Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
A count of driving under the influence of intoxicants against Patricia C. Sharp committed on Nov. 19, 2019, was dismissed on Jan. 25, 2021, because she completed a diversion program.
A count of second-degree theft against Taylor M. Myers committed on Sept. 19, 2019, was dismissed on Jan. 21, 2021, because he completed the conditions of his deferred sentence.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Jan. 20:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 1
Releases: 4
Arrests: 0
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 13
Warrants processed: 0
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Matthew Upton, 18, of St. Helens was cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
Miranda Cook, 19, of Monument was cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
A juvenile was cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 18: Oregon State Police received a complaint of an individual who posted photographs on social media depicting a large bull elk being spotlighted. The individual was contacted and warned for the potential violation.
Jan. 21: A trooper stopped a known suspended driver on Highway 26 near milepost 181. The driver, Keatley M. Wyant, 29, of John Day is a chronic suspended and uninsured driver. Wyant has been cited by the John Day Police Department numerous times. OSP cited Wyant Jan. 4 for a driving while suspended and uninsured violations. The state trooper issued Wyant citations for driving while suspended and uninsured. Doug’s Motor Vehicle Repair responded and impounded the vehicle.
Jan. 22: A state trooper responded to a reported noninjury, single-vehicle crash at milepost 157.5 on Highway 26. Investigation revealed a vehicle was heading eastbound when the driver swerved to avoid a chunk of ice on the roadway. The vehicle started to slide, and the driver was unable to recover. The vehicle left the roadway on the eastbound side of the road into a ditch on its wheels. The driver was able to drive the vehicle from the scene.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 99 calls during the week of Jan. 18-24, including:
• John Day Police Department
Jan. 19: Advised of a hit and run on West Main Street.
Jan. 21: Received a report of theft at a business on West Main Street.
Jan. 23: Responded to a report of a person sliding across the Seventh Street pond on the ice.
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 22: Along with the sheriff’s office and John Day ambulance, requested for a crash on Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 22: Responded for a driving complaint and civil issue regarding ownership of a vehicle on South Aslin Avenue.
• John Day ambulance
Jan. 18: Dispatched for a woman with chest pain on Southwest First Street.
Jan. 22: Responded for a 79-year-old woman who became unresponsive on Southwest Moore Street.
Jan. 23: Responded of a 60-year-old with trouble breathing on West Main Street.
Jan. 20: Along with GCSO, responded to a woman not breathing on West Izee Street.
Jan. 24: Responded for a 64-year-old woman with a fractured foot on Valley View Drive.
