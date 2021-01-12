Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Travis M. Bryers, 21, pleaded guilty on Jan. 7 to a count of third-degree criminal mischief committed on Oct. 5. He was sentenced to 12 months of bench probation, and to pay $125.60 to Sean C. McGee in compensatory fines. A count of menacing was dismissed.
A count of menacing constituting domestic violence, a count of second-degree disorderly conduct and a count of second-degree criminal trespass against Thomas R. Taylor allegedly committed on June 5 were dismissed on Jan. 7, 2021, based on a motion by District Attorney Jim Carpenter stating the victims in the case have become uncooperative and are actively supporting the defendant to the extent that they appear to commit perjury on his behalf. Also, two counts of harassment against Taylor allegedly committed on Dec. 24, 2019, were dismissed on Dec. 30, 2020, based on a motion by Carpenter stating the victim is actively supporting the defendant and is no longer working with the state.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Jan. 7:
Concealed handgun licenses: 8
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 9
Releases: 6
Arrests: 2
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 13
Warrants processed: 5
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 1
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of basic rights: Jennifer L. Nonweiler, 41, Bend, Dec. 8, 70/55 zone, fined $140; Rossella J. Pogue, 56, Kimberly, Dec. 15, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Henry Choy, 51, Foster City, California, Dec. 10, 73/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding speed limit: Tiffany D. Ratchick, 38, John Day, Dec. 10, 37/25 zone, fined $165; Tori J. Iske, 57, Canyon City, Dec. 24, 39/25 zone, fined $165; Jordan D. Davis, 32, Portland, Dec. 29, 42/30 zone, fined $165; Chance O. Goertzen, 32, Baker City, Dec. 3, 48/35 zone, fined $165; Thomas D. Meyers, 74, Belgarde, Montana, Dec. 8, 58/45 zone, fined $165.
Driving while suspended: Levi W. Fine, 26, La Grande, Dec. 22, fined $440; James E. Jewell, 38, Prairie City, Feb. 18, fined $440, March 30, fined $440, April 9, fined $440, Sept. 30, fined $440; Cameron R. Escobar, 22, Mt. Vernon, Dec. 17, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Levi W. Fine, 26, La Grande, Dec. 22, fined $265; James E. Jewell, 38, Prairie City, March 30, fined $265, April 9, fined $265, Sept. 30, fined $265.
Failure to drive within lane: Robert R. Waasdorp Jr., 64, Hines, Dec. 23, fined $265.
Registration sticker expired: Levi W. Fine, 26, La Grande, Dec. 22, fined $115.
Operating without proper fenders: Matthew D. Ogan, 21, Sisters, June 1, fined $165.
Failure to install interlock ignition device: James E. Jewell, 38, Prairie City, Feb. 18, fined $440, March 30, fined $440, April 9, fined $440, Sept. 30, fined $440.
Open container of alcohol: James E. Jewell, 38, Prairie City, Feb. 18, fined $265.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 28: A state trooper assisted Grant County deputies in contacting Lucas M. Klum, 42, of Redmond for a felony warrant for his arrest in Mt. Vernon. Klum initially hid in a bathroom, and other occupants of the house denied police entry into the residence. Klum eventually came outside and was detained by deputies. The OSP trooper took custody of Klum. OSP dispatch confirmed the warrant out of Deschutes County. OSP transported Klum to the Grant County Jail where he was lodged.
Jan. 2: A state trooper responded to a noninjury rollover crash near milepost 197 on Highway 26. A small pickup was eastbound on Highway 26 when the driver lost control on the slick pavement. The pickup crossed the oncoming lane on a corner and rolled. The pickup came to a stop against a large tree. The driver and passenger were uninjured and were given a ride into John Day by a passerby. The vehicle was towed by Frontier Equipment to John Day.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 145 calls during the week of Jan. 4-10, including:
• John Day Police Department
Jan. 4: Advised of a theft at a business on West Main Street.
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 4: Dispatched to an incident of a vehicle versus horse.
Jan. 5: Requested for a deer stuck in a fence on Humbolt Street.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 5: Received a report of criminal mischief on Sunset Road.
Jan. 6: Received a report of theft on West Ninth Street.
Jan. 8: Received a report of theft on North Fork John Day River Road.
Jan. 9: Dispatched to a report of theft on South Adams Road.
Jan. 9: Along with OSP, responded to a report of a party in Long Creek. Miranda Cook, 19, of Monument, Matthew Upton, 18, of St. Helens, and one juvenile were cited for minor in possession of alcohol on East Fourth Street.
• John Day ambulance
Jan. 6: Paged for a 30-year-old man with chest pain and difficulty breathing.
Jan. 10: Responded for a 53-year-old with a possible diabetic issue on Humbolt Street.
Jan. 10: Requested for an 86-year-old woman who had fallen.
• Seneca ambulance
Jan. 7: Along with John Day ambulance, responded for a patient with an injured knee on B avenue.
