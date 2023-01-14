Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Circuit Court
Jan. 9
Jerod Lee Millard, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was sentenced to just under a year in the Grant County Jail on auto theft and other charges after pleading guilty in three separate cases last month. In a hearing on Dec. 1, Millard pleaded guilty to two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection with incidents on Jan. 24 and 26 of last year. he also pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree theft in connection with the Jan. 26 incident. An additional count of driving under the influence was dismissed. On Jan. 9, Millard was sentenced to 364 days in jail on one auto theft charge and 180 days on the other, with the sentences to be served concurrently. No additional sanctions were imposed for the second-degree theft charge. Millard was also given two years of post-prison supervision with a recommendation that he be required to undergo substance abuse treatment.
Steven Aubrey Moyer, 70, of Long Creek was sentenced to jail time and probation after being convicted of one count of failure to report as a sex offender in a jury trial earlier this month. Moyer was sentenced to 20 days in jail, with credit for time served, plus 80 hours of community service or work crew time. He was also given two years of supervised probation with a long list of conditions, including completion of a sex offender treatment program.
Cindy Marie Chappel, 42, of John Day pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief and driving uninsured and pleaded no contest to one count of refusal to take a test for intoxicants, all in connection with a Nov. 7 incident. Additional counts of driving under the influence and reckless driving were dismissed. She was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and 60 hours of community service or work crew time and was fined $915.
Troy Russell Nicoson of Mt. Vernon, no age given, was found guilty of violating his probation in a 2021 DUII case by changing residence without notifying the court, failing to complete evaluation and/or treatment, and failing to pay financial obligations. His probation was extended by one year, with the possibility of early termination on successful completion.
Carla Rena Hanson, no age or residence given, was found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to one year of bench probation and 15 hours of community service. She was also ordered not to use intoxicants, and to obtain a mental health assessment and complete all recommended treatment.
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Jan. 11:
Traffic citations filed: 6
Misdemeanors filed: 0
Hearings held: 9
Driver’s license suspensions: 2
Cases on probation: 11
Small claims filed: 2
Warrants issued: 0
Violating the basic rule: Kevin Dominick Kilroy, 56, Bend, Nov. 7, 72/55 zone, fined $140.
Exceeding the speed limit: Christian Anthony Fiori, 20, Folsom, California, Nov. 12, 95/65 zone, fined $340.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Celeste Donna Lee, 31, Canyon City, Dec. 14, fined $440; Fritz Michael Voigt, 41, Prairie City.
Maintaining a dog as a public nuisance: Kyle Kinsey, 33, John Day, fined $265 and ordered to pay $120 restitution.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 1
7:51 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 402 near milepost 1, where a Ford F-250 pickup had struck a cow. The driver, a 60-year-old Washington resident, was uninjured and able to drive the truck from the scene.
Jan. 8
4:05 p.m.: Trooper contacted the driver of a Jeep that had stopped on Forest Service Road 3920 near Canyon City. After performing field sobriety tests, the driver was arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail, where his blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.05%. Matthew M. Mahalik, 40, of Lockport, Illinois, was cited for driving under the influence.
Jan. 9
4:02 p.m.: Trooper stopped a 2002 Chevy Avalon for a traffic infraction on Highway 26 near milepost 175. Dustin Michael Wright, 24, of Prairie City was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and taken to the Grant County Jail, where he was cited for failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Jan. 11:
Concealed carry permits: 14
Average inmates: 6
Bookings: 8
Releases: 4
Arrests: 3
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 16
Warrants processed: 2
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 142 calls during the week ending Jan. 11, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Jan. 4
1:02 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a shoplifting report.
6:42 p.m.: Responded to Southeast Hillcrest Road, John Day, for a theft complaint.
Jan. 5
8:13 a.m.: Responded to Moon Creek Lane near Mt. Vernon for a welfare check.
8:55 a.m.: Advised of a dog complaint at the John Day Trailer Park.
10:06 a.m.: Responded to Edgewood Drive, Canyon City, for a fraud complaint.
10:47 a.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for an unwanted person.
6:12 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a welfare check.
6:35 p.m.: Responded to Screech Alley Loop, John Day, to check an open door at a business.
7:42 p.m.: Responded to Bare Bones, John Day, for a criminal mischief complaint.
7:44 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 South near Minor Lane. Driver warned for speeding.
7:58 p.m.: Received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the intersection at Ritter Junction.
