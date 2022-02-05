Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Jan. 20: Joshua Fleetwood of Mt. Vernon appeared for sentencing after having been convicted by a jury on Jan. 8 of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct in connection with an incident on June 14. He was acquitted of a an additional charge of unlawful use of a weapon. On the firearm possession charge, Fleetwood was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, 30 days in jail with credit for time served and 80 hours of community service or work crew time. On the disorderly conduct charge, he was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation, and 20 hours of community service or work crew time.
Jan. 20: Joshua Haskins of Prairie City was found in contempt of court and was sentenced to one year of bench probation and 35 hours of community service time.
Jan. 23: Brian Edward Kimble of Prairie City pleaded no contest to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a March 3 incident. He was sentenced to one year in prison with credit for time served. The weapon is to be forfeited within 30 days unless a motion contesting that order is filed. Kimble was also ordered to undergo two years of post-prison supervision.
Feb. 1: Three cases against George Nathan Brown of Mt. Vernon were dismissed on the grounds that he had moved away and the victims did not want to proceed. The three cases dated from as far back as August 2020, and the charges against Brown included menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, offensive littering, two counts of second-degree criminal trespass and four counts of second-degree criminal mischief.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 22: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 in John Day. A Toyota Sienna slid on an icy patch, smacked into a dirt bank and came to rest in the roadway, blocking the eastbound lane/. The driver, a 16-year-old girl from Mt. Vernon, was transported to the hospital by a passing motorist but was determined to be uninjured. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Jan. 23: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 395 North near milepost 107B. A Mazda 626 lost control on a curve, hit a snow berm on the side of the highway, skidded across both lanes and went off the road, going airborne before striking a tree and coming to rest on the passenger side in Beech Creek. The driver, a 21-year-old Milton-Freewater man, was uninjured. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Jan. 24: A trooper stopped a Kia Forte for speeding on Highway 26 entering Mt. Vernon. The care had been reported stolen in New Mexico. Reportedly, the driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to using methamphetamine the night before. After submitting to field sobriety tests, Jerrod Lee Millard, 36, of Albuquerque was cited for speeding, driving uninsured and driving without a license. Millard was also arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence and booked into the Grant County Jail.
Jan. 24: Trooper responded to reports of a commercial vehicle off the road at Highway 26 on the west side of John Day. The vehicle had turned onto Lower Yard Road and, due to its speed and oversize load, been pushed off the road by a second vehicle, causing the second vehicle to block the road while the first vehicle came to rest on an embankment. The driver of the first vehicle, Thomas Shane Van Tassel, 48, was cited for careless driving resulting in an accident and failure to maintain a log.
Jan. 26: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 395 North near milepost 107B in the Mt. Vernon area. A truck hauling a utility trailer began to spin on a patch of ice. Te trailer broke free of the truck, and both truck and trailer came to rest on the shoulder. The driver, a 47-year-old John Day man, and his passenger, a 38-year-old John Day man, were uninjured.
Jan. 27: A man who lives on Laycock Creek Road revealed he had been the victim of an online scam and had sent a large amount of cash to the scammers via FedEx. OSP was able to cancel the shipment, and FedEx is returning the money to the victim.
Jan. 28: Trooper went to an address on Second Street in Prairie City and arrested two people on Grant County warrants for contempt of court by a witness. Ronald James Salazar, 34, and Brittany Lanning West, 33, were taken into custody and transported to the Grant County jail.
Jan. 30: Trooper stopped white Ford Fusion for speeding on Highway 26 near Prairie City. The trooper observed a carton of unopened Mike's Hard Lemonade bottles on the passenger-side floorboard and found a case of opened Keystone beer cans. The driver, Skylar jade Blankenship, 20, of John Day, was cited for minor i possession of alcohol. All alcoholic beverages were dumped on the ground.
Jan. 31: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 153. A 61-year-old woman driving a Toyota, no model specified, swerved to miss a deer and overcorrected, causing the car to spin and go off the highway, through a fence and into a field. The woman was uninjured, and the car was towed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Feb. 2:
Concealed handgun licenses: 4
Average inmates: 14
Bookings: 5
Releases: 10
Arrests: 2
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 36
Warrants processed: 3
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Feb. 2:
Persons on probation: 43
Traffic citations filed: 16
Violations filed: 5
Misdemeanors filed: 1
Small claims judgments: 1, in favor of plaintiff
Community service hours completed: 11
Warrants issued: 1
Cases to collections: 36
Exceeding speed limit: Kale Edward Morris, 18, Canyon City, Nov. 22, 58/45 zone, fined $140; Trenton Nicholas Kidd, 21, John Day, Jan. 14, 79/65 zone, fined $200.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked calls during the week, including:
• Oregon State Police
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
• John Day Ambulance
• Long Creek Ambulance
• John Day Fire
