Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Feb. 6:
Concealed handgun licenses: 8
Average inmates: 16
Bookings: 7
Releases: 7
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 9
Civil papers: 21
Warrants processed: 1
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Feb. 4: Kyle Milner, 22, John Day, was cited for failure to update registration, to provide proof of insurance and to yield.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: David H. Ross, 25, Bend, Jan. 3, 78/55 zone, fined $265.
• Exceeding speed limit: Jodi M. Steward, 35, Cedarville, California, Dec. 11, 46/35 zone, fined $140; Donald A. Jenson, 66, Bend, Jan. 21, 54/30 zone, fined $225.
• Violation speed limit: Andrew S. Ballou, 25, Caldwell, Idaho, Nov. 3, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Paul L. Roark, 22, Mt. Vernon, Dec. 16, 46/25 zone, fined $140.
• Driving uninsured: Christine N. Daum, 30, Prairie City, Jan. 21, fined $500, Jan. 25, fined $500; Stephen P. Hancock, 43, Canyon City, Dec. 17, fined $265, Jan. 26, fined $265; Shannon L. Bradley, 49, Dayville, Jan. 5, fined $225; Sarah M. Colton, 30, Prairie City, Jan. 12, fined $225; Jeramy F. Gibson, 32, John Day, Sept. 4, fined $265; Kevin G. Kimberling, 46, Prairie City, Dec. 17, fined $265; Jason W. Hardrath, 30, Klamath Falls, Dec. 22, fined $265; Aaron M. Roseberry, 32, John Day, Feb. 21, fined $265; Andria L. Kelley, 24, Mt. Vernon, Dec. 9, fined $350; Shadwick E. Moles, 32, John Day, Nov. 27, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Christine N. Daum, 30, Prairie City, Jan. 21, fined $1,000, Jan. 25, fined $1,000; Kevin G. Kimberling, 46, Prairie City, Dec. 17, fined $440; Aaron M. Roseberry, 32, John Day, Feb. 21, fined $440; Joshua W. Haskins, 34, Prairie City, Dec. 3, fined $550; Shannon L. Bradley, 49, Dayville, Jan. 5, fined $375.
• Driving while revoked: Jeramy F. Gibson, 32, John Day, Sept. 4, fined $440.
• Failure to pay appropriate registration fee: Christine N. Daum, 30, Prairie City, Jan. 21, fined $250.
• Failure to renew registration: Shadwick E. Moles, 32, John Day, Nov. 27, fined $110; Stephen P. Hancock, 43, Canyon City, Jan. 26, fined $115.
• Operating with a nonstandard light: Shilo Dawn Burton-Harper, 29, Mt. Vernon, Dec. 20, fined $140.
• Expired registration sticker: Sara M. Colton, 30, Prairie City, Jan. 12, fined $95.
• Illegal alteration of display of license plates: Andria L. Kelley, 24, Mt. Vernon, Dec. 9, fined $350.
• Use of cellphone while driving: Kellie Combs, 38, Prairie City, Jan. 27, fined $265.
• Unsafe passing on the left: Patrick E. Wright, 37, Burns, Jan. 7, fined $265.
• Anne M. Mingus, 47, John Day, pleaded no contest Feb. 6 to keeping a dog as a nuisance. She was ordered to pay $605 in fines and fees.
• Peter J. Rupe, 38, John Day, pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to third-degree theft. He was sentenced to two days jail, 12 months probation, 10 hours community service and $200 in fines and fees.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 5: Investigated a single-vehicle noninjury crash on Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon. The driver lost control on a curve and struck a guardrail. Daven W. Mauseth, 18, was cited for careless driving.
Feb. 8: Brett A. Nelson, 56, Mt. Vernon, was arrested on North Mountain Boulevard in Mt. Vernon and charged with a warrant from Josephine County.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 144 calls during the week of Feb. 4-10, including:
• John Day Police Department
Feb. 4: Received a fraud report from a restaurant on Main Street in John Day.
Feb. 5: Responded to a shoplifting report from a grocery store in John Day.
Feb. 5: Received a report of a probation violation of a no-contact order at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Feb. 6: Advised of harassment at an apartment complex on East Main Street in John Day.
Feb. 7: Received a burglary report from a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Feb. 9: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard in John Day for a woman reporting someone knocking on her door in the middle of the night.
Feb. 9: Following a traffic stop on West Main Street in John Day, Holly B. Smith, Elgin, was cited for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
Feb. 10: Following a traffic stop on Main Street in John Day, Tylor J. Gifford, 25, John Day, was cited for driving with a suspended license, no insurance and altered license plates.
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 5: Advised of a noninjury crash on Highway 395 near Starr Ridge that was blocking the highway.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 4: Received a theft report from North Johnson Avenue in Prairie City.
Feb. 4: Search and rescue personnel traveled to the Starr Ridge Snow Park.
Feb. 4: Advised of criminal mischief at the Depot RV Park in Prairie City.
Feb. 4: Received a fraud report from Monument.
Feb. 10: Advised of a domestic dispute on West Front Street in Prairie City.
Feb. 10: Received a report of trespassing at a mini mart in Prairie City
• John Day ambulance
Feb. 4: Transported a patient from North Washington Street in Prairie City.
Feb. 5: Responded with state police and sheriff’s deputies to a possible rollover crash on Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon.
Feb. 6: Dispatched to a senior home in Prairie City for an elderly woman.
Feb. 6: Responded to Southwest First Avenue in John Day for a 64-year-old woman.
Feb. 7: Dispatched to Long Creek.
Feb. 8: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
Feb. 8: Responded to South Fork Road in Dayville for a woman who had fallen.
Feb. 9: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 79-year-old woman with an insulin reaction.
Feb. 9: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
Feb. 9: Responded to the Hall Hill area of Highway 26 east of Prairie City.
Feb. 10: Dispatched to Charolais Heights in John Day for a 9-year-old boy with a head injury.
• Prairie City ambulance
Feb. 6: Dispatched to Summit Prairie Road for a medical alarm.
• Seneca ambulance
Feb. 7: Paged to C Avenue in Seneca for a woman who had fallen.
• Seneca fire
Feb. 10: Responded to a structure fire on Park Avenue in Seneca.
• Oregon Department of Transportation
Feb. 5: Advised of poor road conditions on Highway 26 between Mt. Vernon and Dayville.
