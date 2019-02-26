Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Anthony W. Westlund, 34, John Day, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence committed on Jan. 1. A second count of third-degree theft was dismissed. In a second case, Westlund pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to three misdemeanor counts of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image committed on Jan. 5. Sentencing for the four counts were made consecutive with each other and a Justice Court case. He was sentenced to 165 days jail, 150 hours community service, 24 months probation and $400 in fines. He was also subject to a lifetime prohibition for possession of firearms or ammunition.
Ernest A. Chavira, 39, Redbluff, California, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants and refusing to take a test for intoxicants committed on Nov. 25, 2016. His diversion agreement was revoked Feb. 21 for failing to complete treatment and failure to pay. He was sentenced to 80 hours community service, 12 months probation and $1,755 in fines. He also was ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he drives.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Feb. 20:
Concealed handgun licenses: 6
Average inmates: 16
Bookings: 3
Releases: 6
Arrests: 0
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 10
Warrants processed: 1
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: James W. Phillips, 21, John Day, Jan. 11, 79/55 zone, fined $225; Gary C. Quinn, 66, Florence, Oct. 29, 73/55 zone, fined $115; Erin L. Mooso, 34, Dayville, Jan. 12, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
• Driving uninsured: Blake A. Banford, 29, Prairie City, Jan. 21, fined $240.
• Driving while suspended: Blake A. Banford, 29, Prairie City, Jan. 21, fined $375.
• Failure to carry traction tires or chains: Lloyd D. Fellon, 58, Hillsboro, Feb. 4, fined $165.
• Use of cellphone while driving: Kyle J. Wood, 27, John Day, Feb. 3, fined $265.
• Careless driving causing an accident: Camden J. Rhinehart, 21, John Day, Jan. 27, fined $375; Daven W. Mauseth, 18, John Day, Feb. 4, fined $375.
• Stephanie A. Burrows, 45, John Day, pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to second-degree disorderly conduct. A count of second-degree mischief was dismissed. She was sentenced to 10 days jail, 30 hours community service, 18 months probation and $200 in fines and fees.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 166 calls during the week of Feb. 18-24, including:
• John Day Police Department
Feb. 18: Responded to Southwest Fourth Avenue in John Day for a phone harassment report.
Feb. 18: Dispatched to an apartment complex on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day for a dog attack.
Feb. 19: Advised of a dispute at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Feb. 19: Received a theft report from a bank on Main Street in John Day.
Feb. 20: Responded with sheriff’s deputies and state police to a dispute at a motel on West Main Street in John Day.
Feb. 20: Dispatched to a trespass complaint in John Day.
Feb. 20: Advised of suspicious circumstances at an apartment complex on East Main Street in John Day.
Feb. 21: Received a report of identity theft in John Day.
Feb. 21: Advised of a possible fraud in John Day.
Feb. 22: Received a report of a box trailer losing its load heading west on Highway 26 near Prairie City.
Feb. 23: Following a traffic stop on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day, Brandon J. Elliott, 32, John Day, was cited for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
Feb. 23: Following a traffic stop on Main Street in John Day, David J. Darling, 44, Prairie City, was cited for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
Feb. 23: Following a traffic stop on West Main Street in John Day, Gage R.S. Lambeth, 19, John Day, was cited for expired license plates.
Feb. 24: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a verbal dispute.
Feb. 24: Following a traffic stop on West Main Street in John Day, Jimm E. Roba, 44, John Day, was cited for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 20: Advised of a noninjury crash on Highway 26 near Dixie Summit.
Feb. 21: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 26 near Dixie Summit.
Feb. 21: Advised of a noninjury crash on Highway 26 near Indian Creek Road involving a deer and a vehicle.
Feb. 22: Received a livestock complaint on Highway 26 near Fields Creek Road.
Feb. 23: Advised of livestock on Highway 26 near Fields Creek Road.
Feb. 24: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 26 near Picture Gorge.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 18: Advised of a theft report from Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon.
Feb. 19: Received a report of a restraining order violation at a gas station in Canyon City.
Feb. 19: Advised of an unattended death on Top Road in Kimberly.
Feb. 19: Received a theft report from Dayville.
Feb. 19: Advised of a civil problem on North McHaley Avenue in Prairie City.
Feb. 20: Received a report of a civil problem on East Second Street in Prairie City.
Feb. 21: Advised of harassment in Mt. Vernon.
Feb. 21: Search and rescue personnel responded to Forest Road 21 and Fields Peak for two vehicles stuck in deep snow.
Feb. 22: Advised of an intoxicated person at the Prairie City School.
Feb. 22: Received a hit-and-run report from Prairie City School.
Feb. 23: Advised of a livestock complaint on West Bench Road in John Day.
• John Day ambulance
Feb. 18: Dispatched with Prairie City ambulance to South Johnson Avenue for a 74-year-old woman.
Feb. 18: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
Feb. 19: Responded with Prairie City ambulance to East Fifth Street in Prairie City for an 80-year-old man with chest pain.
Feb. 19: Dispatched to South Overholt Avenue in Prairie City for a 78-year-old person.
Feb. 19: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day for a life flight.
Feb. 19: Transported a patient from a senior home in John Day.
Feb. 20: Responded to Aslin Avenue in Mt. Vernon for a 66-year-old woman with breathing difficulties.
Feb. 21: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
Feb. 22: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
Feb. 24: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 46-year-old woman with an injured knee.
• Canyon City fire
Feb. 18: Responded with John Day fire to Adam Road in Canyon City for a flue fire.
Feb. 18: Dispatched to Eagle Peak for a juniper on fire.
