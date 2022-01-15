Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Jan. 12:
Concealed handgun licenses: 2
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 6
Releases: 6
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 10
Warrants processed: 4
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Jan. 12:
Traffic citations filed: 3
Violations filed: 2
Misdemeanors filed: 1
Small claims/civil filings: 1
Hearings held: 12
Persons on probation: 42
Warrants issued: 2
• Violation of basic rule: Dylan J. Rose, 18, Klamath Falls, Nov. 20, 88/55 zone, fined $340.
• Exceeding speed limit: Dakota Dane Glenn, 22, Burns, Nov. 5, 83/65 zone, fined $225; Jose Maria Villa Anguiano, 32, Richland, Washington, Nov. 28, 94/65 zone, fined $440; Charles Frederick Miller, 60, Walla Walla, Washington, Nov. 28, 85/65 zone, fined $265.
• Passing in a no-passing zone: Sarah Ann Banta, 59, Portland, Jan. 3, fined $200.
• Following too closely: Sarah Ann Banta, 59, Portland, Jan. 3, fined $200.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 100 calls during the week ending Jan. 14, including:
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 9: Advised of a report of shots fired on Highway 26 near milepost 158.
Jan. 9: Advised of driving complaint on Highway 395 at Long Creek.
Jan. 11: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 156.
Jan. 13: Advised of a single-vehicle, non-injury accident on Highway 395 North near milepost 108B.
• ODOT
Jan. 9: Advised of large rocks on Highway 26 just west of Picture Gorge.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 7: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a trespassing complaint. Unfounded.
Jan. 7: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a non-injury accident.
Jan. 8: Advised of a request for assistance from Hope 4 Paws at Depot Park, Prairie City.
Jan. 9: Responded to Old West Federal Credit Union, John Day, for a suspicious vehicle.
Jan. 9: Responded to Figaro's Pizza, John Day. Ryan Glen Chapman, 47, of Prairie City was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and an outstanding warrant for probation violation.
Jan. 9: Responded to Hillcrest Drive, John Day, for a report of telephonic harassment.
Jan. 10: Responded to North Washington Street, Prairie City, for a report of aggressive dogs.
Jan. 10: Responded to Mt. Vernon Post Office for a criminal mischief report.
Jan. 10: Responded to the Dayville Mini Mart for a suspicious vehicle.
Jan. 10: Responded to John Day Trailer Park for a theft report.
Jan. 10: Responded to Patterson Drive, Canyon City, for a restraining order violation.
Jan. 11: Responded to Highway 26 near Dayville for a public assist.
Jan. 12: Responded to Highland Place, John Day, for an unwanted subject.
Jan. 12: Responded to Beech Creek Road for a non-injury accident.
Jan. 12: Responded to Ervin Street, Dayville, for a dog complaint.
Jan. 12: Traffic stop, Highway 395 South, milepost 4C. Driver warned for failure to maintain lane.
Jan. 12: Responded to Southeast Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a civil problem.
Jan. 12: Responded to Highway 395 South near milepost 3C for an overdue motorist.
Jan. 13: Responded to South McHaley Street, Prairie City, for a driving complaint.
Jan. 13: Responded to Northeast Second Avenue, John Day, for a fraud complaint.
Jan. 13: Responded to Chester's Thriftway, John Day, for a welfare check.
Jan. 13: Responded to Southeast Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a report of telephonic harassment.
Jan. 14: Responded to Clyde Holliday State Park, Mt. Vernon, for a dispute.
Jan. 14: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a report of two children left unattended in a running vehicle.
Jan. 14: Responded to Southeast Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a report of disorderly conduct involving an intoxicated subject.
• John Day Ambulance
Jan. 7: Patient transfer at the airport.
Jan. 8: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an elderly male who pulled out his catheter.
Jan. 8: Dispatched to Harper Creek Road, Mt. Vernon, for a 90-year-old female who was vomiting.
Jan. 8: Dispatched to East Main Street for a 42-year-old female with an ankle injury.
Jan. 8: Patient transport to Redmond.
Jan. 8: Dispatched to Canyon Creek Apartments for a 56-year-old male with difficulty breathing.
Jan. 9: Dispatched to Highway 26 near Mt. Vernon for a 61-year-old female who lost consciousness.
Jan. 9: Dispatched to Southeast Hillcrest Road for a 75-year-old male who was non-responsive and had labored breathing.
Jan. 9: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a lift assist.
Jan. 11: Dispatched to East Fifth Street for a male with a medical problem.
Jan. 11: Patient transfer at the airport.
Jan. 12: Dispatched with Dayville Fire to West Franklin Street, Dayville, for a male with back pain.
Jan. 12: Dispatched to South Canyon Boulevard for a medical alert for a 44-year-old female. Accidental alert.
• Seneca Ambulance
Jan. 8: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance to B Avenue for a 62-year-old male with chest pains.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Jan. 10: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance to Mountain View Mini Mart for an elderly man with a fall injury.
Jan. 10: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance to South Main Street for a possible heart attack.
• Monument Ambulance
Jan. 10: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance to Highway 402 for a female having chest pains.
