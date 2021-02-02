Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Joshua S. Wayne, 39, pleaded guilty Jan. 28 to a count of criminal driving while suspended or revoked on Oct. 12. He was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation, 80 hours of community service and ordered to pay $600 in fines. A count of driving uninsured was dismissed.
Leann J. Musgrove, 40, pleaded guilty Jan. 28 to a count of delivery of methamphetamine on Oct. 8. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 36 months of supervised probation and 80 hours of community service. She was ordered to pay a $200 fine. A count of manufacture of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a class B felony and unlawful possession of methamphetamine were dismissed.
Thomas Busby, 48, pleaded guilty Jan. 28 to a count of tampering with a witness on Dec. 17. He was sentenced to 25 months in jail and 24 months of post-prison supervision. Two counts of conspiracy to commit a class C felony were dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Jan. 27:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 8
Bookings: 1
Releases: 2
Arrests: 0
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 5
Warrants processed: 4
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 2
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of basic rule: James N. Wallin, 33, Scappoose, Dec. 8, 69/55 zone, fined $165; Madelyn M. Scafidi, 26, Powell Butte, Dec. 8, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Lisa M. Moss, 28, John Day, Dec. 15, 70/55 zone, fined $165; Jason J. Myers, 40, Oregon City, Jan. 14, 72/55 zone, fined $165; Michael S. Kelly, 54, Powell Butte, Jan. 14, 75/55 zone, fined $165; James W. Phillips, 23, John Day, Dec. 31, 64/55 zone, fined $115.
Exceeding speed limit: William A. Gass Jr., 34, Redmond, Dec. 28, 74/65 zone, fined $165; Dawn M. Millar, 58, Prairie City, Jan. 7, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Frank W. Spriet, 78, Baker City, Jan. 6, 69/60 zone, fined $165; Rebecca C. Umbarger, 51, Powell Butte, Dec. 23, 77/65 zone, fined $265; Joshua A. Moulton, 36, Mt. Vernon, Dec. 3, 69/60 zone, fined $165; Waleed N. Malik, 25, Bellecue, Washington, Oct. 16, 79/65 zone, fined $225; Hunter A. Hopkins, 19, Covelo, California, June 21, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Levi R. Byrnes, 50, Nampa, Idaho, Dec. 9, 75/64 zone, fined $165; Cody P. Chambers, 34, Portland, Nov. 24, 55/30 zone, fined $265; Julie N. Coleman, 27, Logan, Utah, Jan. 12, 42/25 zone, fined $165; Joshua S. May, 41, Bend, Jan. 13, 39/25 zone, fined $165; Tygh L. Campbell, 31, Seneca, Dec. 29, 95/65 zone, fined $440; Jerome M. Urioste, 40, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 54/40 zone, fined $165; Justin A. Scheidegger, 26, John Day, Jan. 6, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Luke R. Petrus, 21, Bozeman, Montana, Jan. 14, 74/65 zone, fined $165; Geoffrey D. Brayman, 34, Portland, 76/65 zone, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: Adrian Couey, 35, John Day, July 2, fined $440, July 13, fined $440, July 20, fined $440; David J. Darling, 46, John Day, July 7, fined $440, July 17, fined $440, Oct. 10, fined $440; Ernest W. Dawson, 46, John Day, Aug. 9, fined $440, Aug. 15, fined $440; Kristopher M. Goodwin, 30, John Day, Oct. 12, fined $440, Dec. 10, fined $440; Christopher J. Keith, 39, Prairie City, Dec. 28, fined $440; Joshua W. Haskins, 36, Prairie City, April 11, fined $440; Joseph M. Warren, 36, Salem, Dec. 26, fined $440; John T. LaFrancis, 55, John Day, Dec. 15, fined $440; Holly B. Smith, 37, Canyon City, Jan. 2, fined $440; Keatley M. Wyant, 29, John Day, Jan. 4, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Adrian Couey, 26, John Day, July 2, fined $265, July 13, fined $265, July 20, fined $440; David J. Darling, 46, John Day, July 7, fined $265, July 17, fined $265, Oct. 10, fined $265; Ernest W. Dawson, 46, John Day, Aug. 9, fined $265, Aug. 15, fined $265; Joshua Bullon-Valdes, 27, Caldwell, Idaho, Feb. 27, fined $265; John T. LaFrancis, 55, John Day, Dec. 15, fined $265; James W. Well, 36, John Day, Jan. 4, fined $265; Holly B. Smith, 37, Canyon City, Jan. 2, fined $265; Kimberly C. Presta, 20, Hines, Dec. 10, fined $265; Destiny D. Nolan, 19, Prairie City, Dec. 28, fined $265; Jordin R. David, 25, Dayville, Nov. 11, fined $265; Jessica M. Bouvia, 37, Astoria, Jan. 3, fined $265; Keatley M. Wyant, 29, John Day, Jan. 4, fined $265; Madelyn M. Scafidi, 26, Powell Butte, Dec. 8, fined $265; Kristopher M. Goodwin, 30, John Day, Dec. 10, fined $265.
