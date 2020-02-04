Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Delayne K. Dice of Canyon City pleaded guilty Jan. 14 to driving under the influence of intoxicants Nov. 24 and entered a diversion agreement. A charge of driving while license suspended or revoked was dismissed Jan. 24 as part of the plea negotiations.
Patricia C. Sharp of Mt. Vernon pleaded guilty Jan. 23 to driving under the influence of intoxicants on Nov. 19 and entered a diversion agreement. Charges of operating without required lighting equipment and violating license restrictions were dismissed Jan. 26 as part of the plea negotiations.
Joseph D. Tirico, 56, was convicted based on a guilty plea on Dec. 6 for a count of assault in the second degree committed on June 4. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $3,898.56 in restitution and attorney fees.
Christopher R. Hoppe, 36, was convicted based on a guilty plea on Jan. 8 for a count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a count of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and a count of criminal trespass in the first degree, all committed on May 27. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail, 54 months of supervised probation and 150 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $1,000 in compensatory fines.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Jan. 29:
Concealed handgun licenses: 10
Average inmates: 16
Bookings: 9
Releases: 6
Arrests: 0
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 19
Warrants processed: 5
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 0
Jan. 28: Destiny Nolan, 18, Prairie City, was cited for violation of posted speed limit, 40/25 zone, and driving uninsured.
Jan. 28: A juvenile, 17, John Day, was cited for telephonic harassment.
Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Woodrow W. Pittman II, 31, Pendleton, March 28, 77/55 zone, fined $265; Summer L. Miller, 20, Canyon City, Jan. 19, fined $265; Paula S. Hammack, 57, Hines, Jan. 3, 77/55 zone, fined $265.
Violation of speed limit: Ricky C. Evans, 56, Gray, Kentucky, Nov. 2, 40/25 zone, fined $165; James He, 53, Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 26, 65/35 zone, fined $265; Kara D. Nelson, 47, Burns, Jan. 8, 78/65 zone, fined $265; Eric S. Lui, 49, Bend, Dec. 28, 50/25 zone, fined $265; Anna C. Stargel, 31, Prairie City, Jan. 11, 75/65 zone, fined $165.
Driving uninsured: Jeffery C. Cook, 23, John Day, Dec. 1, fined $265, Jan. 2, fined $265, Dec. 1, fined $265, Dec. 14, fined $265, Dec. 28, fined $265, Jan. 2, fined $265, Dec. 14, fined $265, Dec. 2, fined $265, Jan. 11, fined $265, Nov. 1, fined $265, Nov. 17, fined $265, Jan. 1, fined $265.
Operating without required light: Jeffery C. Cook, 23, John Day, Jan. 2, fined $165.
Failure to obey traffic control device: Valerie Fansler, 39, Canyon City, Dec. 3, fined $500.
Travis J. Freniere was sentenced to 72 hours in jail, 12 months of probation, and ordered to pay $200 in fines after pleading guilty on Dec. 11 for theft in the third degree.
On Jan. 27, the court granted a judgment for Robert Phillips against Thomas and Brittany Zirkel, Prairie City, for $1,142.
On Jan. 27, the court granted a judgment for Ray Klein Inc., Professional Credit Service, against Delayne K. Dice, Prairie City, for $2,217.32.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 19: Stopped a gray Pontiac Grand-Am for failing to use lights near milepost 140 on Highway 26. On contact, the driver, Tiffany R. Sanders, 34, had glassy, red eyes. Noticed her pupils appeared dilated for the lighting conditions. Sanders consented to field sobriety tests, exhibiting signs of impairment consistent with a central nervous system stimulate. Arrested the driver for intoxication. While preparing to search her purse, she admitted she had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her bra, which she removed. She was transported to the Grant County Jail. The driver submitted to a breath test. She provided two breath samples with both results being 0.00% blood alcohol concentration. She refused to complete a drug evaluation. She later admitted she had smoked methamphetamine around 2 p.m. and ate a small rock of methamphetamine while traveling back toward Baker City. She consented to and provided a urine sample, which will be sent to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Issued the driver a citation for DUI/Drug and citation for possession of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of methamphetamine. The vehicle was secured at the scene per her request.
Jan. 21: Went to North Cozart Avenue in Prairie City after receiving information that a 50-year-old man with a felony probation violation warrant was currently at the residence. Went to the residence and contacted the man, Thomas E. Pfeifer of Prairie City, and took him into custody without incident. OSP previously confirmed the warrant earlier in the day and dispatch confirmed it as well. Transported Pfeifer to the Grant County Jail where he was lodged.
