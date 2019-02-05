Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Jan. 30:
Concealed handgun licenses: 15
Average inmates: 16
Bookings: 5
Releases: 5
Arrests: 1
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 13
Warrants processed: 1
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Jan. 28: Brian Johns, 55, Prairie City, was cited for failing to perform the duties of a driver.
Jan. 29: Ashlund J. Chinn, 18, Florence, was cited for careless driving.
Jan. 30: Jacob Brown, 29, John Day, was cited for having a dog as a public nuisance.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Juan G. Ramirez-Espinal, 28, Bronx, New York, Nov. 28, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Phillip E. McCormick, 26, Redmond, Jan. 3, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Gary E. Christensen, 77, Lower Nicola, British Columbia, 78/55 zone, fined $265; Harry J. Yazzie Jr., 47, Canyon City, Dec. 26, 70/55 zone, fined $140; Barbara A. Wagner, 60, John Day, Dec. 25, 78/55 zone, fined $225; Dalton K. Burks, 20, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 5, 84/55 zone, fined $265; Mitchell L. McKinley, 21, Wilsonville, Jan. 3, 72/55 zone, fined $165.
• Exceeding speed limit: Deidre L. Dubois, 34, Whitehall, Montana, Sept. 27, 35/20 zone, fined $165; Kyle A. Pettyjohn, 25, Seneca, Dec. 3, 68/65 zone, fined $115; Cameron P. Daley, 28, Grants Pass, Dec. 28, 48/35 zone, fined $165; James D. Patterson, 33, Longbranch, Washington, Dec. 13, 46/30 zone, fined $165.
• Violation of speed limit: Dennis M. Hornstra, 28, Baker City, Oct. 4, 44/20 zone, fined $265.
• Driving uninsured: Andria L. Kelley, 24, Mt. Vernon, Dec. 30, fined $350; Charles C. Briet, 38, Vantage, Washington, Dec. 3, fined $265; Isaac J. Lane, 36, Redmond, Oct. 7, fined $265; Deirdre L. Dubois, 34, Whitehall, Montana, Sept. 27, fined $265; Matthew E. Moore, 42, Culver, Oct. 1, fined $265; Timothy L. Keith, 35, Prairie City, Oct. 5, fined $265, Nov. 7, fined $265; Karina Robinson, 19, Mt. Vernon, Nov. 17, fined $265; Steven M. Warrington, 29, John Day, Jan. 6, fined $750.
• Driving while suspended: Taneka B. Stodola, 36, Hines, Dec. 1, fined $440; Isaac J. Lane, 36, Redmond, Oct. 7, fined $440; Matthew E. Moore, 42, Culver, Oct. 1, fined $440; Timothy L. Keith, 35, Prairie City, Oct. 5, fined $440; Tylor J. Gifford, 24, John Day, March 10, fined $440; Steven M. Warrington, 29, John Day, Jan. 6, fined $1,000.
• Failure to renew registration: Christopher R. Hoppe, 35, John Day, Dec. 12, fined $115; Timothy L. Keith, 35, Prairie City, Oct. 5, fined $115; Steven M. Warrington, 29, John Day, Jan. 6, fined $250.
• Failure to drive within lane: Earl D. A. Hellman, 26, Rockaway Beach, Nov. 16, fined $225, Dec. 14, fined $225; Walker D. Erickson, 24, Pendleton, Dec. 30, fined $265.
• Operating a vehicle without proper fenders: Isaac J. Lane, 36, Redmond, Oct. 7, fined $165, Nov. 7, fined $165.
• Careless driving causing an accident: Tylor J. Gifford, 24, John Day, March 10, fined $440.
• Driver failing to report an accident: Tylor J. Gifford, 24, John Day, March 10, fined $440.
• Failure to carry a valid registration: Andria L. Kelley, 24, Mt. Vernon, Dec. 30, fined $200.
• No or invalid weight receipt: Brian K. Crownover, 47, Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 11, fined $440.
• Violation of posted limits on use: Brian K. Crownover, 47, Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 11, fined $115.
• Operating with nonstandard lighting: David M. Morris, 59, Ritter, Jan. 13, fined $165.
• Truck or bus exceeding speed limit: John. O. Burke, 59, Battleground, Washington, Jan. 2, fined $165.
• Christopher A. Walker, 41, Dayville, pleaded guilty Jan. 16 to furnishing alcohol to a minor. He was ordered to pay $525 in fines and fees.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 22: Investigated a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 402 near Kimberly with snow and ice on the roadway.
Jan. 27: Investigated a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near Dog Creek. A motorcycle driver accelerated too quickly from the stop sign and lost control on loose gravel.
Jan. 28: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 west of John Day, Ashlund J. Chinn, 18, Florence, was cited for minor in possession of marijuana.
Feb. 2: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 in west John Day, Stanley Dehiya, 73, John Day, was arrested and charged with driving with a revoked license.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 155 calls during the week of Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, including:
• John Day Police Department
Jan. 28: Advised of fraud at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Feb. 1: Received a report of a hit-and-run incident in John Day.
Feb. 1: Advised of a suicidal person.
Feb. 2: Received a report of harassment at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Feb. 2: Responded to a report of a dog shot by a BB gun at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Feb. 2: Travis Freniere, 32, was arrested on a warrant at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Feb. 2: Responded to a report of a dispute at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Feb. 3: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 in east John Day, Kyle J. Wood, 27, John Day, was cited for using a cellphone while driving.
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 30: Received a report of a vehicle slide-off with no injuries on Highway 395 North.
Jan. 30: Advised of a single-vehicle crash on North Canyon City Boulevard in Canyon City.
Feb. 2: Received a report of cattle on Highway 26 east of Dayville.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 28: Received a call about a vehicle crash with injuries on Center Street in Granite.
Jan. 28: Advised of child neglect on Marysville Lane in John Day.
Jan. 29: Received a report of stalking at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Jan. 29: Advised of harassment on Highway 395 north of Mt. Vernon.
Jan. 30: Received a report of a suspicious person on 11th Street in Prairie City.
Jan. 31: Advised of a theft on the South Fork Road in Dayville.
Jan. 31: Received a report of a domestic dispute on Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon.
Jan. 31: Advised of trespassing on South Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
Feb. 1: Received a report of harassment at a coffee shop in Canyon City.
Feb. 2: Advised of harassment on North Johnson Avenue in Prairie City.
Feb. 3: Received a report of a cougar sighting on La Costa Avenue in John Day.
Feb. 3: Advised of harassment on Marysville Road in John Day.
Feb. 3: Received a report of a burglary on Half Street in Prairie City.
• John Day ambulance
Jan. 28: Dispatched to South McHaley Avenue in Prairie City for a man.
Jan. 29: Responded to a senior home in John Day for a woman.
Jan. 29: Transported a patient from a senior home in John Day.
Jan. 29: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
Jan. 30: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
Feb. 3: Responded to South Johnson Avenue in Prairie City for a 44-year-old woman with chest pain and shortness of breath.
• Mt. Vernon fire
Jan. 29: Received a call about a structure fire on Widows Creek Road in Mt. Vernon.
• Baker City ambulance
Jan. 29: Dispatched to McCann Street in Granite.
• Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
Jan. 31: Received a report of a cougar sighting on East Main Street in John Day.
• Oregon Department of Transportation
Feb. 2: Received a report of basketball-sized rocks on Highway 395 south of Vance Creek.
• Long Creek ambulance
Feb. 3: Responded to North Eagle Street in Long Creek.
Feb. 3: Dispatched to East Main Street in Long Creek for a 57-year-old man.
