Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Two charges of first-degree murder and one charge of first-degree arson against Isaac Connery allegedly committed on July 18, 2018, were dismissed on Feb. 22 based on a motion for dismissal by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter because of insufficient evidence.
Two charges of first-degree murder, one charge of first-degree arson and a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Isabella Connery allegedly committed onJuly 18, 2018, were dismissed on Feb. 22 based on a motion by Carpenter because of insufficient evidence.
Heather Reilly, 32, pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to a count of delivery of methamphetamine committed on Jan. 31. She was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation, 45 days of house arrest and 80 hours of community service. A count of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Feb. 17:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 6
Releases: 5
Arrests: 2
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 3
Warrants processed: 0
Assistance/Welfare check: 2
Search and Rescue: 1
Bryon Freniere, 38 of John Day was cited for driving while suspended, no interlock ignition device and careless driving.
Michael Cordonnier, 51, of Klamath Falls was cited for violation of speed limit, 53/30 zone.
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of basic rule: Sierra L. Dahlen, 20, John Day, Jan. 11, 50/30 zone, fined $140.
Exceeding speed limit: Destiny D. Nolan, 20, Prairie City, Jan. 11, 60/40 zone, fined $165; Juvenile, 16, John Day, Feb. 1, 40/25 zone, fined $140.
Driving while suspended: Devon P. Pace, 20, Canyon City, May 1, fined $440, May 12, fined $440, Dec. 1, fined $440; Talia C. Gilliam, 44, Prairie City, Feb. 3, fined $440; Travis J. Freniere, 34, John Day, Jan. 16, fined $440; Erik I. Mountain, 43, John Day, Jan. 19, fined $440; Gary L. Hollipeter, 52, Monument, May 23, fined $220.
Driving uninsured: Devon P. Pace, 20, Canyon City, May 1, fined $265, May 12, fined $265, Dec. 1, fined $265; Talia C. Gilliam, 44, Prairie City, Feb. 3, fined $265; Erik I. Mountain, 43, John Day, Jan. 19, fined $265; Justin E. Podesto, 35, Lakeport, California, Jan. 3, fined $265.
Off-road vehicle on the highway: Gary L. Hollipeter, 52, Monument, May 23, fined $135.
Open container of alcohol: Gary L. Hollipeter, 52, Monument, May 23, fined $135.
Minor in possession of alcohol: Miranda M. Cook, 19, Monument, Jan. 9, fined $260; Matthew F. Upton, 18, St. Helens, Jan. 9, fined $260.
Donald L. Brown Jr. pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to a count of hunting on enclosed lands. Brown was ordered to pay $1,440 in fines.
Ronald J. Martin pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to a count of hunting on enclosed lands and a count of failure to allow an inspection. He was sentenced to 120 hours in jail, 12 months of probation and 20 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $1,000 in compensation, $790 in fines and complete a hunter’s education course.
Brandon R. Kerr pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to a count of exceeding bag limit. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation, 20 hours of community service, ordered to forfeit game parts and his license was suspended for 36 months. He was also ordered to pay $600 in fines and $150 in restitution.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 12: A state trooper took a report of a child abuse from the John Day Police Department. The trooper’s investigation revealed that the mother of a 13-year-old girl struck her child at least one time in the face with her open hand, out of anger.
Feb. 13: A state trooper responded to a reported single-vehicle crash at milepost 97 on Highway 26. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was heading eastbound, negotiating a curve, when it lost traction on snow-packed roads. The vehicle started to slide, and the driver was unable to recover. The vehicle left the roadway on the eastbound side of the road and came to an uncontrolled rest in the steep earthen embankment. The driver was uninjured. The vehicle was tagged and left at the scene for removal at a later time.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 140 calls during the week of Feb. 15-21, including:
• John Day Police Department
Feb. 19: Matthew P. Walker, 37, of John Day was arrested for assault on West Main Street.
Feb. 19: Tyler J. John Rooney, 31, of John Day was arrested for theft on West Main Street.
Feb. 21: Responded to a report of an intoxicated subject lying on the ground behind a business on East Main Street.
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 15: Responded to a report of someone racing a snowmobile around a residential area on West Main Street.
Feb. 16: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 26 near milepost 174 to 184.
Feb. 17: Advised of slide-off crashes on Highway 26 near Dixie Mountain.
Feb. 20: Responded to a report of a 13-year-old boy driving a pick up around Prairie City.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 15: Received a report of a hit and run on Baldy Mountain Road.
Feb. 15: Responded to a report of someone making a threat to trap domestic cats in Mt. Vernon.
Feb. 16: Responded to a report of a dispute in Seneca. Matthew J. Nelson, 41, of Seneca was arrested for a probation violation.
Feb. 18: Dispatched to a report of theft on North Washington Street.
Feb. 19: Ty B. Prusak, 22, of John Day was arrested in Deschutes County, cited and released on a Grant County warrant.
• John Day ambulance
Feb. 15: Responded for a 70-year-old man with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease problems on Ridge Road.
Feb. 15: Responded for a 66-year-old woman with blood poisoning on Southwest First Avenue.
Feb. 18: Dispatched for an elderly man with high blood pressure on Southwest First Street.
Feb. 19: Along with Prairie City fire, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police, responded to a crash with injury on Highway 26 near milepost 173.
Feb. 20: Dispatched for a woman with a possible bleeding ulcer on West Bench Road.
Feb. 20: Paged for an 80-year-old man who fell and complained of arm and leg pain at a business on East Main Street.
Feb. 21: Responded for a 79-year-old woman with chest pain on Highway 26.
