Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Oregon State Police
Jan. 27
10:07 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 185 for a commercial motor vehicle that was blocking the eastbound lane. The rig had lost traction and begun to slide, so the driver stopped and could not continue. The Oregon Department of Transportation responded and assisted the driver with putting chains on the rig's tires. The chains were found to be broken. The driver, a 36-year-old resident of Markham, Illinois, was warned about the need to carry functioning chains.
Jan. 30
5:41 p.m.: Trooper responded to the Elkhorn Motel in John Day. Takoda Lee Propeck was charged with failure to report as a sex offender and booked into the Grant County Jail.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Feb. 1:
Concealed carry permits: 9
Average inmates: 7
Bookings: 3
Releases: 2
Arrests: 2
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 6
Civil papers: 10
Warrants processed: 3
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 149 calls during the week ending Feb. 1, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Jan. 25
3:13 p.m.: Responded to North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon, for a harassment complaint.
4:14 p.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a theft report.
6:19 p.m.: Responded to Wilderness Way, John Day, for a civil problem.
7:19 p.m.: Responded to West Bench Road, John Day, for an unwanted person.
Jan. 26
2:34 a.m.: Advised of a loud party on South Washington Street, Canyon City.
11:50 a.m.: Received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Edgewood Drive, Canyon City.
1:13 p.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a dispute.
3:44 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near the John Day River Veterinary Center for suspicious circumstances.
4:03 p.m.: Responded to Clyde Holliday State Park for a public assist.
9:28 p.m.: Responded to Highland Terrace, Mt. Vernon, in attempt to locate the subject of a warrant.
Jan. 27
8:12 a.m.: Received a trespassing report from Silvers Lane, Mt. Vernon.
9:37 a.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a domestic dispute.
11:15 a.m.: Responded to Adam Road, Canyon City, for a welfare check.
3:12 p.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park. Olle Starnes, 52, arrested on a probation detainer.
7:04 p.m.: Responded to Dollar General, John Day, to provide backup for a state trooper.
7:29 p.m.: Received a complaint about loud music at Strawberry Village Apartments, Prairie City.
10:03 p.m.: Received a report of a semi that had spun out on the ice on Highway 26 near milepost 184.
Jan. 28
2:23 p.m.: Received a report of shots fired from Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon.
8:50 p.m: Responded to Main Street and Canyon Boulevard, John Day, to assist a motorist.
7:31 p.m.: Responded to Dollar General, John Day, for suspicious circumstances.
Jan. 29
8:04 p.m.: Advised of a possible burglary on Highway 26 near Dayville.
Jan. 30
6:04 a.m.: Advised of an alarm at the Thomas Condon Paleontology Center, Highway 19 near Kimberly.
2:04 p.m.: Responded to Belshaw Creek Lane near Mt. Vernon for a theft report.
3:48 p.m.: Responded to City Park, Prairie City, for a theft report.
6:23 p.m.: Responded to Main Street, Monument, for an assault.
9:12 p.m.: responded to the parking lot of Chester's Market, John Day, for a suspicious person who was yelling at people.
10:45 p.m.: Received a report of an internet scam from the Elkhorn Motel, John Day.
Jan. 31
1:51 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a driving complaint.
3:02 p.m.: Responded to South Main Street, Prairie City, for a fraud complaint.
6:56 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a welfare check.
9:41 p.m.: Received a report of an assault on Northeast Dayton Street, John Day.
Feb. 1
7:13 a.m.: Received a complaint about aggressive dogs on Southwest Fourth Avenue, John Day.
3:41 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Ninth Ave., John Day, for a domestic dispute.
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 25
11:05 p.m.: Advised of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 26 near milepost 86.
Jan. 28
6:33 a.m.: Advised of a motorist who had spun out and needed assistance on Highway 26 near milepost 184.
7:54 p.m.: Advised of a vehicle parked on the side of Highway 26 near milepost 172.
• John Day Ambulance
Jan. 25
3:26 a.m.: Dispatched to Bragga Way. One female transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
9:14 a.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for patient transport.
Jan. 26
12:14 p.m.: Consulted about a patient transport from East Franklin Street, Dayville.
12:32 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
1:02 p.m.: Dispatched to East Franklin Street, Dayville, for a 66-year-old male in pain requesting transport to hospital. Grant County Sheriff's Office assisted.
6:55 p.m.: Dispatched to 3 Point Road, Canyon City, for a 61-year-old female with a dislocated hip.
Jan. 27
9:01 a.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a patient transport.
12:33 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a patient transport.
1:33 p.m.: Dispatched from Blue Mountain Hospital for a patient transport.
4:25 p.m.: Dispatched to Lost Hubcap Road, Monument, for a 77-year-old female with a medical issue.
6:33 p.m.: Dispatched to North McHaley Street, Prairie City, for a 74-year-old female with throat pain.
Jan. 28
6:42 a.m.: Dispatched to Meadowbrook Apartments for a disoriented male.
8:33 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Hospital to transport a patient to St. Charles Medical Center, Bend.
Jan. 30
8:05 a.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a 69-year-old female with shortness of breath.
10:47 p.m.: Dispatched to Budget Motel for a 52-year-old male with low blood pressure.
Jan. 31
6:51 a.m.: Dispatched to Portal Lane, Canyon City, for an 86-year-old female with a medical issue.
