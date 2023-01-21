Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 10
10:58 p.m.: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 176. A westbound Honda Accord, reportedly traveling at 90 mph, missed a curve, went off the road and rolled several times. All three occupants allegedly had been drinking, and all were transported to Blue Mountain Hospital for treatment. A blood draw reportedly showed the driver had a blood alcohol level of 0.176%, more than twice the legal limit. Ian Lemuel Coombs, 19, of John Day was cited for driving under the influence, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and minor in possession of alcohol by consumption. Both passengers — Karsen David Vandetta, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile — were cited for minor in possession of alcohol by consumption.
Jan. 12
1:14 a.m.: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 158. The driver of an eastbound GMC Denali swerved to avoid a deer, overcorrected and rolled the truck, which came to rest on the driver's side off the highway. Trooper saw a large number of live marijuana plants in the back of the vehicle and reportedly determined they had been transported illegally to Oregon from Washington. The truck was seized and towed to the OSP outpost in John Day. After obtaining a warrant, troopers searched the vehicle and recovered 1,083 live marijuana plants and 23 others that had been destroyed in the crash.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Jan. 18:
Concealed carry permits: 7
Average inmates: 7
Bookings: 2
Releases: 2
Arrests: 1
Citations: 5
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 10
Warrants processed: 0
Assist/welfare check: 2
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 125 calls during the week ending Jan. 18, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Jan. 11
11:47 p.m.: Responded to the Ugly Truth, John Day, to investigate a possible no-contact order violation.
Jan. 12
8:25 a.m.: Responded to Grant Union High School for a juvenile problem.
10:37 a.m.: Responded to Canyon City Park to assist a motorist.
11:24 a.m.: Received a theft report from Ingle St., Mt. Vernon.
1:07 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 153. Singh Inderjit, 22, of Atwater, California, was cited for speeding (48/30 zone).
7:57 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 east of Mt. Vernon to investigate possible violation of a release agreement.
Jan. 13
7:15 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost162 to remove a hazard deer from the road.
9:41 a.m.: Received a theft report from Huffman's Market, Prairie City.
10:34 a.m.: Notified of a stolen vehicle recovered in Umatilla County.
1:34 p.m.: Received a hit-and-run report from South Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
1:45 p.m.: Responded to a burglar alarm at Land Title Co. of Grant County, John Day.
5:50 p.m.: Responded to Prairie City High School for an assault complaint.
Jan. 14
9:50 a.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 26 at Park Avenue, Mt. Vernon. Antonio Kocoski, 22, of Highland, Illinois, cited for speeding (50/30 zone).
10:50: Responded to North Johnson Street, Prairie City, for suspicious circumstances.
12:22 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 east of Mt. Vernon for a civil standby.
3:54 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a theft report.
4:23 p.m. Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 163. Kallie McLean, John Day, cited for driving while suspended.
Jan. 15
9:36 a.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive, John Day, for a civil dispute.
10:12 a.m.: Responded to Water Alley, Prairie City, for a driving complaint.
10:28 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 182 for a non-injury accident. John Day Ambulance and Prairie City Ambulance also responded.
10:49 a.m.: Received a report of a stolen vehicle from West Front Street, Prairie City.
11 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near Austin Junction for a welfare check.
2:01 p.m.: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street, John Day, for a possible break-in.
3 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 east of Mt. Vernon for a civil standby.
4:01 p.m.: Responded to Prairie City Motors for a public assist.
5:09 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 150 for a public assist.
9:16 p.m.: Received a report from Long Creek of a possible impaired driver.
Jan. 16
1 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near Pine Creek Road for an unattended death.
1:12 p.m.: Received a report of possible animal abuse on maple Street in Granite.
6:03 p.m.: Received a report of a hazard on Highway 26 near milepost 155.
Jan. 17
8:20 a.m.: Responded to Ford Road, John Day, for a welfare check.
8:14 p.m.: Received a trespassing report from Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day.
Jan. 18
2:43 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 175 to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle.
4:32 p.m.: Received a theft report from Maple Street, Granite.
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 12
1:10 a.m.: Advised of a non-injury accident on Highway 26 near milepost 158.
Jan. 13
4:20 a.m.: Advised of an injured deer on Highway 26 near Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day.
4:37 a.m.: Advised of a non-injury vehicle vs. deer accident on Highway 26 near milepost 161.
Jan. 16
9:57 a.m.: Advised of car vs. elk crash, no injuries, on Highway 395 North near milepost 62B.
Jan. 18
3:21 p.m.: Advised of a non-injury accident on Highway 26 near Dixie Summit.
3:31: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near Dixie Summit for a slide-off accident.
3:36 p.m.: Advised of a slide-off accident on Highway 26 near Dixie Summit.
• John Day Ambulance
Jan. 12
6:16 a.m.: Dispatched to Highway 26 east of Mt. Vernon. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
7:07: Dispatched to Ridge Road, Canyon City, for a medical issue.
Jan. 15
9:31 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a medical issue.
Jan. 16
12:51 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Hospital for a patient transport.
Jan. 17
5:24 a.m.: Dispatched to School House Road, Dayville. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Jan. 18
9:06 a.m.: Dispatched to Adam Road, Canyon City, for a 72-year-old female with weakness and difficulty breathing.
1:14 p.m. Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a patient transport.
• John Day Fire
Jan. 16
7:39 a.m.: Dispatched to Southwest Brent Drive for a chimney fire.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Jan. 16
6:31 p.m.: Dispatched to North McHaley Street for a 76-year-old female with difficulty breathing.
• Prairie City Fire
Jan. 14
1:53 p.m.: Responded to South Bridge Street for a flue fire.
