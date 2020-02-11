Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Michael S. Thomas, 29, was convicted based on a guilty plea on Jan. 21 for a count of driving under the influence of intoxicants on March 25. His license was suspended for one year, and he was placed on bench probation for 24 months. He was also ordered to pay $1,255 in fees and serve 120 hours of community service.
George H. Voyles, 58, was convicted based on a guilty plea on Feb. 6 for a count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 11. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $100 in fines.
Tanner J. Prock, 23, was convicted based on a guilty plea on Jan. 28 for a count of forgery in the second degree, a count of theft in the second degree and two counts of fraudulent use of credit card all committed on Aug. 19. Prock was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 72 months of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $318.51 in restitution fees and serve 120 hours of community service. A count of forgery in the second degree, a count of theft in the second degree and five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card were dismissed, and a $500 fine was waived.
Matthew J. Nelson, 39, was convicted based on a guilty plea on Feb. 6 for a count of driving under the influence of intoxicants on Nov. 28. His license was suspended for one year, and he was sentenced to 48 hours in jail. He was also placed on 18 months of bench probation and ordered to pay $2,255 in fines and intoxicant conviction fee.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Feb. 5:
Concealed handgun licenses: 8
Average inmates: 18
Bookings: 11
Releases: 12
Arrests: 3
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 12
Warrants processed: 5
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Feb. 3: Keatley Wyant, 28, Baker, was cited for driving uninsured.
Feb. 3: Sarah Ake, 31, John Day, was cited for driving uninsured.
Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Janie L. Homan, 23, Kimberly, Nov. 22, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Melissa M. Adams, 39, Pendleton, Nov. 13, 76/55 zone, fined $240.
Violation of speed limit: Justin E. Siler, 51, Redmond, Feb. 1, 45/30 zone, fined $165; Diane L. Teeman, 52, Burns, Dec. 16, 84/65 zone, fined $265; Andrew R. Copenhaver, 22, Canyon City, Oct. 6, 75/65 zone, fined $140.
Driving uninsured: Dakota Stout, 22, John Day, Dec. 2, fined $265; Debra M. Walker, 39, Dayville, Nov. 29, fined $265; Steven M. Warrington, 30, John Day, Nov. 28, fined $265; Keatley M. Wyant, 28, Dec. 8, fined $265; Laine D. Prinzing, 37, Bend, Nov. 23, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: Dakota Stout, 22, John Day, Dec. 2, fined $440; Debra Walker, 39, Dayville, Nov. 29, fined $440; Steven M. Warrington, 30, John Day, Nov. 28, $440; Keatley M. Wyant, 28, Dec. 8, fined $440; Laine D. Prinzing, 37, Bend, Nov. 23, fined $440.
Registration sticker expired: Laine D. Prinzing, 37, Bend, Nov. 23, fined $115.
Failure to renew registration: Dylan J. Hendriksen, 29, Canyon City, Dec. 3, fined $115.
No operator’s license: Andrew R. Copenhaver, 22, Canyon City, Oct. 6, fined $135.
Failure to obey traffic control device: Keatley M. Wyant, 28, Baker City, Dec. 8, fined $265.
Off-road vehicle on highway: Steven M. Warrington, 30, John Day, Nov. 28, fined $265.
Exceeding length in vehicles: Daryl G. Hoppough, 56, McAllen, Texas, Jan. 15, fined $115.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 146 calls during the week of Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, including:
• John Day Police Department
Feb. 3: Advised of a probation violation.
Feb. 4: Received an animal complaint on West Main Street.
Feb. 6: Arrested Mathew E. Sagaser, 35, of Mt. Vernon for assault in the fourth degree, criminal mischief, strangulation and attempted kidnapping.
Feb. 8: Responded to a report of a juvenile problem on West Main Street.
Feb. 8: Arrested Karina P. Robinson, 20, of John Day on a Grant County warrant.
Feb. 8: Advised of a slide-off on Highway 26.
Feb. 9: Arrested Scott L. Lee, 26, of John Day on a parole board warrant.
Feb. 9: Arrested Travis J. Freniere, 33, of John Day for possession of a controlled substance.
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 5: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 26.
Feb. 5: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 26 near milepost 157.
Feb. 5: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 395N near milepost 70.
Feb. 6: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 395S near milepost 46.
Feb. 6: Along with Harney County, advised of two vehicles stopped on Highway 395S near milepost 46.
Feb. 9: Advised of an injured animal on Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 3: Advised of a stalking order violation in Canyon City.
Feb. 4: Received a driving complaint on Highway 395S near milepost 2.
Feb. 5: Advised of a noninjury crash on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
Feb. 8: Received a report of theft.
Feb. 8: Received a driving complaint on 11th Street.
• John Day ambulance
Feb. 3: Called for a 23-year-old man with seizures on Brent Street.
Feb. 5: Paged for an 80-year-old woman who had taken a fall.
Feb. 7: Responded for a woman with difficulty breathing and confusion on South Main Street.
Feb. 7: Received a report of a 78-year-old woman who was hot, sweaty and weak on Southwest Moore Street.
Feb. 7: Along with OSP and GCSO, responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 188 for a single-vehicle slide-off involving a 15-year-old girl with back and abdominal pain.
• John Day fire
Feb. 4: Advised of an alarm.
Feb. 7: Responded to a report of a chimney fire on Northwest First Avenue.
