Grant County Circuit Court
One count of second-degree disorderly conduct against Ty B. Prusak of John Day allegedly committed Jan. 3 was dismissed Feb. 12 because the defendant is cooperating with treatment.
Kristin A. Ray, 38, pleaded guilty Feb. 13 to driving under the influence of intoxicants and criminal mischief in the second degree committed on Nov. 16. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, and her license was suspended for a year. She was placed on bench probation for 48 months, sentenced to 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay $8,251 for a DUII fine, a bench probation fee and restitution. A count of reckless driving and a count of refusal to take a test for intoxicants were dismissed. A $255 intoxicant conviction fee was waived.
Tanner J. Prock, 23, was convicted based on a guilty plea on Jan. 28 for a count of delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school committed on June 11. He was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation and 80 hours of community service. Prock was also convicted based on a guilty plea on Jan. 28 for a separate case on a count of theft in the first degree committed on Nov. 7. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 24 months of supervised probation and 60 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $1,562 for restitution. A count of theft in the third degree was dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Feb. 12:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 20
Bookings: 9
Releases: 10
Arrests: 1
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 12
Warrants processed: 2
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: David P. Ford, 60, Nampa, Jan. 19, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Leana S. Hast, 25, Bend, Nov. 7, fined $165.
Open container of alcohol: Rodger W. Wright Jr., 46, John Day, Jan. 14, fined $265.
Off-road vehicle on highway: Todd D. Miller, 54, Salem, Oct. 24, fined $135; Flynn D. Case, 60, Salem, Oct. 24, fined $130.
Exceeding max weight limit: William G. McMaanma, 57, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 6, fined $150; Anthony I. Reeves, 52, Canyon City, Jan. 6, fined $200; Joshua A. Moulton, 35, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 6, fined $150.
On Feb. 13, the court granted a judgment for Ray Kleins Inc., Professional Credit Service, against Mollie J. Gill of Prairie City for $621.80.
On Feb. 13, the court granted a judgment for Ray Klein Inc., Professional Credit Service, against Sarah L. Ake of John Day for $744.17.
On Feb. 13, the court granted a judgment for Dale Mosier, Mosier’s Home Furnishing, against Kirby Bliss of John Day for $1,134.03.
On Feb. 13, the court dismissed a general judgment for Ray Klein Inc., Professional Credit Service, against Raymond Stender.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 2: Responded to a report of a man assaulting a woman in the street near North Cozart Street in Prairie City. OSP arrived in less than a minute and was unable to locate the subjects. At about 8:55 p.m., located the man and woman hiding in the Prairie City Park restrooms. Nicholas P. Gibson, 28, of Prairie City was visibly impaired on controlled substances and was arrested on three outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants issued out of the Grant County Circuit Court. Both subjects were examined, and no indications of an altercation were found. The woman reported there had been no assault, telling OSP she had slipped on the ice. Gibson was transported to the Grant County Jail and lodged for second-degree forgery, second-degree theft and two counts of failure to appear.
Feb. 3: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel at the Philip Schneider Wildlife area discovered that an ODFW trail camera had been stolen from the closure area. There was evidence that a locked gate was accessed by breaking a lock. No suspect information at this time.
Feb. 7: Investigated a single-vehicle, minor-injury crash near milepost 188 on Highway 26. The driver was driving at 45 mph, traveling up a slight grade. The car lost traction on the icy road, going into a counter clockwise rotation, and the driver lost control of the car. The car left the westbound lane, sliding across eastbound lane and striking the eastbound lane’s guardrail. The car traveled up onto the guardrail and snow berm coming to an area of uncontrolled rest, pointed toward the west. The driver, a juvenile, was transported by ambulance to Blue Mountain Hospital. Frontier Towing responded and removed the car from the scene. The driver was later issued a citation for careless driving involved in an accident and failure to register vehicle.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 160 calls during the week of Feb. 10-16, including:
• John Day Police Department
Feb. 11: Responded to a report of fraud in John Day.
Feb. 12: Received a report of theft on Northwest Fifth Street.
Feb. 12: Received a report of theft on Canton Street.
Feb. 13: Received a report of a stolen wallet on West Main Street.
Feb. 15: OSP arrested Dennis Asher on a Grant County Warrant.
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 11: Received a driving complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 162.
Feb. 14: Received a call for pigs on Highway 26 near milepost 143.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 10: Received a report of criminal mischief on South Bridge Street.
Feb. 10: Received a report of theft at a gas station.
Feb. 10: Provided assistance to JDPD for a report of shots fired on East Main Street.
Feb. 11: Received a report of theft on South Fork Road.
Feb. 12: Responded to a report of a man with an accidental gunshot wound to the leg on Ferguson Road.
Feb. 14: Received a report of trespassing on Wilson Street.
• John Day ambulance
Feb. 12: Paged for a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 187.
Feb. 13: Dispatched for a woman with difficulty breathing on Quail Lane.
Feb. 14: Received a call for a 54-year-old man with trouble breathing on Brent Drive.
Feb. 14: Received a call of a 71-year-old man with back pain on Northwest Canton Street.
Feb. 14: Received a report of a 71-year-old man with shallow breathing on Ridge Road.
Feb. 14: Called for an 86-year-old woman who fell near Highway 395N.
