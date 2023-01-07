Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Jan. 4:
Traffic citations filed: 28
Misdemeanors filed: 1
Hearings held: 8
Driver’s license suspensions: 16
Cases on probation: 11
Small claims filed: 7
Warrants issued: 0
Cases to collections: 13
Violation of the basic rule: Kuper P. Bracher, 18, Helix, Oct. 22, 72/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding the speed limit: Shyanne Marie Delano, 27, John Day, Dec. 9, 71/65 zone, fined $165; Kevin Christopher Cervantes, 24, Calexico, California, Dec. 10, 84/65 zone, fined $265; Reuben Phillip Harvey, 26, Seneca, Dec. 5, 74/75 zone, fined $165; Matthew John Heinichen, 31, Lemon Grove, California, Nov. 25, 52/30 zone, fined $265; Marnie Vallyn Woodbury, 22, Hines, Dec. 12, 53/40 zone, fined $165; Jacob Cord Divine, 326, Pendleton, Nov. 25, 45/30 zone, fined $165; Elijah Zane Humbird, 23, Prairie City, Nov. 21, 30/20 zone, fined $175; Laura Louise Saul, 37, Canyon City, Nov. 21, 39/20 zone, fined $325; Thomas E. Sutton, 79, John Day, Dec. 9, 79/65 zone, fined $265.
Careless driving resulting in an accident: Dwane Dale Voetberg, 46, La Grande, Nov. 4, fined $375.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Stephen Paul Hancock, 46, John Day, Dec. 23, fined $440; Bobby Lee Ruston, 45, Canyon City, Nov. 25, fined $440; Reuben Phillip Harvey, 26, Seneca, Dec. 5, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Stephen Paul Hancock, 46, John Day, Dec. 23, fined $265; Evan Tyler Walton, 20, John Day, Dec. 7, fined $265; Bobby Lee Ruston, 45, Canyon City, Nov. 25, fined $265; Jaylee Patrick Britt, 30, Hermiston, Nov. 18, fined $265; Reuben Phillip Harvey, 26, Seneca, Dec. 5, fined $265.
Failure to drive within lane: Blake Tylar-Jerry Brady, 26, San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 10, fined $265; Jon Todd Mars Jr., 62, Spray, Nov. 12, fined $265.
Operating without proper fenders: Kuper P. Bracher, 18, Helix, Oct. 22, 72/55 zone, fined $165.
Failure to carry ODOT credentials: Blake Tylar-Jerry Brady, 26, San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 10, fined $265.
Failure to carry traction tires or devices: Lamel Lattimore, 31, Miramar, Florida, Dec. 9, fined $165.
Failure to change name or address on driver's license: Clinten Ellery Schmidt, 46, Prairie City, Dec. 11, fined $115.
Hunting from across highway: David William Thompson, 52, Alsea, Nov. 10, fined $115.
Probation violation: Thomas Edward Pfeifer, 53, Prairie City, changed his earlier plea and admitted to two counts of probation violation for failure to complete community service. He was ordered to serve 10 days in jail on the first count and an additional 20 days in jail on the second count.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 20
7:52 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 174 for a deer vs. vehicle crash. A Lexus RX, driven by a 49-year-old Beaverton resident, was damaged when a deer jumped in front of it. The vehicle was towed.
Dec. 21
11:40 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 97 for a single-vehicle crash. An eastbound Toyota Tacoma pickup hit a rock on a curve and went off the road, coming to rest in the ditch and sustaining significant front-end damage. The driver, Jacob Michael Brown, 31, of Canyon City, was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed.
Dec. 23
10:54 a.m.: Trooper stopped a Saturn Ion for license plate violations on Highway 26 near milepost 182. The driver, Joseph Scott Baker, 24, of Prairie City, was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and illegal alteration and display of license plates. The vehicle was towed.
8:07 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 178, where freezing rain had made the road slick and numerous vehicles were losing traction. Trooper helped vehicles get back on the road and stopped vehicles that did not have chains. The highway was cleared after the Oregon Department of Transportation sent trucks to spread gravel and de-icer.
Dec. 29
5:09 p.m.: Trooper stopped a GMC Yukon on Highway 395 South near milepost 2. The driver, Cindy Marie Chappel, 42, of Prairie City, was arrested and transported to the Grant County Jail, where she was cited for driving while suspended.
Dec. 30
6:37 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 107B for a single-vehicle crash. A northbound Honda Pilot slid on the snow and went off the road, going down an embankment, rolling and coming to rest on its wheels in Beech Creek. The driver was not injured and received a ride form the scene. The vehicle was towed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Jan. 4:
Concealed carry permits: 5
Average inmates: 7
Bookings: 3
Releases: 6
Arrests: 2
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 32
Warrants processed: 1
Assist/welfare check: 2
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 148 calls during the week ending Jan. 4, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Dec. 28
12:10 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26, Mt. Vernon, for a welfare check.
