southeast Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a 55-year-old female who was not feeling well.
9:55 a.m.: Dispatched to Southeast Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a 55-year-old female who was feeling sick.
1:42 p.m.: Responded to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a 77-year-old female with shingles.
4:03 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an elderly male with urination problems.
7:44 p.m.: Patient transport from Valley View Assisted Living.
Feb. 12
3:47 p.m.: Dispatched to Meadowbrook Apartments for an unresponsive 24-year-old female.
Feb. 13
4:44 a.m.: Dispatched to McCallum Avenue, Prairie City, for a 77-year-old female with abdominal pain.
10:16 a.m.: Patient transport from Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City.
4:12 p.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street for a 72-year-old male with difficulty breathing and pain.
Feb. 15
11:46 a.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Bridge Street for an elderly male with difficulty breathing.
1:21 p.m.: Dispatched to Pine Creek Road east of John Day for a small child with a possible seizure.
Feb. 16
12:32 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 73-year-old female who fell and broke her hip.
12:19 p.m.: Dispatched to South Canyon Boulevard for a medical alert.
5:33 p.m.: Dispatched to South Overholt Avenue, Prairie City, for an 80-year-old female with shoulder and jaw pain.
Feb. 17
6:38 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a sick female.
2:25 p.m.: Dispatched to South Canyon Boulevard for an elderly woman with a reaction.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Feb. 12
7:57 p.m.: Patient transport from Blue Mountain Care Center.
Feb. 13
6:33 p.m.: Dispatched to Williams Street for 58-year-old male who had fallen and cut his forehead. John Day Ambulance also responded.
Feb. 14
7:27 p.m.: Dispatched to North McHaley Street for a 91-year-old male with a fall injury. John Day Ambulance also responded.
Feb. 17
10:11 p.m.: Dispatched to Fifth Street for a lift assist.
• John Day Fire
Feb. 13
4:05 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Seventh Avenue for a report of a chimney fire.
Feb. 14
3:32 p.m.: Responded to Patterson Bridge Road for a fire alarm.
3:34 p.m.: Responded to East Main Street for a fire alarm.
3:44 p.m.: Responded to Ing Hay Way for a fire alarm.
4:12 p.m.: Responded to East Main Street for a fire alarm.
