Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Justin L. Shaw was sentenced to serve 65 days in jail on Feb. 20 for probation violations, failure to complete treatment and failure to complete community service work. He was also ordered to serve 30 days in jail for probation violations, failure to complete treatment and failure to pay, for a separate case.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Feb. 19:
Concealed handgun licenses: 12
Average inmates: 21
Bookings: 14
Releases: 18
Arrests: 2
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 18
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 0
Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Albert P. Mauldin IV, 22, Springfield, Jan. 4, 60/40 zone, fined $140; Jeffery D. Whitman, 57, Medford, May 21, 80/55 zone, $265.
Exceeding speed limit: Teresa A. Harwood, 63, Prairie City, Jan. 28, 75/65 zone, fined $140; Mona J. Arends, 73, Eureka, California, Jan. 14, 79/65 zone, fined $240.
Driving uninsured: Karl H. Varenhorst, 34, John Day, Sept. 23, fined $265; Timothy A. Edwards, 28, John Day, Oct. 15, fined $265; Ian J. Carson, 33, John Day, Oct. 23, fined $265; Timothy L. Keith, 36, Prairie City, Oct. 16, fined $265; Lisa D. Johnson, 48, Prairie City, Dec. 29, fined $265; Joseph V. Radinovich, 42, John Day, July 9, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: Timothy A. Edwards Jr., 28, John Day, Oct. 15, fined $440; William J. Collier Jr., 27, Pilot Rock, Oct. 19, fined $440; Ian J. Carson, 33, John Day, Oct. 23, fined $440; Timothy L. Keith, 36, Prairie City, Oct. 16, fined $440; Jeremiah J. Alsop, 38, Prairie City, July 16, fined $440.
Registration sticker expired: Joseph V. Radinovich, 42, John Day, July 9, fined $115.
Careless driving—accident: Robert J. Bryant Jr., 22, John Day, Jan. 26, fined $440.
Failure to properly secure child: Robert J. Bryant Jr., 22, John Day, Jan. 26, fined $115.
No operator’s license: Kayana C. McLean, 21, John Day, Dec. 29, fined $265.
Semi-trailer exceeding 53 feet long: Brian A. Allwine, 45, Estacada, Feb. 8, fined $115.
Refusal to take test for intoxication: Jeremiah J. Alsop, 38, Prairie City, July 16, fined $650.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 9: Responded to assist the John Day Police Department in John Day. Upon arrival at the residence, OSP learned that JDPD Sgt. Scott Moore had a 23-year-old man in custody on an arrest warrant. The subject appeared to be under the influence of controlled substances. The owner of the residence, Travis J. Freniere, 33, of John Day gave consent to search his residence. During a search of the subject’s bedroom, methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia were found. Freniere was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine and violation of parole. The two male subjects were transported to the Grant County Jail, where they were lodged by the John Day Police Department.
Feb. 13: David W. Kreger, 26, of Prairie City reportedly assaulted his 27-year-old girlfriend by grabbing her hair and pulling it. He then reportedly pinned her to the couch by placing his forearm against her throat, cutting off her airway. Kreger was arrested and lodged in jail.
Feb. 15: OSP took Dennis B. Asher, 52, of John Day into custody on a felony arrest warrant for failure to appear in court. He was transported to the Grant County Jail and lodged on an arrest warrant. During the contact, OSP determined that Asher, who is a registered sex offender, had not registered a change of address per his sex offender requirements. A report is being forwarded to the Grant County district attorney for a charging decision.
Feb. 17: Responded to a two-vehicle noninjury, nonblocking motor vehicle crash at milepost 152 on Highway 26. A driver was cited for failure of a driver entering the roadway to yield the right of way. The vehicle was towed due to damage. The other vehicle was able to drive away from scene.
Feb. 19: OSP was in the parking lot of the John Day patrol office when OSP saw a black 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara traveling westbound. Recognized the driver, Brian J. Gravem, 34, Mt. Vernon, and knew his driving status was misdemeanor suspended for a DUII conviction. OSP stopped Gravem and arrested him without incident. He was transported to the Grant County jail and issued a citation for driving while suspended.
Feb. 19: Stopped a yellow 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier for a traffic violation in Prairie City. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of a black powder .45-caliber pistol in the car. The driver, Gerald D. Roe, 58, of John Day was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm. Roe also admitted to possessing more marijuana than allowed by law in his trunk as well as items related to the firearm. OSP seized the vehicle to search it, pending a search warrant. OSP transported Roe to the Grant County Jail where he was lodged for felon in possession of a firearm. OSP was granted the search warrant on Feb. 20, and served the warrant on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle discovered marijuana in multiple bags and mason jars, black powder, .440 round ball projectiles and a powder flask. The net weight of the marijuana was 19.01 ounces.
Feb. 21: Troopers from the John Day office responded to the Blue Mountain Hospital to a report of a man waving a gun around. Weeks before, the man had been asked to not bring a firearm into the hospital. The man was located in a conference room, talking with hospital staff. He was immediately detained, and an “officer safety” search was conducted. The man resisted officers’ attempts to search him, and he was placed in handcuffs until a search for firearms could be conducted. No firearm was found, and he was released. Subsequent investigation revealed that the man had been taking pictures inside the hospital with his cellphone, which was mistaken for a pistol.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 118 calls during the week of Feb. 17-23, including:
• John Day Police Department
Feb. 17: Responded to a report of shoplifting at a business on South Canyon Boulevard. Nicole Shaffer, 23, of Mt. Vernon was cited and released for third-degree theft.
Feb. 17: Responded to a driving complaint on South Canyon Boulevard. Deborah Walker of Dayville was arrested for DUII.
Feb. 17: Along with GCSO, responded to a report of domestic abuse on Southwest First Street.
Feb. 19: Conducted a traffic stop. Keatley Wyant, 29, was cited for driving while suspended violation on Ford Road.
Feb. 23: Advised of graffiti on personal property.
Feb. 23: Responded to a report of a driver spinning cookies near a business.
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 17: Advised of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 19: Responded to a report of DUII on Austin Road.
Feb. 20: Received a report of theft on South Adams Street.
Feb. 23: Assisted JDPD for a suspicious subject.
• John Day ambulance
Feb. 21: Called for a 20-year-old man having a seizure on East Main Street.
Feb. 21: Along with Prairie City Ambulance, paged for a medical alarm on River Road.
Feb. 21: Requested for a 68-year-old man with abdominal pain.
Feb. 21: Responded for a report of a bicyclist who had crashed her bike on Highway 395C. She was disoriented and unable to properly use her left side.
Feb. 21: Responded for a 76-year-old woman with difficulty breathing on Highway 26.
Feb. 23: Responded to a 63-year-old man with stomach pain on West Main Street.