2:43 p.m.: Received a report of a fight from North McHaley Street, Prairie City.
3:59 p.m.: Received a report of a fight from Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day.
4:54 p.m.: Responded to North Washington Street, Prairie City, for a suicidal person. Prairie City Ambulance and John Day Ambulance also dispatched.
Dec. 29
6:30 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Third Avenue, John Day, for a report of a possible domestic dispute.
Dec. 30
4:46 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near Mt. Vernon to investigate a possible missing person.
6:50 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 165 for a motor vehicle crash with injuries.
7:49 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 165 for a non-injury accident.
12:28 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a civil problem.
6:59 p.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a domestic assault.
7:01 p.m.: Responded to North McHaley Street, Prairie City, for a welfare check.
9:21 p.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, in attempt to locate a subject in a domestic violence case. Oregon State Police also responded.
Dec. 31
4:58 a.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, to investigate threats made against sheriff.
9:41 a.m.: responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 95B for a slide-off accident.
5:45 p.m.: Advised of a stranded motorist at Magone Lake.
6:42 p.m.: Report of an unwanted person on Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon.
7:03 p.m.: Traffic stop near Prairie City High School. Driver warned for allowing passengers to ride outside vehicle.
8:01 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near Mt. Vernon for a dog at large complaint. Dog turned over to Hope 4 Paws.
10:17 p.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park for a welfare check. The person was fine.
11:07 p.m.: Received a report of shots fired from Valley View Drive, John Day.
Midnight: Investigated a possible assault at Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day.
Jan. 1
12:02 a.m.: Received a complaint about fireworks at Bare Bones, John Day.
10:07 a.m.: Responded to Pine Creek Road for a civil standby.
2:10 p.m.: Responded to Dayville for a welfare check.
6:13 p.m.: Responded to East Ninth Street, Prairie City, for a juvenile issue.
Jan. 2
12:40 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Fourth Avenue, John Day, for a welfare check.
1:56 p.m.: Responded to North Washington Street, Prairie City, for a welfare check.
4:24 p.m.: Responded to parking lot at Len's Pharmacy, John Day, for a harassment complaint.
Jan. 3
3:31 p.m.: Advised of a hit and run report at Depot Park, Prairie City.
7:11 p.m.: Request for assistance to jump a dead battery on Airport Road, John Day.
Jan. 4
11:24 a.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day. Matthew Walker, 39, of John Day arrested for a restraining order violation.
• Oregon State Police
Dec. 29
5:28 a.m.: Advised of a dead deer near Malheur Lumber, John Day.
Dec. 30
11:28 a.m.: Advised of a motor vehicle accident, Highway 26 near milepost 180.
6:31 p.m.: Advised of a possible motor vehicle crash on Highway 395 North near milepost 108B.
Jan. 1
8:34 p.m.: Advised of a road hazard on Highway 26 near milepost 135.
Jan. 3
3:47 p.m.: Report of a hazardous materials spill at Four Corners, Keeney Fork Road.
• John Day Ambulance
Dec. 28
12:47 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a medical call.
5:38 p.m.: Dispatched to Southwest Brent Drive for a female having seizures.
Dec. 29
8:34 a.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street, John Day, for a medical call.
11:05 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
12:47 p.m.: Dispatched to Screech Alley Loop for an 82-year-old man experiencing dizziness and unable to stand.
5:25 p.m.: Dispatched to Milton Street, Granite, for a 78-year-old man with chest pains.
5:38 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 402, Kimberly, for a medical call.
11:13 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
11:14 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living, Prairie City. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Dec. 30
4:41 a.m.: Dispatched to North McHaley St., Prairie City. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
8:45 a.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
11:21 a.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
12:49 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a medical alarm.
5:45 p.m.: Dispatched to Highland Place for a 101-year-old female unable to walk.
Dec. 31
10:43 a.m.: Dispatched to Portal Lane, Canyon City, for a 65-year-old female who fell.
Jan. 1
3:49 a.m.: Dispatched to Grant County Jail. Patient refused treatment.
10:15 a.m.: Dispatched to Southeast Dayton Street for a medical call.
Jan. 2
3:20 a.m.: Dispatched to John Day Trailer Park for a 25-year-old male having a seizure.
9:37 p.m.: Dispatched to North Clark Street, Canyon City, for a medical alert from an 87-year-old female.
5:48 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 19 near Spray for a medical call.
Jan. 4
2:06 p.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for a lift assist.
• John Day Fire
Jan. 2
5:37 a.m.: Responded to Ford Road for a fire alarm. False alarm, set off by cooking smoke.
Jan. 4
12:52 p.m.: Responded to Ford Road for a dryer fire.
• Prairie City Fire
Jan. 1
3:40 a.m.: Responded to North Cozart Avenue for a flue fire.
