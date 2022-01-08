Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Jan. 5:
Concealed handgun licenses: 0
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 9
Releases: 9
Arrests: 4
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 34
Warrants processed: 1
Asst./welfare check: 3
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Jan. 5:
Traffic citations filed: 16
Violations filed: 3
Misdemeanors filed: 1
Small claims/civil filings: 3
Hearings held: 10
Persons on probation: 44
License suspensions: 13
• Violation of basic rule: Geoffrey K. Girard, 62, Bend, Nov. 27, 87/55 zone, fined $440.; Caryann M. Kiefer, 50, Sisters, Nov. 28, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Winterhawk Too Too Myore, 18, Fort Duchesne, Utah, Nov. 21, 78/55 zone, fined $265.
• Exceeding speed limit: Robert Edgar Bowden, 62, La Porte, Indiana, Dec. 2, 48/20 zone, fined $525; Roy Mason Zipp, 51, Coupeville, Washington, Dec. 3, 62/45 zone, fined $165; Mason James Gerry, 20, John Day, Dec. 5, 78/65 zone, $265; Amanda Raechelle Whale-Murphy, 34, John Day, Nov. 30, 76/65 zone, fined $25; David John Albertson, 29, John Day, Dec. 1, 82/65 zone, fined $265; Meagan Elizabeth Wilcox, 25, Redmond, Nov. 26, 47/35 zone, fined $165; Nicole Grace Morgan, 45, Pendleton, Dec. 5, 43/25 zone, fined $165; Joseph Scott Baker, 24, Prairie City, Nov. 29, 88/65 zone, fined $440; Felipe DeJesus Martinez, 30, Ontario, April 18, 80/65 zone, fined $265.
• No operator's license: Winterhawk Too Too Myore, 18, Fort Duchesne, Utah, Nov. 21, fined $265; John Wesley Grant, 43, John Day, Dec. 5, fined $265.
• Driving uninsured: Winterhawk Too Too Myore, 18, Fort Duchesne, Utah, Nov. 21, fined $265; Joseph Scott Baker, 24, Prairie City, Nov. 29, fined $265; Felipe DeJesus Martinez, 30, Ontario, April 18, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Colt Justice Martin, 23, Mt. Vernon, Nov. 21, fined $265; Kenneth Michael Felix, 30, John Day, Nov. 3, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: David John Albertson, 29, John Day, Dec. 1, fined $440; Joseph Scott Baker, 24, Prairie City, Nov. 29, fined $440; Felipe DeJesus Martinez, 30, Ontario, April 18, fined $440; Kenneth Michael Felix, 30, John Day, Nov. 3, fined $440.
• Failure to renew registration: Robert Randle Mentze, 57, Springfield, Nov. 29, fined $115.
• Failure to register vehicle: Richard Mortimore, 60, Mitchell, Nov. 28, fined $115.
• Lend, borrow or sell big game tag: Ryan Stanley-Jones, 43, Bend, Nov. 12, fined $220; Christina Stanley-Jones, 34, Bend, Nov. 12, fined $220.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 29: At 8:44 p.m., trooper contacted a disabled motorist near milepost 182 on Highway 26. The motorist, an unidentified Hispanic female, left eastbound in an early 2000s tan and gold four-door sedan. Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle near milepost 195, but driver did not stop; instead, driver accelerated to 70 mph on packed snow and ice. Pursuit discontinued for safety reasons.
Dec. 30: At 2:59 p.m., trooper responded to a single-vehicle slide-off near milepost 152 on Highway 26. A Chevrolet C2500 pickup had gone off the road and down an embankment, coming to rest against a barbed-wire fence. The driver, a 52-year-old John day man, was uninjured. The truck was towed from the scene.
Dec. 31: At 10:26 a.m., trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near the Highway 19 junction. A Chrysler PT Cruiser had lost traction on the icy road on a curve and slid across the intersection striking a guardrail and coming to rest. Neither the driver nor the three passengers were injured. The driver, Haleigh Chanel Crismon, 20, Portland, was cited for careless driving causing an accident.
Dec. 31: At 2:24 p.m., a trooper responded to Gardner ranch Road in Canyon City for an injured deer. The mule deer buck had a compound fracture of the leg. The trooper dispatched the animal.
Jan. 1: At 3:10 a.m., trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 182 for a single-vehicle slide-off. A Chevrolet Suburban had slid off the road and was stuck in the snow. The vehicle was pulled out of the snowbank by a tow truck. At 8:46 a.m., trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 127, where the same vehicle had slid on an icy curve, gone off the road and struck a barbed-wire fence and a dry irrigation ditch, rolling several times before coming to rest rightside-up. The driver, Erik A. Fuller, 28, of Tijueras, New Mexico, was cited for careless driving causing an accident. The Suburban was towed from the scene.
Jan. 4: At 5:18 a.m., trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 166 for a two-vehicle crash. The trooper determined that a 1995 Mazda MX6 sedan was traveling west in icy conditions when a 1998 Toyota 4Runner SUV came up behind at a higher rate of speed, hit its brakes and then began sliding. The Toyota slid into the side of the Mazda, causing the Mazda to slide off the road and down a slope before coming to rest against a fencepost. No injuries were reported. The driver of the Toyota, Jacob Anthony Dodson, 27, was cited for careless driving causing an accident. The Toyota was able to drive from the scene. The Mazda had to be towed back onto the road but then was able to drive from the scene.
Jan. 4: A fish and wildlife trooper responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 53 for a non-injury accident. A Jeep Wrangler went off the road and came to rest on the passenger side after failing to negotiate a curve. The driver arranged for a tow.
Jan. 5: A trooper was called to provide backup for a Grant County sheriff's deputy who had contacted the driver an Acura Integra stopped illegally on Northwest Canton Street in John Day. The trooper observed signs of possible drug impairment, and the driver consented to field sobriety tests. The driver, Cody Emmett Demeritt, 27, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants and transported to jail.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked XXX calls during the week ending XXX, including:
• Oregon State Police
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
• John Day Ambulance