Jan. 22: Responded to a business on West Main Street in John Day on a reported firearm purchase denial. The attempted purchaser, a 70-year-old man, agreed to come to the John Day patrol office for the investigation. Investigation revealed the purchase was denied over the subject being on probation from a DUII arrest in 2008. The subject had a warrant for several years and was not arrested on it until 2017. In the adjudication of the case, the subject is on probation until Dec. 14, 2020. The subject said he did not know he was on probation. There was no probation entry in LEDS, and in checking with Umatilla County Circuit Court, the judgment was signed by the judge and not the subject in this matter. The subject very likely did not know he was on probation. Additionally, there is no question on the ATF Firearms Transaction Record inquiring about misdemeanor probation. Case closed with no further action.
Jan. 26: Investigated a two-vehicle, serious-injury crash on Highway 26 near milepost 168. Vehicle was struck from the rear by another automobile, and the driver lost control of the vehicle during the collision. The vehicle that was hit in the rear left the roadway, coming to an uncontrolled area of rest 192 feet from the area of the collision. The driver of the automobile that hit the vehicle drove to an area of controlled rest. The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was hit in the rear were transported by ambulance to Blue Mountain Hospital. A deputy from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office assisted documenting the scene and traffic control. Doug’s Towing responded and removed the vehicle hit in the rear. The automobile that hit the rear of the vehicle was removed by Frontier Towing. The driver that hit the rear of another vehicle was later issued a citation for a careless driving, accident involved, and failure to seat belt a child passenger.
{p dir=”ltr”}Jan. 28: Saw a burgundy 2001 Dodge Durango bearing Oregon plates abandoned on the side of the road near milepost 7 on Highway 395C. Tagged the vehicle as abandoned. On Jan. 29, at about 7:56 a.m., drove by the location and saw the vehicle was still there. Requested a non-preference tow. Doug’s Motor Vehicle Repair was notified to tow the vehicle. Sent the registered owner a tow notice via mail.
Jan. 31: Received information on a chainsaw that had been stolen from the Oregon Department of Forestry John Day Office. Taylor M. Myers, 30, Canyon City, who was a former ODF employee, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft. He was transported to the Grant County Jail where he was booked and released.
Feb: 1: Responded to a report of harassment in Prairie City. Charles William, 58, of Prairie City was arrested and charged with harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Grant County Jail where he was lodged.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 154 calls during the week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, including:
• John Day Police Department
Jan. 27: Responded to a report of theft. Donald D. Hildreth, 54, of John Day was cited for theft.
Jan. 27: Advised of a suspicious subject at the Seventh Street Complex.
Jan. 27: Received a driving complaint on Bridge Street.
Jan. 28: Caleb Vielma, 30, of John Day was arrested on two Grant County warrants.
Jan. 28: Received a report of criminal mischief.
Jan. 31: Paged for a woman that fell and injured her hip on Northwest Second Avenue.
Jan. 31: Cited Marco J. Harrell, 37, of Alexander City, Alabama, for speeding, 74/45 zone.
Feb. 1: Cited Steven M. Warrington, 30, of John Day for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 2: Advised of an animal complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 143.
Feb. 2: Received a call of domestic dispute on North Cozart Avenue.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 29: Received a report of trespassing on Wilson Street.
Jan. 30: Conducted a traffic stop on Highway 26.
Jan. 30: Received an animal complaint on McHaley Street.
Jan. 31: Conducted a traffic stop near Humbolt Elementary.
• John Day ambulance
Jan. 27: Responded to a 54-year-old man on Southwest First Avenue with chest pain.
Jan. 27: Responded to a 65-year-old man with difficulty breathing.
Jan. 27: Responded for an 80-year-old man with breathing problems.
Jan. 28: Responded to a 75-year-old woman with difficulty breathing on Nugget Street.
Jan. 28: Dispatched for a man with chest pain and difficulty breathing at Valley View Assisted Living.
Jan. 30: Dispatched for a woman who was extremely weak on Cozart Street.
Jan. 31: Paged for a man that had fallen and hit his head on East Main Street.
Jan. 31: Dispatched for an elderly woman with blood in her urine on Valley View Drive.
Jan. 31: Responded to a 72-year-old man with loss of consciousness on Green Haven Road.
