Grant County Circuit Court
Nathan M. Elledge, 27, Bend, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor reckless driving committed on Dec. 6 or 7. He was sentenced to 10 days jail, 10 hours community service, 18 months probation and $550 in fines and fees.
Debra L. Shawn, 63, Mt. Vernon, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to failing to perform the duties of a driver in a crash involving property damage committed on Nov. 4. She was sentenced to 20 days house arrest, 10 hours community service, 12 months bench probation and a $100 fee. Her driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.
Nicholas P. Gibson, 27, Prairie City, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer committed on Jan. 3. He was sentenced to 15 days jail, 30 hours community service, 18 months probation and a $100 fine. His license was suspended for 90 days. A second count of attempting to elude a police officer was dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Feb. 13:
Concealed handgun licenses: 12
Average inmates: 17
Bookings: 6
Releases: 4
Arrests: 1
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 9
Warrants processed: 4
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 1
Justice Court
• Exceeding speed limit: Laurel K. Nelson, 72, John Day, Dec. 19, 42/20 zone, fined $165.
• Gregg A. Chambers, 30, Cape Coral, Florida was found guilty by jury trial Feb. 12 of second-degree criminal trespass. He was sentenced to 30 days jail and $100 in fines and fees.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 133 calls during the week of Feb. 11-17, including:
• John Day Police Department
Feb. 11: Following a traffic stop on Main Street in downtown John Day, Tina Couey, 58, Prairie City, was cited for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
Feb. 11: Responded to Northwest Seventh Street in John Day for a suicidal person.
Feb. 13: Advised of suspicious circumstances at Dayton and East Main streets in John Day.
Feb. 14: Took a credit card fraud report at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Feb. 14: Responded to a noninjury crash near the high school in John Day.
Feb. 15: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 east of John Day, Christine N. Daum, 30, was cited for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
Feb. 16: Received a report of a theft at the fairgrounds in John Day.
Feb. 16: Following a traffic stop in the John Day City Hall parking lot, David S. Ashby, 55, Redmond, was cited for speeding, 45/25 zone.
Feb. 17: Advised of suspicious circumstances at an apartment complex on Highway 26 east of John Day.
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 11: Dispatched to Highway 395 near Highway 402 for a vehicle slide-off.
Feb. 13: Responded to a noninjury crash on North Canyon City Boulevard in Canyon City.
Feb. 14: Advised of a suspicious vehicle on Highway 26 east of Dayville.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 11: Received a report of suspicious circumstances in Mt. Vernon.
Feb. 12: Advised of suspicious circumstances at the Prairie City School.
Feb. 12: Search and rescue crews stood down when several snowmobile riders became stuck in the Vinegar Hill area of the Middle Fork of John Day River drainage and spent the night.
Feb. 13: Received a report of an assault on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
Feb. 14: Advised of criminal mischief at the RV park in Prairie City.
Feb. 14: Received a report of shots fired on South Bridge Street in Prairie City.
Feb. 16: Advised of a dispute on North Johnson Avenue in Prairie City.
Feb. 17: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on Owens Street in Dayville.
• John Day ambulance
Feb. 11: Responded to Long Creek.
Feb. 11: Dispatched to Bridge and Second streets in John Day for an elderly woman who fell.
Feb. 12: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
Feb. 13: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
Feb. 14: Responded to a senior home in John Day for a 97-year-old woman.
Feb. 14: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Feb. 15: Responded to Southwest First Street in John Day for a 76-year-old man with chest pain.
Feb. 15: Dispatched with Long Creek ambulance and fire to Leasy Road in Long Creek for a man who had a seizure.
Feb. 15: Responded with Monument ambulance to Cribbage Lane for a 3-year-old with a finger injury.
Feb. 16: Dispatched to East Main Street in John Day for a woman with swollen legs and feet.
Feb. 16: Responded to East Main Street in John Day.
Feb. 16: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 62-year-old woman with stroke symptoms.
Feb. 16: Responded to Laycock Creek Road in John Day for a 75-year-old man with breathing complications.
Feb. 17: Dispatched with Seneca ambulance to A Avenue in Seneca for a 63-year-old woman having seizures.
Feb. 17: Responded to a 911 call from Northeast Seventh Street in John Day.
Feb. 17: Dispatched for a 911 call from Bridge Street in John Day.
Feb. 17: Responded to South Johnson Avenue in Prairie City for a 74-year-old woman who had fallen.
Feb. 17: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
• Monument ambulance
Feb. 17: Responded to Top Road in Monument for a 911 call.
• John Day fire
Feb. 11: Responded to East Main Street for a flue fire.
Feb. 16: Received a report of a chimney fire on East Main Street in John Day.
• Long Creek fire
Feb. 16: Responded with Long Creek ambulance, Grant County sheriff’s deputies, state police and Columbia Power personnel to a structure fire on Highway 402 near Long Creek.