Careless driving–accident: Joshua Bullon-Valdes, 27, Caldwell, Idaho, Feb. 27, fined $440.
No operator’s license: William A. Gass Jr., 34, Redmond, Dec. 28, fined $265; Timothy B. Deane, 28, Redmond, Sept. 27, fined $265; Justin W. Wells, 36, John Day, Jan. 4, fined $265; Kimberly C. Presta, 20, Hines, Dec. 10, fined $265.
Operating without required lights: Kristopher M. Goodwin, 30, John Day, Dec. 10, fined $165; Destiny D. Nolan, 19, Prairie City, Dec. 28, fined $165.
Switched license plates: Holly B. Smith, 37, Canyon City, Jan. 2, fined $115; Tina K. Couey, 60, Prairie City, Dec. 9, fined $115.
Registration sticker expired: Devan J. Haynes, 27, John Day, March 17, fined $115; Brittany M. Wyant, 28, John Day, Feb. 2, fined $115.
Failure to install interlock ignition device: Devan J. Haynes, 27, John Day, March 17, fined $440; John T. LaFrancis, 55, John Day, Dec. 15, fined $440.
Failure to renew registration: Brittany M. Wyant, 28, John Day, Feb. 10, fined $115.
Failure to register vehicle: David J. Darling, 46, John Day, July 7, fined $115.
Failure to change name or registration: Adrian Couey, 35, John Day, July 13, fined $165.
Failure to yield to emergency vehicle: Adrian Couey, 35, John Day, July 20, fined $265.
Failure to carry proof of insurance: Brittany M. Wyant, 28, John Day, Feb. 2, fined $265.
Open container of alcohol: Alexzandrea J. Smith-Peterson, 24, Mt. Vernon, Dec. 13, fined $265.
Ted F. Clausen pleaded guilty to no big game tag on Jan. 11. He was ordered to a $440 fine.
Sierrena L. Nordberg pleaded guilty to hunting in a prohibited area and was fined $265. Her hunting license was suspended for 36 months, but she will be eligible for reinstatement of hunting privileges upon proof of completion of hunter’s safety course.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 27: A state trooper responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Highway 395C near milepost 104. The reporting party reported no one was around the vehicle. When the trooper arrived on scene, the vehicle was partially in the southbound lane with the rear of the vehicle precariously hanging over a steep snow-covered embankment. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Frontier Towing. OSP later learned the driver had called Frontier Towing for a tow, but both the tow operator and the trooper were unaware.
Jan. 28: A state trooper went to Franklin Street in Dayville after receiving information that a 40-year-old woman with a misdemeanor arrest warrant may be at the location. The trooper located the woman, Debra M. Walker, 40, of Dayville at the location. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and took Walker into custody without incident and transported her to the Grant County Jail where she was lodged.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 116 calls during the week of Jan. 25-31, including:
• John Day Police Department
Jan. 26: Responded to a dog complaint and cited an owner for dog as a nuisance at a business on West Main Street.
Jan. 26: With assisted from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police, responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Northwest Seventh Avenue.
Jan. 27: Responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Highway 26.
Jan. 27: Received a report of a possibly intoxicated driver that entered Dayville from John Day.
Jan. 27: Along with GCSO, dispatched to a report of a disorderly subject. Arrested Josva Halseide, 42, of John Day for disorderly conduct.
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 27: Responded to a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 395 near milepost 104.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 25: Received a report of theft on Old Bates Road.
Jan. 25: Received a report of theft on North Johnson Avenue.
Jan. 26: Received a report of shots fired on Highway 26.
Jan. 28: Received a report of theft in Prairie City.
Jan. 29: Responded to a report of theft in Prairie City on Southwest Main Street.
Jan. 29: OSP northern command requested a warrant confirmation on Steven L. Simmons, 42, who was arrested in Lane County on a Grant County warrant.
Jan. 30: Responded to a commercial burglary alarm in Prairie City.
Jan. 30: Responded to a trespassing complaint on Keeney Fork Road.
• John Day ambulance
Jan. 25: Responded for a patient having a seizure on Southwest Brent Drive.
Jan. 25: Responded for a patient with chest pains on West Third Street.
Jan. 27: Responded for a 77-year-old man on Bridge Street.
Jan. 28: Responded for a patient who fell on Northwest Fifth Avenue.
Jan. 29: Responded to a 56-year-old woman with chest pain and difficulty breathing.