10:33 p.m.: Patrol vehicle hit a deer on Highway 26 near milepost 150. Officer dispatched the injured deer.
11:38 p.m.: Advised of a slide-off accident on Marysville Road near John Day.
Jan. 6
7:48 a.m.: Responded to Velvet Touch Car Wash, John Day, for a criminal mischief complaint.
10:57 a.m.: Responded to Fields Creek Road for a trespassing complaint.
3:28 p.m.: Responded to South McHaley Avenue, Prairie City, for an identity theft complaint.
4:17 pm.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 167 for an abandoned vehicle.
4:41 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near Mt. Vernon for a report of an assault.
7:20 p.m.: Received a complaint of telephonic harassment from Northwest Second Avenue, John Day.
9:21 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 and La Costa Road for a suspicious vehicle.
10:04 p.m.: Responded to West Sixth Street, Prairie City, for a possible burglary in progress.
10:35 p.m.: One person was transported from the jail to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Jan. 7
2:16 a.m.: Received a report of a stolen vehicle from Dale.
5:59 a.m.: Responded to Maple Street, Granite, for a situation involving someone experiencing mental health issues.
3:17 p.m.: Responded to Dinomart, John Day. Heather Ann Estes, 23, of Hermiston was arrested on a Umatilla County detainer for probation violation.
Jan. 8
10:48 a.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a shoplifting complaint.
3:30 p.m.: Received a theft report from North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon.
4:34 p.m.: Responded to Eastside Lane, John Day, for a trespassing complaint.
4:58 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day. Motorist warned for driving while suspended.
Jan. 9
11:07 a.m.: A fraud complaint was taken at the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
2:18 p.m.: Responded to the Elkhorn Motel, John Day. Karlie Nicole Farr, 27, of John Day was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
Jan. 11
10:53 a.m.: Received a report of a fraudulent check from Old West Federal Credit Union, John Day.
11:02 a.m.: Responded to Southwest Third Avenue, John Day, to assist the Department of Human Services on a child pickup order.
11:12 a.m.: Received a driving complaint from Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day.
12:54 p.m.: Received a report of a suspicious person at Huffman's Market, Prairie City.
4:25 pm.: Received a report of a suicidal person on Pine Creek Road.
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 4
6:01 p.m.: Advised of a cow on Highway 26 near milepost 165.
Jan. 6
10:59 p.m.: Advised of a vehicle vs. deer crash on Highway 26 near milepost 165.
Jan. 8
8:10 a.m.: Advised of an injured deer on South McHaley Street, Prairie City.
6:12 pm.: Advised of a stolen vehicle report from John Day.
11:12 p.m.: Advised of a suspicious person on Highway 26 near milepost 125.
Jan. 10
12:44 p.m.: Advised of cattle on the roadway on Highway 26 near milepost 137.
6:03 p.m.: Responded to a report of poaching off Clarks Creek Road near Mt. Vernon. Grant County Sheriff's Office also responded.
• John Day Ambulance
Jan. 4
2:06 p.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for a lift assist.
7:33 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a sick female.
10:10 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a 51-year-old female with an injured leg.
Jan. 5
12:44 a.m.: Patient transport to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City.
6:47 a.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a female with diabetic issues.
10:02 a.m.: Dispatched to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for a 48-year-old male with a possible broken tailbone.
11 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 82-year-old male who was breathing but unresponsive.
12:59 p.m.: Transported 48-year-old male patient from Blue Mountain Hospital to his home.
Jan. 6
8:12 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
9:40 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Valley View Drive. Female patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Jan. 8
11:30 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a 90-year-old male with a possible hip injury.
Jan. 9
2:04 a.m.: Patient transport from Blue Mountain Hospital.
2:18 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
Jan. 10
4:02 a.m.: Dispatched to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, for a 93-year-old female with difficulty breathing.
8:52 a.m.: Patient transport from Blue Mountain Hospital.
8:59 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
5:18 p.m.: Dispatched to Screech Alley Loop for an 82-year-old male with a medical issue.
• Monument Ambulance
Jan. 6
6:31 a.m.: Dispatched to Lost Hubcap Road for a 78-year-old female who was dehydrated. John Day Ambulance also responded.
Jan. 8
8:33 a.m.: Dispatched to Lost Hubcap Road for a female with nausea and vomiting. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Jan. 6
9:47 a.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Front Street for a 43-year-old male who was having chest pains and lost consciousness. John Day Ambulance also responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.