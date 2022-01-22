Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Jan. 19:
Concealed handgun licenses: 5
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 5
Releases: 7
Arrests: 0
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 11
Warrants processed: 2
Asst./welfare check: 2
Search and rescue: 0
Oregon State Police
Jan. 7: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 154 for a non-injury accident. A 68-year-old Mt. Vernon man driving a 2001 Dodge pickup swerved to avoid a dog and went into a ditch. The driver tried to back out of the ditch, damaging a fence and knocking down a street sign. The vehicle was towed.
Jan. 11: Trooper stopped a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee on Highway 26 near milepost 162 for a traffic violation. The driver claimed not to need a driver's license, insurance or license plates for the vehicle. Jacob Clarence Brown, 32, of Dayville was cited for failure to carry or present a driver's license, having no operator's license, driving uninsured and failure to display license plates.
Jan. 13: A trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 395 North near milepost 107B. A 1974 Ford pickup spun out on a curve and landed on its side, blocking the northbound lane. The driver, a 55-year-old woman from Long Creek, declined medical attention. The truck was towed. ODOT assisted with traffic control.
Jan. 14: A trooper responded to the Subway restaurant on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day for a report of a woman who left her two minor children unattended in her car while she went in the restaurant to order a sandwich. Chantal Marie Desjardin, 28, of John Day was cited for second-degree child neglect.
Jan. 15: A trooper received a call from a Grant County sheriff's deputy about a sick or injured bull elk reported by snowmobilers on Forest Service Road 1530. At the trooper's request, the deputy dispatched the elk.
Jan. 15: A trooper responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 93B for a single-vehicle rollover crash. A Mitsubishi Raider pickup started sliding on a curve, hit a deep snow berm on the side of the road and rolled over. coming to rest on its top. The driver, a 76-year-old man from Long Creek, was not injured. The vehicle was towed. Grant County Sheriff's Office and ODOT assisted at the scene.
Jan. 20: A trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 163 for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. The vehicle lost traction on a patch of ice and went off the shoulder and rolled. The driver was transported by private vehicle to Blue Mountain Hospital. John Robert Titus, 41, was cited for driving uninsured.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 127 calls during the week ending Jan. 21, including:
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 14: Trooper advised dispatch of found animals on Roper Road in Mt. Vernon.
Jan. 17: Advised of two cows and a goat in the road on Highway 26 near milepost 152.
Jan. 19: Advised of a dead animal in the road on Highway 26 east of John Day.
Jan. 20: Advised of an injured deer on East Main Street, John Day.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 14: Responded to Canyon Mountain Trail Road near Canyon City for an abandoned vehicle.
Jan. 14: Responded to West Sixth Street, Prairie City, for a report of harassment.
Jan. 14: Responded to North Cozart Street, Prairie City, for a report of a dispute.
Jan. 15: Responded to South Washington Street, Canyon City, for a noise complaint.
Jan. 15: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a civil issue.
Jan. 15: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a hit-and-run report.
Jan. 15: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a noise complaint.
Jan. 15: Deputy assisted OSP with a sick elk on Forest Service Road 1530 by dispatching the animal.
Jan. 16: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 127. Driver warned for speeding.
Jan. 16: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 148. Driver warned for speeding.
Jan. 16: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 148. Driver warned for speeding.
Jan. 17: Advised of an overdue motorist in the area of Magone Lake.
Jan. 17: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a civil issue.
Jan. 17: Dispatched to South Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for a possible burglary.
Jan. 18: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a non-injury accident.
Jan. 18: Responded to Grant County Library, John Day, for a criminal mischief complaint.
Jan. 18: Responded to Front Street, Prairie City, for a welfare check.
Jan 18: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for an animal complaint. Tabitha Graves, 34, was cited for allowing a dog to be a public nuisance.
Jan. 18: Responded to Southwest Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a dispute.
Jan. 18: Responded to Southwest Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a disturbance.
Jan. 18: Responded to Clyde Holliday State Park, Mt. Vernon, for a public assist.
Jan. 18: Dispatched with Oregon State Police to Highway 26 east of Prairie City for a mental subject.
Jan. 19: Responded to Brent Lane, Canyon City, for a burglary report.
Jan. 19: Responded to Coyote Trail Lane near Mt. Vernon for a missing person report.
Jan. 19: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
Jan. 19: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John day, for a civil issue.
Jan. 19: Responded to Highway 26 east of Prairie City for a juvenile problem.
Jan. 19: Responded to Seventh Street, John Day, for a public assist.
Jan. 19: Advised of suspicious circumstances at Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day.
Jan. 20: Responded to Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day, for an assault.
Jan. 20: Responded to McHaley Street, Prairie City, for a welfare check.
Jan. 20: Responded to Best Western Inn, John Day, for a theft report.
Jan. 20: Responded to South Washington Street, Canyon City, for a vandalism report.
Jan. 20: Responded to Highway 19 near Kimberly for a civil issue.
Jan. 20: Responded to Highway 26 near Highway 19 for a public assist.
Jan. 20: Took a report of someone in John Day illegally giving a juvenile a tattoo.
Jan. 20: Advised of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
• John Day Ambulance
Jan. 15: Dispatched to Canyon Creek Apartments, John Day, for a 56-year-old male with difficulty breathing.
Jan. 15: Patient transport from Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City.
Jan. 16: Dispatched to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, for a 97-year-old female with breathing difficulty.
Jan. 16: Dispatched to West bench Road for a male with a medical issue.
Jan. 16: Dispatched to East Main Street for a female having seizures.
Jan. 18: Patient transport to St. Charles Medical Center, Bend.
Jan. 18: Dispatched to East Main Street for a female having seizures.
Jan. 19: Patient transfer at the airport.
Jan. 19: Patient transport to Redmond.
Jan. 20: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a female with a possible fall injury.
Jan. 21: Dispatched to North Johnson Street, Prairie City, for a 62-year-old female with a possible dislocated knee.
Jan. 21: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 78-year-old female having difficulty moving after several falls.
• Long Creek Ambulance
Jan. 17: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance to North Eagle Street, Long Creek, for an elderly man with chest pains.
• John Day Fire
Jan. 17: Dispatched to Patterson Bridge Road for a fire alarm.
